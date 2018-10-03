03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The US president endured criticism last year for failing to mention Jews in his statement.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The image of Jews as tentacled creatures controlling the globe is a classic antisemitic trope, and has appeared in Nazi literature.
By JTA
White nationalist leaders applauded President Trump for what they viewed as a defense of their actions in Charlottesville.
By ERIC SUMNER
“We have to call it out and show that it is not acceptable in our society."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
James Fields described Dachau as the place "where the magic happened."
By REUTERS
"No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws," Trump added. "Racism is evil."
The Central Jewish Board of the Netherlands warned of the mainstreaming of antisemitism in the Netherlands.
Evangelical Christian group brings expert Sloan Rachmuth on board.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The report said many Jews preferred to flee, even to Germany, after the war.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The 16th-century oil paintings by the Flemish master Joachim Patinir were handed over Monday in Paris to the descendants of Herta and Henry Bromberg.
"You're a Nazi," CNN host Alisyn Camerota told Congressional candidate Arthur Jones.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The comment comes amid tensions between Poland and Israel over the legislation, which is meant to assign sole responsibility for atrocities on Polish soil to German Nazis.
The visit to Lithunia is the first by a Japanese prime minister and comes as Japan seeks greater cooperation with countries that were former adversaries in World War Two.
The constitutional court rejected the argument by Groening's lawyers that imprisonment at his advanced age would violate his right to life.
B’nai Brith Canada described the threats as being “an eight on the frighten[ing] scale.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
“The FPÖ is a far-right party whose members have in the past expressed xenophobic and antisemitic sentiments."
The toys, sold by German firm CustomBricks, are reminiscent of Lego's toys in their style of design.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
At the end of the trial she handed out leaflets to journalists, the judge and prosecutor titled “Only the truth will set you free.”
An American holocaust survivor identified ex-guard Johann Rehbogen as a teenage SS officer who taunted her and other female prisoners as they undressed each morning.
By STEPHEN MONTEMAYOR / STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
The Rio State Department of Education reportedly has opened an investigation to determine whether the school promoted Nazism, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.
Two antisemitic posters were discovered at the University of British Columbia's War Memorial Gym on Saturday.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
He added that the company had “weaponized” the First Amendment to “essentially absolve themselves of responsibility.”
Historians Albrecht Ritschi of the London School of Economics and Magnus Brechtken of the Munich-based Institute for Contemporary History will lead the project.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center said the doctor's tweets "violate all norms of decency."
Tomasz Panfil wrote an article in which he stated that "after the aggression of Germany into Poland, the situation of the Jews did not look very bad."
The man is alleged to have worked as a perimeter guard and in the guard towers as a member of the SS’s Death’s Head division.
"Looking at this place is staring at the abyss of the Nazi death machine," says historian 75 years after massive deportations.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Kevin Wilshaw publicly denounces the movement he supported for decades.
By AMY SPIRO
After his media company posted a poll questioning the number of victims that were murdered in the Holocaust, the former White House communications director found himself in some serious hot water.
One of the threats made against Voroniak was on Facebook, where a user wrote to him: "Be afraid of your own shadow. Death to the enemies," the news site reported.
The neo-Nazi group became the first far-right organization to be outlawed in Britain last year after the murder of member of parliament Jo Cox, whose killing it had praised.
The FPO has on previous occasions expelled provincial officials for owning Nazi-related objects, which is illegal in Austria.
The teacher raised her arm slightly and said "and now we say Heil Hitler."
Synagogue in Freiburg, Germany, was destroyed during Kristallnacht in November 1938.
Reports of teenagers playing a beer pong game with a “Jews vs. Nazis” theme have circulated throughout the country.
By KATY BERGEN/KANSAS CITY STAR
Alexander Gaulandsaid, head of Germany’s right-populist Alternative for Germany party, claimed that Germany has "the right to be proud of the achievements of German soldiers in two world wars.”
A box in the basement revealed the historic surprise.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The match took place on the anniversary of the invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany in 1939, which started World War II.
Who are the white supremacist groups that spurred the now-infamous "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville?
GoDaddy gives 'Daily Stormer' 24 hours to relocate from its domain host.
The man suspected of ramming a car into a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville is due to appear in court on Monday. James Alex Fields, Jr, "adored Hitler," his former teacher said.
It's illegal to display Nazi symbols in Germany, but tourists seem to not be aware of it.
Zundel was considered among the most active Holocaust deniers in the world and was arrested in Canada in February 2003.
The original garments, created by KA Designs and sold on the site, displayed large swastikas in rainbow colors with the words “peace,” “zen” and “love.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Simon Wiesenthal center calls on public to boycott "repulsive" message aimed to shock and reap financial rewards.
By ERIC SUMNER,DANIELLE ZIRI
The original garments, created by KA Designs and sold on the site, displayed large the swastikas in rainbow colors with the words “Peace,” “Zen” and “Love.”
Before being used by Hitler’s Nazi regime, swastikas were commonly known as an ancient sign used by Hindus and Buddhists carrying positive associations such as auspiciousness and good fortune.
The exhibition "Hitler - how could it happen" is set in a bunker in Berlin that was used by civilians during World War Two bombing raids - close to the bunker where Hitler lived.
By BARRY DAVIS
Anjelica Huston and Noah Schnapp to star in 'Waiting for Anya' adaptation.
The lawsuit is one of many seeking to reclaim art taken or sold after Adolf Hitler took power in Germany in 1933.
The war hero has become a draw for tourists– and a tool of moral education in rural Japan.
'The No. 5 War' is slated to screen at the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival tonight
One parent posted a picture of the Hitler-themed homework on her Facebook page, which raised questions from other parents.
The art had been seized during WWII and labeled "degenerate."
"I find it absolutely reprehensible and offensive that there are people walking around with swastikas on their arms in the United States," Scaramucci said.
Holocaust denial is illegal in Germany.
Owning objects or making statements that glorify Nazism is illegal in Austria, where Hitler was born and which was annexed into his Third Reich.
Twitter is embroiled in an ongoing debate about whether or not it is controversial to be anti-Nazi.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
"You wanted to keep this a secret, Nazis, and then you did something stupid and you put it in a public park so we could come," protesters shouted at white supremacists entering a rally.
By BRITTANY CROCKER/KNOXVILLE NEWS-SENTINEL
A German man's metal detecting hobby makes history.
Social media users shared the location of the neo-Nazi as he made his way around Seattle.
A Polish delegation is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days.
By HERB KEINON
The phone conversation was triggered by the Polish prime minister's accusing Jews of being among the perpetrators of the Holocaust.
There were a few exceptions to the general apathy toward the dangers of the rise of the Nazi Party.
The bill would institute a fine of up to NIS 100,000 without proof of damages against anyone using the word ‘Nazi’ or Nazi symbols in speech or in writing.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“The historic truth of the Jewish People is not for sale,” MK Shmuly says; Nazi hunter Zuroff: Post-communist countries have a Holocaust distortion problem.
Eva Schloss, Anne Frank’s stepsister, has told her ‘virtual’ story via the Shoah Foundation’s New Dimensions in Testimony project – as depicted in the well received documentary ‘116 Cameras.’
By NADINE WOJAKOVSKI
The broadcast from these two cities highlights the very miracle of Hanukka — that despite the strength and will of our enemies, Jewish life remains alive across the globe.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Recently discovered documents show communications between Habima and Goebbels from 1937.
Bruno Landsberg was an Israeli tycoon, philanthropist who fled both the Nazis and Communists in his native Romania.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Stella is believed to have caught anywhere from 600 to 3,000 Jews.
By ORIT ARFA
One ultra-Orthodox man approached a secular protester who was filming the event and appeared ready to assault him.
By UDI SHAHAM
"As we say chazak, chazak, ve’nitchazek. Be strong, be strong, and we will be strong."
Visiting two former DP enclaves in Germany provides insights into the past – and present.
By BERNARD DICHEK,BAD REICHENHALL,ST. OTTILIEN
In this climate, boldness and resolution cannot prosper.
By AMIEL UNGAR
Newly released information by the Mossad sheds light on the agency’s unsuccessful attempts to catch Nazi war criminals between the ’60s and ’90s.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
The St. Genevieve Library houses around two million books and documents, and is frequented by Parisians and Sorbonne students.
By MEIR BLEICH
The author explains Moshe’s success in living and working in Nazi Germany for so long a period without having his Jewish identity exposed.
By AARON LEIBEL
Holocaust denial has proliferated for decades in the Arab and Muslim worlds, sometimes encouraged by official government bodies, including in the past by Saudi Arabia.
"I HOPE HE DOESN'T GET INJURED OR KILLED!”
By JESSICA CHIA / NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
"There is no room in Argentina for these types of expressions, which make reference to a tragic era in human history," Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in the statement.
Through his harsh criticism of the US in the city of beer halls and political conferences, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel is paying pious homage to the propagandistic tradition of Hitler’s diplomacy
By RADU GOLBAN
The only difference between the Nazi and Arab boycotts and the BDS campaign is branding.
By VIRAG GULYAS
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
For Gabriel to scold Israel about the location of its capital or where Jews should be allowed to live is scandalous and shameful.
By MICHAEL FREUND
"We should not allow members of organizations involved in terrorist acts to speak inside the Parliament."
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The betrayal of the Czechs to appease Hitler was a clear sign that the British and French were unwilling to oppose Hitler by force
A million and a half Jewish children were murdered.
By BARBARA SOFER
Everyone is responsible for fighting antisemitism, but Israel must lead the fight.
By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
In their quest to position themselves as heroic crusaders against Nazism, radical leftists change the meaning of Nazism.
Not only leaders bear the responsibility of unequivocally condemning hate groups.
By MICAH HALPERN
BDS, through aggressive discourse and destructive propaganda, serves the continuity if not the escalation of the conflict.
By ADNAN OKTAR
As a Jew, I don’t burn Nazi flags, and as a Zionist I don’t seek to destroy the evidence of the many attempts to keep my people off its land and from its state – quite the opposite.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
It was the WJC that first alerted the free world that Nazi Germany was implementing a plan to annihilate European Jewry.
By MENACHEM Z. ROSENSAFT
If one compares the biographic profile of the Nazi war criminals who emigrated to Canada with those who entered the US, their wartime service was virtually the same.
The knowledge plunged her "into the darkest crisis" of her life.
By CHRISTINE DUNN / THE PROVIDENCE JOURNAL (TNS)
A woman confronted the owner of Nazi flag that was flying in her neighborhood: “Why do you have a Nazi flag? This is America, not Nazi Germany.”
The company says users who plan to attend the event are in violation of its community guidelines for their positions on race, religion, national origin and ethnicity.