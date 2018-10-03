missing boys in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The council said it was profoundly outraged, called the killings a “heinous act,” and expressed condolences to the families.
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
British Middle East minister calls for all parties to "avoid action that could escalate the situation further.”
By JERRY LEWIS
Meanwhile, MK Shai implores European MPs help us bring back the kidnapped teens because time is running out.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The kidnapping happened the same day the mayors arrived in Israel, and in light of the great concerns for the teens, the idea for the letter was formed.
By VICTORIA KEZRA
Dr. Khalil Shikaki weighs in on the political and sociological implications that will arise from Hamas’s kidnapping of three yeshiva students.
By Mati WAGNER
In Operation Brother’s Keeper, the Shin Bet is facing an enemy that knows the security agency’s methods and how to cover its tracks as likely culprits of kidnapping know how to avoid electronic communication.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Although it is not in Hamas’s interest to bring Gaza into the line of fire, the terrorist organization has already proven, through the kidnapping, that it does not always know how to safeguard its own strategic interests.
Netanyahu can look to recent unfortunate events to gauge what will help efforts to bring home the 3 abducted teenagers and put pressure on Hamas.
By HERB KEINON
Peter Mauer said he was committed to solving all humanitarian crises involving missing persons.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
“The signing of the deal is a bitter mistake, an unfortunate, painful and infuriating, decision that ignores the suffering of the families,” said Abera’s brother Ilan.
By BEN HARTMAN,MAAYAN GROISMAN
At a press conference held by the Shaul family, Oron's mother demanded action from the prime minister in delivering her son's body back from Hamas hands.
Family members say that the man was on his way to Tel Aviv, but gave no indication that he would leave home for days on end.
By BEN HARTMAN
Rachelle Sprecher Fraenkel suffered a huge loss when her teen son Naftali was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas in June 2014.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Signs bearing the images of several missing persons were arranged in order to draw public attention.
By JEREMY SHARON
Three prizes will be awarded to individuals and organizations that work toward unity both within Israel and between the diaspora.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Pins feature the slogan "Bring our boys home" and both Israeli and American flags.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
At a rally near the former World Trade Center, protestors from varied faiths and backgrounds urge leaders to support search efforts.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
The rally is symbolic because of fears that the plight of the kidnapped teens would be overshadowed by the soccer games in Brazil.
How do you carry on when a loved
one disappears without a trace?
By SAAR VARDI
The close-knit Makor Chaim Yeshiva is uniting its students in prayer and support.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Rabbi Noam Perel, the organizations secretary-general, called for revenge following the murder of Naftali Fraenkel, Gil’ad Shaar and Eyal Yifrah.
Rachel Fraenkel and president-elect speak, thousands of Israelis attend rally from across society to show support for the teens and their families.
The case of the kidnapped teens in the West Bank is like solving a puzzle by adding one piece to another, and for the IDF and the Shin Bet, rumors within the public are only complicating matters.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Thousands gather in ]erusalem to remember Naftali, Eyal and Gil-Ad 30 days after their deaths.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Balad calls for an end to the “cynical exploitation” of the incident, and “to stop any Israeli revenge operation immediately.”
By Ariel Ben Solomon
The bodies were found based on intelligence information provided by the Shin Bet which is convinced it will lay its hands on the two suspects and that they are still hiding in the area of the kidnapping.
Mourners gathered on a busy Manhattan street outside the Israeli Consulate; Rabbi addresses vigil: "The murder of a child is the murder of the world."
By REUTERS
National-religious community to hold service Thursday afternoon, joining other religious figures in prayer.
PM at Birthright Mega Event says vows Israel will also find those who abducted three yeshiva student in the West Bank.
By JACOB GOLDSTEIN
IDF Chief of Staff Gantz says military continuing to exert maximum efforts in searches; "we believe that we will eventually find the teenagers," he says.
Mother of kidnapped Israeli teen speaks in Geneva to seek help for her son and 2 other abducted boys.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
IDF raids 120 homes overnight in latest Hebron search for the three kidnapped Israeli teens.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
UN Watch executive-director says world needs to hear story, "heinous act" violates international humanitarian law.
"Some nations behave as if Israel should roll out the welcome mat for Hamas," says Israel's UN ambassador.
"Abbas wants to strengthen his power," MK says as Palestinian Authority chief reassures Israel he is dedicated to finding missing teens.
"The policy of kidnapping soldiers, settlers, is not a crime, but a source of pride," says Islamic group's spokesperson.
Call goes out to police and simultaneously alerts Hatzalah’s dispatch center, with swipe on the smartphone app.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Media outlets report a senior military source saying Shin Bet has been using "moderate physical pressure” on certain Hamas agents to get information for finding the kidnappers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Jibril Rajoub, who was himself released in prisoner swap, says kidnapping "soldiers" is the only way to release Palestinian prisoners.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Public security minister says reports of police failure to respond to a call from one of the teens should be investigated.
"Everything linked to Hamas is being targeted," says source; soldiers enter Balata and Awarta areas of Nablus; IDF says in protracted campaign to weaken Hamas.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Head of the Central Command says the IDF is focused on finding the kidnapped boys and weakening Hamas; says Hamas will come out of this operation weaker than before.
"Everything linked to Hamas is being targeted," security source says, as weapons, cash and weapons-producing machines have been seized or shut down.
A thousand soldiers launch raids in Nablus's Balata and Awarta areas as operation to retrieve missing teens further expands.
Mohammad Zoabi: Palestinian Authority ‘biggest terrorist’ of all; Likud’s Levin calls on public security minister to guarantee outspoken kin’s security.
The failure by police to take the victim’s call seriously ended up giving the kidnappers at least a five-hour head start Thursday night
Former Mossad division head tells 'Post' that "Netanyahu’s naming of those who abducted these kids is more political than factual."
“We are in a war with our enemies who do not want us here," Rivlin tells high-school students in Kfar Etzion.
PM threatens to target anyone who attempts to harm Israeli citizens; premier says "Those who oppose terror must do it everywhere".
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Forty French politicians visited the Fraenkel family; Germany warns kidnapping of three youths could escalate tensions in the region.
By LAHAV HARKOV,NOA AMOUYAL
An onlooker would hardly know that a wide-scale search for the kidnapped teens is underway, based on the fairly normal pace of life in the Hebron area.
Security forces arrest nearly all of Hamas' West Bank leaders in a third night of large-scale arrests.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Security source: We’re assuming the teenagers are alive; Kerry: This was a despicable act of terrorism; Army issues limited call-up of reservists.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Insp.-General says that now is not the time for criticism and that all efforts are focused on finding the kidnapped boys and bringing them home.
By LEV SELMON
US secretary of state says Washington cannot confirm responsible party for abduction, although "many indications point to Hamas."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Revealed: One yeshiva student abducted Thursday night in the West Bank managed to contact police on night of kidnapping.
MK writes to Ban-Ki-Moon: "These are not fighters, they did not take part in combat. They are three young teens."
Cartoon published by an official Fatah Facebook page applauds kidnapping of three Israeli yeshiva boys by terrorists in the West Bank.
Chief Rabbi Lau presides over a prayer service at Jerusalem's Western Wall to pray for the safe return of the students.
Reconnecting with our roots in Oz Ve’Gaon.
By SHIRA SCHREIER
During those 18 days, we learned that it is better to live in a country where Jews love one another and look for the good in their fellow Jews.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
Along with most of the country, I had spent the previous 18 days consumed with worry for the fate of three teenagers I’d never met.
By LIAT COLLINS
It’s a two-pronged question that gets asked far too often.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
We found ourselves crying out to the world asking again and again, “Why are you ignoring this abduction and its perpetrators?"
By TOVA LEBOVITS
As the world’s highest repository of international legitimacy, it is vital for all key UN bodies and officials to make clear that the kidnapping of the boys is morally wrong.
By HILLEL NEUER
What makes Abba’s comments in Jeddah so commendable is that he made them in Arabic and despite their lack of popularity among many Arabs and Palestinians.
By JPost Editorial
Readers react to the past week's stories, including news of the kidnapped teens.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
In the real world, three days after the kidnapping became public knowledge, those who claim to promote moral causes are largely silent.
By Gerald Steinberg
The most recent peace endeavors began with American pressure, Israeli concessions and ended, as always, with Palestinian violence.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Instead of allowing the terrorists of Fatah and Hamas free rein in various parts of Judea and Samaria, let’s finally put an end to the experiment that was the Palestinian Authority and dismantle it.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The day that football takes precedence over the fate of the three boys is the day that we lose our bearings on what is truly important in our lives.
By DAVID NEWMAN
With regard to IDF targets Hamas as PM says group took the boys,” it is time for Israel to institute the death penalty for convicted Palestinian murderers.
“He smiles the whole time, and is full of joy for life,” is how one friend describes Gil-Ad Shaer, one of the three boys kidnapped on Thursday night.