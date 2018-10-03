netanyahu obama

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By declining to veto the anti-Israeli resolution of the UN, it seems that US President Barack Obama has played into the hands of the Israeli Right once more.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In light of recent comments made by Netanyahu during election campaign, Washington is reevaluating relationship with Israel.
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON
Israel's foremost challenge, Netanyahu says, is Iran's attempts to strengthen its foothold on Israel's borders, even as it tries to arm itself with nuclear weapons.
By HERB KEINON
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach says he is placing full-page advertisements of support in two of the leading US newspapers.
By REUTERS
Le gouvernement israélien craint que Barack Obama utilise la période de transition présidentielle pour imposer des négociations de paix avec les Palestiniens ou une résolution contraignante
By ILAN EVYATAR
The advertisement, with ominous music, has a narrator saying Obama is holding secret talks with Iran even as it threatens to wipe Israel off the map.
Speaking to Fox News, Boehner says "there’s no secret here in Washington about the animosity that this White House has for Prime Minister Netanyahu."
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
In a breach of protocol, Netanyahu accepted Boehner’s invitation without first informing the White House.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The country knows well that another Netanyahu government means tension with Obama and the world; That it nevertheless opted for this choice says much about how Israelis grasp their own reality.
After surprising win, Netanyahu's first call should be to the White House
A poll in Friday's Jerusalem Post found that if Sa'ar led Likud, the party would do better than under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Likud’s lead over Zionist Union falls from four seats to one.
Netanyahu says he will carry out speech as planned.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER,LAHAV HARKOV
PM responds to petition by Gal-On and Eldad Yaniv to block the speech's broadcast on grounds that it is illegal election campaigning.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The PM also denied that the cancellation was due to the Trump inauguration, which is set to take place on January 20.
Referring to the controversy surrounding his decision to purchase three additional German submarines, Netanyahu advised those “in a hurry” to topple him over the matter to shift gears.
Tzachi Hanegbi predicted that both Netanyahu and Obama were pleased to be rid of one another, despite the smiles on show for the cameras in New York.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
It is the 17th time the two leaders have met since 2009.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,HERB KEINON
Netanyahu closed an aid deal with the US this week worth $38 billion over ten years. Some argue that he could have gotten more.
By UDI SEGAL
Israel, US at loggerheads over next defense assistance program.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
During their meeting at the White House, Netanyahu and Obama laid the groundwork to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding to replace the one that expires in 2017.
Netanyahu plans to visit Washington primarily to meet with US President Barack Obama at the White House on November 9.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Failure, and reality, seems – finally – to have had a sobering effect. Instead of a big overarching deal, Obama is talking about small steps, trust-building steps.
PM's comments come as Iran nuclear talks intensify in Switzerland, with foreign ministers gathered to discuss the possibility of a political framework by March 31 deadline.
Days after Netanyahu's victory, US President Obama calls him.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MICHAEL WILNER
Delivering the address and getting so many standing ovations relays a message to Israelis that they need him to protect them on the world stage.
There are sharp party differences regarding Netanyahu, with the Republicans much more likely to view him positively (60%) than negatively (18%), while Democrats are evenly divided.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the pro-Israel lobby's annual policy conference on Monday.
Prime minister speaks at Ben Gurion Airport ahead of fateful speech that has sparked tension with White House.
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Edelstein pens ‘LA Times’ op-ed supporting prime minister’s speech; Likud election campaign compares PM to Eshkol in Six Day War.
In response to criticism that the prime minister lives a lavish lifestyle, Israel's first lady shows the world that the home they reside in is in fact not in such pristine condition.
Former president also calls to lower flames after tensions with Hezbollah on Lebanese border.
"For us to undermine diplomacy at this critical time for no good reason is a mistake," Obama tells CNN on subject of new Iran sanctions.
Army Radio report comes amid criticism that Netanyahu is hurting Israel's relations with the Obama administration by addressing Congress on Iran sanctions.
The erosion of the checks and balances in the Israeli political system enables the prime minister to impose his will.
By DORON NAVOT
Netanyahu’s slogan used to be: “Not one single brick.” It now seems to have become: “Be like Trump.”
By YAAKOV KATZ
If Rand Paul had been the Republican nominee, and if Bernie Sanders were going to be the Democratic nominee, there would be an argument that the military aid deal must be wrapped up immediately.
By ELLIOTT ABRAMS
The Obama Administration believes it is at war with Israel- not a shooting war, but a political war.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Israel and the US need to coordinate on monitoring, on sharing intelligence to get a clear picture of exactly what the Iranians are – and are not – doing.
There is nothing intrinsically wrong with the media seeking sources and the sources seeking publicity.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Netanyahu’s battle has opened up deep divisions within the Jewish community that could take years to heal, if that.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Churchill’s diagnosis of his defeat in Great Britain in 1945 applies to Israel in 2015.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Great leadership is grounded on clear values.
By GHANEM M. NUSEIBEH,ELI EPSTEIN
Non-Jews show interest in the Book of Esther.
By RAYMOND APPLE
The timing of Netanyahu's speech with Purim coincides well.
By NAPHTALI HOFF
The Book of Esther is a wonderful story of the triumph of good over evil, as exemplified by the beautiful Queen Esther and the wicked minister Haman, but it is no fairy tale.
By STEPHEN GABRIEL ROSENBERG
Rob Lowe can't believe that Obama won't meet with Netanyahu, but will meet with YouTube star.