Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Bibi Netanyahu told me the wall works," Trump said in defense of his cross-border plan.
By MICHAEL WILNER
For better or worse, the Mexican barrier Trump is about to build will be his leadership’s monument and the metaphor for an era.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
A Mexican artist of Jewish ascent exhibits a portrait of his rabbi at a ‘salon des refusés’.
By MARION FISCHEL
The Calexico rock band swings open the borders between Mexican and American music.
By Gil Stern Stern KARPAS
Dynamic Mexican band Maná is coming to play among the stars – and then some.
By DAVID BRINN
If you wondered where one could get good Mexican food in Israel, the answer is Mezcal.
By JONATHAN GILAD
Flores Cervantes spoke in Spanish in response to a question about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
By REUTERS
If you look at every good aspect of Mexican life in the last 80 to 100 years... you will find a member of our Mexican Jewish community playing an important role.
By NIV ELIS
Companies export for one reason only: to make a profit, net of all taxes.
By LEON HARRIS
Israel ranked 25th of 36 in OECD’s 2012 Better Life Index, placing rock bottom for quality of its civic engagement.
By NADAV SHEMER
UBS had made Israel, Brazil and Russia its three priorities in the field of wealth management UBS CEO says.
The "smart" security barrier company's CEO says Trump's vow to build wall on US-Mexico may have helped with the major market gains.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Teva CEO says acquisition delivers on strategy of increasing presence in key emerging markets.
By GLOBES
Shurat Hadin wishes to seize ship which is impounded in Mexico in order to collect on judgment.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The expression 'avoiding Mexicanisation' was used by the pope in a strictly private and informal email, yet the Pope still had to make a public apology for the gaff.
Growing number of countries flock to Israel to study construction of Egypt border fence;.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Yakobi’s DACA status expires in March, though he may be able to renew it for two more years following a recent court decision temporarily reinstating the program.
By JTA
Rabbi Haim Ashkenazi was killed when the office building he was in collapsed, trapping him underneath the rubble.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The chief of the controversial sect reportedly died after drowning in a river in Mexico.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Wiesenthal Center awards diplomat for action during Temple Mount vote.
The manuscript was lent to the museum of the New York Historical Society by the government of Mexico after reportedly resurfacing on the auction circuit in 2015.
Social media flooded with Jew-hating messages, Mexican rabbis says.
In move to decrease Israeli dependency on Europe, government approves 3-year, NIS 50 million plan to strengthen economic ties with Costa Rica, Columbia, Mexico, Chile and Peru.
President winds up visit to Mexico, suggests he will serve country from outside of politics when term expires.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel to host its largest conference in years when it welcomes the International Space Conference in 2015.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
In an exclusive interview with 'The Jerusalem Post' Mexican Ambassador to Israel Federico Sallas says he feels at home in Israel due to the warm weather and the warm people. While there is room for improvement in Israel's Mexican cuisine, his house is the best place for an authentic dinner.
Israeli President Shimon Peres made an official visit to Mexico.
The myths of other peoples’ journeys through the wilderness resemble the story of Succot.
By BEN HARTMAN
Eleven years ago, KKL Mexico, with the support of the Jewish community in Mexico, decided to give a special gift
By KKL-JNF STAFF
“This is a great honor for Mexico to be among the first countries in the world and the first in the Americas to generate electricity from ocean waves,” said CEO of Eco Wave Power Mexico.
By SHARON UDASIN
Three people died in Oaxaca during Saturday's tremor, including a man who was attacked by a swarm of wild bees, authorities said.
The earthquake struck 32 years to the day after a devastating 1985 quake and less than two weeks after a powerful tremor killed nearly 100 people in the south of the country.
The final border wall project could cost up to $25 billion.
"I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much. At first I laughed, but when the lights went out I didn't know what to do."
When Trump accused Mexico of “sending” north immigrants who bring crime, drugs and rape, he derided those immigrants not only as individuals but also as a collective.
"Maduro could not have asked for a greater gift from Trump," said David Smilde, senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin American.
"She was just another lady," said the restaurant manager who admitted that he and his employees were "kicking themselves" for not noticing who had just placed an order.
Israeli defense firm wins $145 million contract from US Department of Homeland Security.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Gov't of Puebla says local authorities ordered airport to close, would review situation again around midday.
Sheriff Paul Babeu is accused of threatening a former male love with deportation to Mexico if he talked about their relationship.
"When Iran ceases to threaten others, it will liberate itself from the burden it has brought upon itself,” president says.
The devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people.
By HERB KEINON
IDF Home Front Command unit: Even if we find one missing person alive, it means the world.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The delegation's mission is to assist in the mapping and scanning of buildings that were damaged in the quake.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,TAMARA ZIEVE
Israel extended its support to the Latin American country and sent an IDF delegation to assist victims of the disaster.
iAID is in touch with its local partners and UN officials who are monitoring the current crisis on the ground.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN,REUTERS
Massive earthquake leads to games being cancelled for the first time in their history.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
“It is impossible to describe the scope of the disaster. Millions of people are without power, there is great confusion and distress."
Netanyahu ends Latin America visit in Mexico, where he lauds “great friendship” between Mexico and Israel.
“The leaders themselves are the best seismographs,” Netanyahu said. “They understand that not only does the public not have a problem with their public embrace of Israel, but it has benefits."
The project sent nine volunteers, a doctor and two staff members.
"A new era has begun," Netanyahu told reporters in Argentina.
Israel will also help Mexico with quake aftermath.
Netanyahu left Sunday evening for Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to ever visit Latin America.
The prime minister is set to meet with Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday, in a "historic" visit to Latin America.
In August, an iAID team of 10 relief professionals traveled to Texas in order to assist communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Reuben opted to go to the Mexican reception, not only because Mexico has had diplomatic ties with Israel for 63 years, but because he had served in Mexico and one of his daughters was born there.
Netanyahu likely to visit Argentina, Mexico prior to annual UN address.
“I love sharks,” says swimmer with a heart. “They are a very important creature, but nevertheless, as a swimmer, there is some risk here.”
Andres Roemer, who is Jewish, will be awarded the International Sephardic Leadership Award at a ceremony on May 21 at the Center for Jewish History in New York.
The Latino community in the US relayed messages that they were angered because it seemed as if Netanyahu was saying that the security threats to the US from Mexico were similar to those Israel faces.
‘We must leave behind any misunderstanding,’ president says.
The premier says his tweet was not a comment on Mexican-Israeli relations.
PM fends off criticism about his controversial Saturday tweet, accuses the media of a 'Bolshevik' hunt against him; Mexican FM calls for clarification of tweet.
"Mexico is a friend of Israel and should be treated as such by its Prime Minister."
Trump “doesn’t want a wall that will just be a monument with people climbing over it.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Dishes such as tacos, burritos and chili con carne, spiced with tangy sauces such as salsa, pico de gallo and fajita vegetables, come hot out of the kitchen, presented street style.
By RUTH BELOFF
Ben-Dahan visited various Jewish institutions in Mexico City, and was also present for the local community’s Holocaust Memorial Service.
By JEREMY SHARON
Balam Security, a Mexican security marketing company, facilitated the sale.
Embassy in Mexico City is assisting in treating injured, transporting body of young woman back to Israel for burial.
Plan a fiesta for Cinco De Mayo and enjoy dishes such as Chunky Guacamole, Cheesy Enchiladas and wash it down with a Margarita.
By LAURA FRANKEL
Communication in class hasn’t been easy, especially during the breaks – we’ve had no choice but to try and chat to each other in broken Hebrew, with some hilarious results.
By BENITA LEVIN
Twelve members of Chabad staff have flown in to Mexico to help out with Passover preparations for Cozumel's Jewish community, guests and travelers.
Veterinarian Dr. Daniel Gorenstein and his siblings were raised on a farm that raised sheep and grew macadamia nuts, a symbiotic experiment that was his grandmother’s idea.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The Feria de los Moles is a unique cultural event.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
First he spread pureed black beans on a fresh roll, the way Israelis might spread humous.
Over the centuries, the Yucatecans adopted a variety of ingredients and put their own spin on some eastern Mediterranean dishes.
By FAYE LEVY
In ‘Traveling Heavy,’ Prof. Ruth Behar examines the meaning of life.
At 'The Taste of Mexico' in LA, simply prepared dishes become fit for a fiesta with all kinds of well seasoned sauces.
The Ruderman Family Foundation awards organizations that help the disabled.
By JOSH HASTEN
The growth of Iran's navy, especially its plans to build a naval port in Syria, concerns Israel.
Security forces mistook tourist convoy for militants.
Many thanks to Jerusalem Post reporter Herb Keinon for giving readers a good laugh to start off the month of Elul!
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mr. Trump, don’t tear down that wall.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
New coalition involves EU and the BASIC countries – Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.
By JOHN GRUMMER
Emanuel Sheffer, the coach that led Israel to its only World Cup final in Mexico passed away; FA chairman hails Sheffer as "greatest of all."
By ALLON SINAI, REUTERS
Rather than trying to change your patterns in your day-to-day routine, how about taking a trip that is conducive to making your new year’s resolution a reality?
By MCT
“We knew that a Trump label was going to be controversial, but it’s been selling extremely fast.”
Hodgson, a Republican, said that inmates from around the country could work together to build the proposed wall, which Trump describes as a powerful deterrent to illegal immigration.
"We didn't like what he said at all, so this adds to the comedy," says company head.
Vowing to follow through on his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration, Trump also promised to build a wall on America's southern border with Mexico.
The hastily arranged trip will be Trump's second significant appearance on the world stage during his presidential campaign.
Trump has accused Mexico of sending rapists and drug runners across the US border and has said he will make Mexicans pay for a wall on the border.