nefesh b'nefesh

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Relive the inspiration and excitement of the July 2015 Aliyah Charter Flight. Watch the new Olim celebrate their first moments in Israel and experience the joy of 221 dreams coming true.
By NEFESH B NEFESH
In Israel, volunteerism is a core part of the culture. Israeli children spend many hours each week involved in community projects through their youth movements.
In honor of the July 2015 charter flight, we checked in with four Olim from last year’s flight – and found them thriving with their family, building successful careers and giving back to the country.
Aliyah is a life changing event that affects everyone in the family. The way 8 year old Moshe Somers handled this change blew us away!
Relive the inspiration and excitement of the August 2015 Aliyah Charter Flight. Watch as the new Olim celebrate their first moments in Israel and experience the joy of 232 dreams coming true.
After visiting Israel and participating in a variety of programs and educational experiences, Sam is fulfilling his dream of making Aliyah and serving in the IDF
After getting an MBA from Tel Aviv University and starting a blog covering Israel’s tech community, Natalie was able to create a thriving network and immerse herself in Israel’s startup scene.
Yardena Schwartz is living her dream of being a foreign correspondent in Israel, and flew to Nepal to report on the aftermath of the Nepal earthquake.
In honor of Israel’s 67 years, Nefesh B’Nefesh has produced a video showcasing what Olim love about their lives in Israel.
By Nefesh B Nefesh
There are many ways in which Olim and native Israelis spend their leisure time. Here are some of the most popular.
Here is the extraordinary story of a marketing-genius Oleh who, already successful, saw his successes skyrocket in Israel.
If you appreciate living in a beautiful environment, a laid back life style, and close-knit community, Israel's South might be just the thing you are looking for.
Olim share their reflections of how the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Mega event helped them get started on their Aliyah journey.
This month, we announced the seven winners of our annual Bonei Tzion prize.
This opportunity to handle important personal affairs for 'lone soldiers' was organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh and Friends of the IDF Lone Soldier Program.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Making Aliyah with years of experience in your field can be a great thing -- you have tons of expertise to bring to the market, you’re coming with an international perspective in your industry,
Most Anglo Olim follow this path: They arrive in Israel.
In Israel’s thriving economy, there are tons of opportunities for skilled English speakers. Coming with a great professional background and resume can certainly help.
When Alana Tenzer was a junior at the University of Maryland, she couldn’t wait to study abroad. She was headed to Mount Kilimanjaro,
Walk through the bustling Machaneh Yehuda market, past the produce sellers shouting their daily deals and the locals pushing their overflowing carts, and take a left down a quiet side street.
If you’re lucky enough to be walking on the Tel Aviv promenade early in the morning, you’ll see the calm Mediterranean waves and you’ll feel the light breeze on your skin.
In Israel, every Jew is required to serve the country.
On a typical day, Devora Davidowitz, 18, is up at 6 AM, ready to begin her volunteer work at the Mishpachton – a Dimona-based home for children whose parents cannot care for them.
When Professor Carmi Margalit (Margolis) moved from Richmond, Virginia, to Be’er Sheva over 39 years ago, the desert city was quiet with few conveniences.
Our Impact Israel conference showcased seven extraordinary young professional Olim.
Imagine: one of the most bustling cities in Israel shuts down its highway and most of its streets. Bikes take over.
Who knew getting splattered with paint powder could be so fun?
Rev up your engines!
For families in the South, Shabbat is a time when community members open up their homes to one another
From a founder of Ben Gurion University’s Faculty of Medicine to a young soldier who ensured that humanitarian aid reached civilians in Gaza
On Thursday night, over 200 Olim packed into a hall in Tel Aviv for the Nefesh B’Nefesh eighth annual Thanksgiving dinner.
By Marc Rosenberg, NBN Director of Pre-Aliyah
On a Friday morning at 6 AM, 45 young Olim boarded a bus in Tel Aviv headed south.
Meet Nine of Israel’s Newest Citizens
Nefesh B'Nefesh Flight with 233 immigrants from North America to arrive in Israel Tuesday Morning.
Tens of thousands of Israel supporters are taking part in the annual parade and festival.
Organization fetes seven other Anglo olim with 2017 Bonei Zion Prize.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
At 9th annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Mega event, retirees learn it’s never too late to make aliya.
By NOA AMOUYAL
An interview with Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart
By STEVE LINDE
Nefesh B'Nefesh's 11th annual My Big Fat TLV Thanksgiving hosted olim, lone soldiers, visitors from abroad and Israelis from around the country.
By year 2000, as many as 75,000 immigrants who were at one point committed to the Zionist ideal of aliya (immigration), later changed their minds and returned home.
From aiding the hearing-impaired to a cellphone selfie stick and Paint Party Events, the Blumenthal Fund enables immigrants to do business in Israel.
Among group of North American immigrants, 75 will join army.
Randy Levine seeks to show appreciation to American youth headed to IDF.
The passengers on the Nefesh B’Nefesh flight include 75 young men and women who will become Israeli citizens and volunteer in the IDF.
As a lone soldier, Blas says she has missed out on “advantages other soldiers take for granted.”
By MARION FISCHEL
The Nefesh B’Nefesh Employment Department works tirelessly to ensure that its immigrants find gainful employment in Israel.
This summer, a power couple finally moved their home from Toronto to Jerusalem.
Having seen dozens of friends and acquaintances give up on Israel over the last few years, Liami Lawrence decided to take the movement in a new direction.
By SAM SOKOL
232 olim from North America – including 59 lone soldiers – arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on Nefesh B’Nefesh flight.
Sue Friedman, 90, is among 221 North Americans on Nefesh B'Nefesh's 53rd flight
By JPOST.COM STAFF,STEVE LINDE
Among the olim were 32 future lone soldiers.
Organization's founders receive coveted prize for their contribution, efforts to ease Aliyah for olim.
The activities took place in the framework of cooperative efforts between KKL-JNF and other organizations with Nefesh B'Nefesh, to support the successful absorption of new immigrants.
By KKL-JNF
Nefesh B’Nefesh lauds its first group of Initiative for Zionist Innovation grant winners who found creative ways to contribute to the Jewish state.
While the department strives to provide relevant advice, it stresses that it does not recommend which bank or health fund to join or which mobile phone provider to choose.
By KEREN PREISKEL
...We were prepared to run to make aliya
By DAVID GEFFEN
Making every day count with One Day Social Volunteering.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Together with Tony Gelbart, Fass has helped olim actualize what Natan Sharansky has called the “aliya of choice.”
According to the report, the ministry is simultaneously proposing that the benefits be increased by 10% for those who are still eligible for the assistance.
Shining light through women’s empowerment and self-defense.
Corn's organization Life's Door has helped give medical treatment to over 10,000 people in Israel.
Celebrating Olim from North America and the UK that have shined their light on Israel and the Jewish people.
Nefesh B’Nefesh will host a symposium entitled “Olim Engage Israel” to help new olim fully acclimatize with the Israeli school system.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the KKL-JNF's money must be channeled to the needs of the state.
By GIL HOFFMAN
This is the 5th year the prizes have been distributed to immigrants who have contributed remarkably to the State of Israel.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The opportunity is open to olim from North American and UK, who have immigrated to Israel through the aliya organization.
The Jerusalem Post documented three sets of olim before, during and after their immigration to Israel.
US envoy to Israel David Friedman met his daughter Talia on Monday as she got off the plane with 232 other Jewish-Americans who immigrated to Israel.
The Jerusalem Post together with Nefesh B'Nefesh and partner organizations are on hand at Ben Gurion Airport to welcome the olim to their new home.
Watchdog groups claim pedophiles who immigrate can live in communities with children nearby and even get jobs at schools.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
More than a quarter of the new immigrants have volunteered to serve in the IDF.
Rabbi Yehoshua Fass’ affirmation for a congregant was rejected in 2016 along with those of 159 other Diaspora rabbis.
By JEREMY SHARON
“We need to show Israel what unity really is. Religious, nonreligious, right-wing, left-wing – who cares.”
By SHAWN RODGERS
By JAMIE HALPER
"Herzl was right: ‘If you will it, it is no dream.’"
Subsidized tickets to be allocated to families with financial limitations
Some 1500 people are expected to attend this year's Mega Event in search of answers to their aliya questions.
NBN and FIDF team up to cut through red tape for young volunteers.
Tech Talks program focuses on innovation and employment opportunities.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
NegevWorks attracts health professionals and other highly skilled olim to Beersheba.
“For a while now, I’ve thought living in Israel was a better, more wholesome life than living in any other country, especially in America."
The award, which recognizes immigrants from English-speaking countries who have made a major impact on the State of Israel.
Moshe Arens to be recognized for lifetime achievement.
Eligible candidates must have made aliya from an English-speaking country and have made significant contributions to the Jewish State.
“We need to show a welcoming face and have a better environment [for all Jews],” Gamliel says.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The students are panning to stay in Israel and join the army, participate in the national service, or attend Israeli universities.
"These awards acknowledge those who encapsulate the spirit of modern-day Zionism by contributing in a significant way towards developing the State of Israel," says Nefesh B’Nefesh founder.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The prizes, announced today, are due to be awarded at an official ceremony in the Knesset in May.
Getting to know Beth Steinberg, a winner of the 2017 Bonei Zion Prize.
By CARL HOFFMAN
None of this should get in the way of the Aliya and Integration Ministry’s central function: ensuring the smoothest possible integration of immigrants into Israel societies – Anglos included.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Reflecting back on my IDF service, I appreciate the challenges that I overcame and the experience that I gained.
By JOEY BENDAH
The age of retirement for the physically and mentally sound should be changed to 75 years old
By GABRIEL A. SIVAN
Brian Finkel is introducing people American consumers to the popular Middle Eastern condiment Silan, or date honey.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
A Nefesh B’Nefesh recent event shows how some immigrants
and their Sabra children take root and branch out.