netherlands

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rasmea Odeh spent 10 years in an Israeli prison for her role in a 1969 bombing attack at a Jerusalem supermarket that killed two Hebrew University students.
By JTA
ICL inaugurated its European HQ and Shared Services Center in the Netherlands over the weekend.
By NIV ELIS
The exhibit displays jailed Palestinian children and is housed in Utrech's Domkerk Church
After Amsterdam, The Hague witnessed the largest deportation of Jews from the Netherlands.
By EMILY BOULTER
While the king “gets a tax-free royal salary, this 86-year-old woman needs to pay taxes for her so-called ghetto commendation.”
Municipality will offer compensation to those it forced to pay property tax for Holocaust years.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“Shocking! It is unbelievable that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is playing out here, and against the Jewish Dutch community.”
140,000 Jews lived in the Netherlands at the start of the Second World War, only about 30,000 survived.
The Palestinian-Israeli conflict was the only international conflict mentioned in the coalition agreement of the new government of the Netherlands.
"There is no statute of limitation on the truth.”
By BECKY BROTHMAN
It was a highly personal childhood gift.
De Leeuw, a first lieutenant in the Dutch armed forces during the 1940 German invasion, was arrested and sent to forced labor.
The repairman found a suitcase in his home and passed it on to Jewish Historical Museum in Amsterdam, saying that he suspected "it must have something to do with the war."
Residents did not want to be constantly reminded that they lived in the house of someone who'd been murdered in the Holocaust.
There has been growing tension between the Netherlands and Turkey over Dutch refusal to allow Turkey's family minister to campaign in their country.
“I like looking at these different masks on my way to the room.”
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Two main suspects and additional accomplices had planned to attack a synagogue in Amsterdam last year.
Central Jewish Board Chairman Ron van der Wieken said his organization was “outraged” by the “discriminatory fliers,” which he said the community “strongly rejects."
Jewish art dealer's heir seeks ownership of two masterpieces that were looted by Nazis during World War II.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Whether the motive to support Israel is religious, political or just an emotional affinity, it is clear that Israel has many young, promising, passionate and dedicated friends in the Netherlands.
By SHARON AHARONI
Bordering on the Jewish quarter of Amsterdam, the slum was inhabited by hundreds of people living in squalor and extremely crowded conditions.
In the past, the store made no distinction between settlement products and ones from inside Israel’s internationally-recognized borders.
“No definite decisions were made and discussion on this issue is ongoing with the Israeli authorities,” says Dutch statement.
By SAM SOKOL
Deputy Prime Minister Lodewijk Asscher, who has Jewish ancestors, wrote this in a post on Facebook on Tuesday titled “Disrespectful Dog.”
Politician refers to Palestinian-Israeli conflict as “growth medium for such an attack.”
Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi, speaking at Dutch Kristallnacht memorial event, criticizes on Israeli public for "remaining silent" on Palestinian oppression.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Response comes after Netherlands food administration issues report advising government to prohibit practice, known as shechita, over animal welfare concerns.
Former US president urges public to "remember the wisdom" of Anne Frank at the opening of a new installation at his presidential library.
By REUTERS
Elderly couple faced beatings as they were robbed of over $15,000 in jewelry and cash.
An international warrant had been issued for arrest of Rabbi Eliezer Berland, on the run since fleeing Israel in 2012.
Utrecht supporters chanted the slogans to insult rival fans, whom they often call “Jews” because of the historical Jewish presence in Amsterdam.
In some instances, police preferred not to get involved in incidences involving Jewish community.
The 14-year-old was suspended from school after posting a video saying he wants to cut off Jews' heads.
Ahead of The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, the Post's Greer Fay Cashman is meeting some of the leading foreign ambassadors currently serving in Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Immigration mal maîtrisée et vision biaisée du politiquement correct ont laissé le champ libre à l’islamisme et à la xénophobie
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
Odeh spent 10 years in an Israeli prison for her role in a 1969 bombing attack at a Jerusalem supermarket that killed two Hebrew University students.
According to UNRWA, the United States provided more than $350 million in aid to the organization in 2017, but has cut around one third of its contributions for 2018 already.
The motion cited as their motivation for submitting the text motions adopted recently by the UNESCO, the organization that ignores Jewish connection to Hebron and Jerusalem.
A Hamas-affiliated individual had promoted the event.
Turkey's foreign minister is convinced that Dutch politican Geert Wilders as well as his contemporaries are all of the same mindset, and will eventually "take Europe to the cliff."
While the controversial leader who has made antisemitic and other racist comments in the past has expressed certainty that his party will win the elections, polls have indicated otherwise.
Holland’s Jews watch hesitantly as the country goes to the polls amid rising nationalism and an anti-Muslim backlash.
Wilders, a eurosceptic, anti-immigration fan of Trump, has dubbed the March 15 parliamentary election the start of a "Patriotic Spring" in Europe.
Geert Wilders leads the biggest political party in the Netherlands, which has a platform of banning mosques and the Koran.
Lawmakers in the Netherlands pass nonbinding motion urging government to end direct or indirect funding of organizations aligned with the Israel boycott movement.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki will give two files to the court's prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, the statement issued on Wednesday said.
Those who fail to abide with the ban will be fined up to 405 euros.
Dutch prosecutor says motorcyclists are permitted to engage with Kurds battling jihadists, as long as they do not join terror groups.
Geert Wilders will be questioned on suspicion of insulting a group of people on the basis of race and of inciting discrimination and hatred, prosecutors said in a statement.
“We’re not pressing you to negotiate with Hamas,” Zijlstra assured Rivlin.
The foreign minister, who is married to a PLO member, spoke out against the Israeli prime minister on several occasions, blaming him of uttering "racist soundbites."
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Both Erdogan, as well as Rutte, have an interest in the current row, and Israel can sit quietly on the sidelines, not an issue – for the first time in many years – in a Turkish election campaign.
By HERB KEINON
Geert Wilders, who some expect might become the next Dutch prime minister, slamed Obama for declining to veto on an anti-Israeli resolution and encouraged Israel to build "more and more settlements."
In recent weeks Netanyahu has said in private meetings that the real danger to Europe does not come from Islamic State in the east -but rather from Islamic State in the west.
Diplomatic officials say Dutch PM's government is overall friendly, but unable to ignore public criticism of Israel over the Palestinian issue that has grown in the Netherlands in recent years.
Van Agt said in 2012 that Jews should have had a state in Germany instead of the Land of Israel.
Declaration comes as Israel pushes Europe to outlaw the movement * Jerusalem: Don’t justify hatred
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
British Foreign Secretary Hammond to arrive Thursday
Dutch travel advisory warns of "sometimes violent" "colonists" throwing rocks at Palestinian and international cars.
Arrest ends two year saga that saw rabbi and international fugitive Eliezer Berland, 77, hop across continents in attempt to avoid capture, extradition to Israel.
Dutch gov't worker Yasmina Haifi tweeted: “ISIS has nothing to do with Islam. It’s part of a plan by Zionists who are deliberately trying to blacken Islam’s name.”
The funding is part of the gov't’s plan to shoulder security costs for the Jewish community after the May 24 murder of 4 people at the Jewish Museum.
“It is, I think, part of the eventual solution in this part of the world – the peace process – that one is able to understand the fears and the joys of the other person.”
By BARRY DAVIS
The Philips Symphony Orchestra, on tour here next week, evokes the memory of Frits Philips, who was responsible for over 500 Jews surviving the horrors of the Holocaust.
Dutch design is clean, well planned and perfectly executed, like so much else Dutch. The message is clear and it just makes you feel good.
By DEBI LERNER-RUBIN
“The Dutch are born on a bicycle” was the mantra we heard time and again during our six-day sojourn in the flattest and possibly most cycling-friendly of countries.
Geert Wilders founded his own political faction – Freedom Party (PVV). The party’s main platform is the struggle against the Islamization of Holland.
By ARYEH ELDAD
A researcher is trying to find out more about the Jewish community of the Dutch capital, a story unknown.
By Laura Kelly
A profile of celebrated Dutch writer Anna Enquist.
Amsterdam City Council decidesto reject a proposal that the city officially twin with Tel Aviv. Instead, the municipal council voted to limit cooperation to individual projects.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
In a statement, the ministry said it has "paused" talks with Turkey on resolving the matter.
Intelligence services from the Netherlands are raising a red flag over Iran's use of Dutch technology to accelerate its lethal weapons program.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Over the weekend Holland stunned Turkey by preventing rallies over a proposed referendum, drawing fierce rebuke from Ankara.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Turkish FM accused the Dutch of treating Turkish citizens in the country like "hostages."
Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party and a prominent contender to become the Netherlands's next PM, also said that "there is a lot of Morrocan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe."
Ankara's consulate in Rotterdam has sent out an email requesting that Turkish organizations report any insults made against the Turkish president.
The most serious challenge to the late surge of Right-populist movements could be the availability of anti-establishment parties and candidates in the center and on the left.
By MARC NEUGROSCHEL
The way to block the Nazis from rising on the Right is to correct both Merkel’s mistake and the larger mistake of the leaders of Europe since 1945.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Never before in history and likely never again will such a small group of people create such influence as did Jews in the 20th century.
Anti-Israeli feelings are closely intertwined with the Holocaust, since the Netherlands has never admitted guilt and has been hushing up its past for more than 70 years.
By ASAF SIMON
The most dangerous political party to Israel nowadays is Labor, the junior partner in the current government led by liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
These days, much is being written about Israel’s relations with European countries.
By CASPAR VELDKAMP
I spent the past few days in Amsterdam at the new production of Anne Frank's diary, called simply 'Anne,' at a specially-constructed theater in Amsterdam with a gargantuan stage.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Bad News From the Netherlands, is just one example of a cheap, small, but effective tool in the fight against the unlimited demonization of Israel.
I arrived at the inevitable conclusion that what I have seen was hardly a pure sporting event, a nice football game as I once knew.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
Michal Boiman and her husband devoted five years to being caregivers in their home for infants and small children in need of emergency foster care.
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
Rivlin traveled to Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium to join in the gala celebration for Rabbi Elimelech Firer, the founder of Ezra Lemarpeh.