ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The pope's words will be closely watched following his decision not to use the word "Rohingya" in public during his four-day Myanmar trip to avoid a diplomatic incident
By REUTERS
Aung San Suu Kyi was the second person to receive the Elie Wiesel Award, after only Wiesel himself.
By JTA
Despite accusations of genocide against the Rohingya people, Israel has refused to halt sales of weapons to Myanmar.
Envoys from South Korea, Myanmar, Macedonia and Paraguay present their credentials.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Pourquoi Israël vend-il des armes à des Etats voyous ?
By YOSSI MELMAN
Tag International works to combat human trafficking and forced labor in Asia, and looks to Israeli organizations for guidance.
By RACHEL MARDER
The United Nations condemned the Myanmar military campaign as ethnic cleansing.
U Maung Maung Lynn in eye of storm over question of Israel-Myanmar military arms sales.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has described the government operations as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."
"Many people are arriving hungry, exhausted and with no food or water."
"These provocative acts may lead to unwarranted consequences."
Over 200,000 Rohingya have reportedly fled Myanmar in the face of genocide by their government.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Conflict in Rakhine state in Myanmar between Rohingya Muslims, state authorities and Buddhists, have taken place frequently over the last years.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Countries reject UNGA resolution adopted by 193-member world body decrying widespread human rights abuses.
"[North Korea] continues actively to defy the measures in the (UN sanctions) resolutions," panel says in report.
According to Aug. 2004 leaked cables, Myanmar also assembling surface-to-air missiles; some 300 workers building concrete-reinforced facility.
By OR SCHWARTZ
Former Soviet political dissident and refusenik wishes Burmese pro-democracy advocate Aung San Suu Kyi strength in her continued struggle.
By RONEN SHNIDMAN AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Myanmar democracy leader, freed from 7 years of house arrest, tells thousands of supporters "I want to work with all democratic forces."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
UNSC to investigate document suggesting Mideast countries may have received banned components; China previously objected to report.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
After Foreign Ministry reprimand, ambassador to Israel retracts the statement.
By HERB KEINON
Officials from the Left and the Right came together to protest arms sales to countries that violate human rights.
By UDI SHAHAM
Several dubious governments profit from Israel’s tech and know-how.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The Al Jazeera web site published a story titled "Israel maintains robust arms trade with rogue regimes" Monday.
As Israel began to develop its arms industry in the 1950s and ’60s, it became clear that the industry could not support itself unless it also exported these powerful products.
By SHLOMO BRODY
The debate at Tuesday’s hearing centered on whether the court had the authority to intervene in the area of arms sales – usually regarded as a national security and foreign affairs issue.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The High Court of Justice heard oral arguments about whether the state must halt arms sales to Myanmar.
More than 400,000 people from the Rohingya Muslim minority have fled Rakhine to Bangladesh since late August, religous leaders say now is the time to "shun evil".
By JEREMY SHARON
In 2015, the head of Myanmar’s army visited Israel, and the military bought a Dvora-class fast patrol boat.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Between the culinary superpowers of Thailand and India, Burma's cuisine is ready to tantalize all taste-buds.
By FAYE LEVY,YAKIR LEVY
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi finally receives her 1991 Nobel Peace Prize.
By MEIR BROOKS
With its changing political climate, Myanmar’s relationship with Israel can now grow stronger.
By KINUE IMAI WEINSTEIN
Why has Israel sold weapons to rogue regimes like Myanmar, and why is the public not informed?
This week's social news.
The progrom of Myanmar’s minority Rohingya resembles crimes perpetrated against Jews in concentration camps.
By MOHAMMAD AMJAD HOSSAIN
one thing is certain: the military intends to remain an integral element and play a vital role in Myanmar politics, at least for the foreseeable future.
By NEHGINPAO KIPGEN
Until democratically elected gov't officially recognizes the name change permanently, country’s old name will still linger in Myanmar politics.
The Indian-American community has played a big role in bringing the the US and India together in the recent years.
By DR RUPAKJYOTI BORAH
The latest US government’s decision to lift economic sanctions should be a new impetus for both the Thein Sein government and Suu Kyi-led opposition to address ethnic conflict and human-rights violations in minority territories.
After years of isolation and sanctions, US-Burma relations have seen improvements in recent months.
Israel should become the world's most outspoken supporter of human rights causes.
By OLIVER WORTH
In Yangon, Myanmar, Moses Samuels makes sure the gate to Musmeah Yeshua Synagogue is unlocked every day.
By BEN G. FRANK
Suu Kyi complains of cheating, but almost certain to win lower house seat; fair polls seen as crucial to ease Western economic sanctions.