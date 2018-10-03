news from israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israel has learned to not merely turn the other cheek but to pursue better coverage, claim spokesmen
By EITAN AROM
Police looking into incident that lightly wounded two Jewish men in their twenties.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JPOST.COM STAFF
Bus driver hospitalized after rock attack outside Old City * Over 40,000 Muslims pray without incident on Temple Mount Friday following lifting of age restrictions
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Despite high hopes, 20 years on, the Jordan-Israel treaty focuses on security cooperation – which had already existed for decades – and the great vision of peace has not materialized.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Gutnick asserted that those who reported abuse were labeled mosers (“informers”), and subjected to social ostracism, according to The Guardian.
By SAM SOKOL
Britain summoned the Russian ambassador in January to explain a similar episode, when Russian bombers flew over the English Channel, forcing British authorities to reroute civil aircraft.
By REUTERS
According to "The Washington Post," Williams “gave varying accounts” of his wartime coverage, at times suggesting that he was in danger while in other instances omitting mention completely.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Male imams traditionally lead prayers and Quran teachings but the Women's Mosque of America aims to present an alternative by creating an alternative by creating an all-female space for prayer.
There is "no moral equivalence," Cheney asserted, in comparing CIA tactics after 9/11 to what "nineteen guys armed with airline tickets" inflicted on Washington and New York that day.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Ben-Meir's petition called to to avoid printing “election propaganda that it has been publishing for many years, for the candidate for the 20th Knesset Netanyahu, as it is illegal campaigning.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The party’s efforts to attract votes from the Chabad community, after derogatory comments made by the party’s spiritual patron Rabbi Meir Mazuz against the hassidic group were aired earlier this week
By JEREMY SHARON
On March 17th, thousands of twelfth graders will be eligible to cast their ballot, and the political parties are hard at work wooing these first time voters through panels and mock elections.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
An appeal hearing in the Supreme Court against Marzel’s ban is scheduled for Tuesday this week.
Ex-journalist refers to his closed sexual harassment case in expressing lack of trust in police probe of his party.
Yoni Cohen-Iduv built a website at http://israeldebate.com/ and Facebook page in an effort to encourage a debate in Israel.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
When the Green Leaf Party eventually gave in its list, calls of "good luck" could be heard from the press area.
Polls open after temporary injunction to delay vote over transparency issues is revoked; 41 candidates running for nine realistic spots.
The vast majority of students said that the most pressing issue for the upcoming election was housing reforms including lowering the prices of rent and reducing the costs of apartments.
"Hit lists" abound in party interest groups; 41 candidates running for nine realistic spots.
With the promise of weed in the future, a new stash of campaign funds could help the party blaze its way into the Knesset, though they’re still a longshot at best.
By BEN HARTMAN
As talks continue, Jerusalem deputy mayor and noted women’s rights activist expected to make formal announcement in coming days, says political insider.
Knesset panel approves NIS 241.75m Central Election Committee budget.
A source close to Oren said in response that the former ambassador is examining several options in the public sphere and a decision will be made soon.
Left your phone at home this weekend? These are all the major stories you missed!
Perch holding pair on first floor of apartment building terrifyingly crashes to the ground without warning.
The lawsuit names senior Netanyahu advisor Nir Hefetz, his attorneys David Shimron, Shuli Eshbol, Yaakov Buravsky, and Yossi Cohen, and two employees of the residence.
Most patients very satisfied with their hospital treatment, but some medical centers have room for improvement
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein will make a decision by the end of the week on whether to open a criminal investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of public funds.
The Israeli, ranked No. 149 in the world, held her serve just twice against Begu (34), winning 17 of 43 points overall on her serve.
By ALLON SINAI
For the first time in more than three years, Maccabi Tel Aviv has gone three consecutive matches without a win in the Premier League.
Hapoel J’lem and Maccabi TA to face off for title for the first time since 2008 in capital’s new arena
“Today, I feel that not to receive the Israel Prize is a greater honor than to receive it,” said Haim Be'er
The jug, dating between 4-6 century AD, is approximately 1.5 meters high and 1.5 m. in diameter, and a remnant from a once prosperous Byzantine coastal community.
When an EAPC pipeline burst on December 3, some 5 million liters of crude oil gushed into the Arava Desert, causing particularly damaging impact on the Evrona Nature Reserve in the area.
By SHARON UDASIN
Police found his resume inside a bag containing hundreds of packets of the recently outlawed synthetic drug known as “Mr. Nice Guy.”
Maccabi currently leads the standings by two points.
With zero losses in 2015, yellow-and-blue hosts Berlin hoping to keep pressure on Real atop Euroleague group
Ashdod had just three wins from 16 games when Sherf took charge, but has since claimed two victories from three games and finally climbed off the bottom of the standings on Saturday.
The victims, all of them grandmothers in their 50s and 60s, were on their way back from attending prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem when the collision happened.
The marvelously melodramatic Tosca by Puccini and Carl Orff’s imposing Carmina Burana. To celebrate its 30th birthday the Israel Opera is offering these two works for its 5th Opera Festival at Masada
By HELEN KAYE
Israel Chemicals (ICL) sent letters for dismissal hearings to some 140 workers Monday, part of a planned restructuring of the company.
By NIV ELIS
If Wang’s performance was exemplary, her refusal to engage the audience was a stinging disappointment.
By GILAD FRIEDMAN
The threat follows an Egged plan to lay off 160 workers and reduce work hours as a means of cutting NIS 100 million from its annual expenditure.
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Nechama Rivlin hosts annual ILAN event at President’s Residence.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Pubs can cut the pretzels – salty snacks don’t cause thirst and increase consumption of drinks
Three-fourths of the population, some 6.218 million people, were Jewish. The next largest group, 1.719 million Arabs, accounted for 20.7% of the population.
"D.) this is true only for women."
Let’s step back from an almost instinctive need to wash out our souls with soap after watching the stage version of Fatal Attraction.
Numerous medical devices have been invented to improve patient care, which medical personnel use to treat the masses.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The plan will offer developers land at a 20% discount based on promises to sell it at the lowest possible price. Potential buyers will have to enter a lottery to get one of the discounted apartments.
The hi-tech and start-up sector is in a constant frenzy. Haredi men and women are taking advantage of this.
Most people present were relatively new immigrants who were already too old to serve in the army and were looking to give back to the community.
“In Hanukka this year, we still must defend ourselves from our enemies, who seek to kill and expel us from this land,” said the mayor.
The NII report further found that couples with two children whereby one parent works full time and the other works part time, both earning minimum wage, will not be able to escape poverty.
In the week since health minister Yael German of Yesh Atid resigned, government hospital directors have claimed they have no money to buy necessary equipment and to perform elective surgery.
OurCrowd, a multimillion-dollar network of start-up investment, is located in Jerusalem, where over 800 of its investors and entrepreneurs converged on Tuesday.
The patient was afraid his ability to communicate with eye movements picked up by an electronic sensor would disappear, leaving him only with the ability to think.
The police stated that they had solved the murder of Busaina Abu Ganem, who was gunned down while sitting in her car with her children on HaEshel Street in Ramleh.
Nine of those fatally injured were Arabs, said Beterem director Orly Silbinger, who noted that for several years, it has been warning of the link between children from poorer families and deaths from accidents.
The 14-year-old pupils -- all girls -- wanted to know how low gravity conditions in space influence the development of brine shrimp eggs compared to the Earth environment.
A marathon took place last week in Beersheba, but probably not the kind you’re imagining.
Former Communications Minister Moshe Kahlon refrained from officially announcing his candidacy for expected elections, but made clear signals he would.
The former president called on men to rally to the cause to prevent violence saying repeatedly that domestic violence and abuse was a society wide issue.
The IMA commissioned a survey of 500 adults from the Meida Shivuki polling organization about private medicine and accessibility to healthcare.
Having once been a recipient of World Bank loans--most recently from 1975 to 1981--the move to become a contributing country is significant.
Rett’s syndrome is a devastating neurological disease that develops spontaneously in the uterus and is not inherited from one’s parents. But there is hope for an eventual cure.
High levels of benzene, a chemical in crude oil and gasoline, are present in hookah smokers and nonsmokers after they attend social events where the water pipes are used, a new report says.
“Does this proposal not in fact encourage us to seek contradiction between the Jewish and democratic characters of the state?" asked the president.
In the NFL, other professional sports, and especially school sports, concern has grown about the long-term neuropsychiatric mconsequences of repeated mild trauatic brain injury.
The films are Summer Vacation by Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon, who recently directed The Farewell Party, which won an audience award at the Venice Film Festival and Aya.
By HANNAH BROWN
Labor and Meretz turned down the offer.
Bill to limit strikes advances
The course will also help such families clarify their debt situation and make financial plans for the repayment of such debts.
The plan is an expansion on the lessons and activities conducted at the opening of the school year in the aftermath of Operation Protective Edge
Edelstein told the Knesset: "I wanted to share my joy with you first. A moment ago, I walked out to talk with Yehuda Glick, who has been breathing on his own for two hours now."
The suspect's DNA was extracted from a sample of his spit on the sidewalk.
"The sums that KKL-JNF will pass to the state will allow the advancement of national projects," said Lapid.
Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky personally lobbied MKs to support conversion reform, according to a letter obtained by The Jerusalem Post Sunday.
Dry roasting could trigger peanut allergy
A public company in Haifa company is betting on its technology of producing masses of stem cells from human placentas to relieve and even cure serious diseases.
The results indicated that age played an important factor in whether someone cut ties with Facebook friends, with younger users significantly more likely to unfriend someone.
Benayoun, who has played only one match so far this season due to a knee injury, is a doubt for Saturday.
A new book presents the hunt for the Jewish underground during the British Mandate as a game of cat and mouse.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Innovations in Israeli cannabis farming could lead to global solutions to feed the world
During the event, a live-link, Transatlantic session was held with Limmud Boston, Haifa’s twin city.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Al-Khaybari stated the claim that the US did not land on the moon, but rather fabricated lunar travel in Hollywood.
55,000-year-old ‘Manot Skull’ proves modern humans migrated from Africa to Europe and Asia
Lebanon's Tourism Minister believes Miss Lebanon has been subject to a racist campaign.
In a segment titled 'War of the Poses' Stewart mocks the idea that Lebanese media was angry with their contestant for posing with Miss Israel.
At the end of the day, the Israeli media does not live up to its self-image as the watchdog of democracy. It fails where it is most crucial – election time.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
There are enormous financial and human resource pressures on voluntary organizations today.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
Early elections could, and should, have been avoided.
By JPost Editorial
Too many who should know better are quick to curtail freedom of the press out of narrow political considerations.
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has laid several complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), as well as criminal charges.
By WENDY KAHN
When violence is used to terrorize and bully a group into abdicating basic human rights, it becomes a threat to the foundations of democracy.
“No piece of land in the State of Israel is without its sanctity and its significance.”
Frontlines broadcast gives insider perspective on what’s going on behind the headlines.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF