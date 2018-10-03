03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
By REUTERS
Egyptian naval forces have previously opened fire on Gazans they accused of crossing the maritime border.
Army deploys more troops in search for terrorists who killed an Israeli civilian in a shooting attack.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The additional 50 megawatts will slightly mitigate the power shortage in Gaza.
By ADAM RASGON
The funds come as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is threatening to gradually cut funding to Gaza if Hamas fails to allow Fatah to return to the Strip.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Gaza is caught in an endless tug of war.
Killing captured on camera and broadcast on Facebook Live.
Two accomplices were also sentenced to death for the March assassination.
A “perfect storm” of events could make life in Gaza unsustainable.
It’s a move that only further deepens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The ministry closed Erez, the only pedestrian crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on March 26.
There are approximately 4000 fishermen in Gaza today, who rely on the fish they catch to make ends meet.
The decision will increase the coastal enclave’s fishing zone from six to nine nautical miles and will go into effect on November 1.
This is the second such incident in recent days.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
World Vision announced on Friday that it will not receive funds from the German government because of the allegations Hamas misused funds.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,REUTERS
High figure ‘casts doubt’ on claim that all of IDF’s targets in Gaza were legitimate, says left-wing group
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Dr. Asaf Ashar, a leading port and shipping international expert, tells ‘The Jerusalem Post’ why setting up a port for the Strip in Egypt is the most practical – and secure – solution
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Palestinian and United Nations officials said 130,000 houses had either been destroyed or damaged in the fighting.
Blair called on Hamas to clarify if they are Palestinian nationalist movement or broader Islamic one with regional designs
By HERB KEINON
Defense minister and prime minister praise killing of senior Hamas commanders as "great operational and intelligence achievement."
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
“Only if there will be a clear answer to our security needs will we agree to any understandings," PM says of Cairo truce talks.
Over 100 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel this year, compared to 9 rockets in 2013, new figures released by IDF show.
Engineering vehicles damaged but no injuries as snipers target personnel operating near the northern Gaza border fence.
After Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle crashes in Gaza due to technical error, Kassam Brigades claims to have recovered drone.
By YASSER OKBI,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Group of suspects enter closed security zone and begin sabotaging security fence.
After Iron Dome intercepts rockets fired from Gaza towards southern Israel, Air Force strikes terror sites in Strip for second time in 24-hours.
Iranian FM suggests Israeli announcement that it intercepted ship with Iranian-supplied missiles is "same failed lies."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
In special Independence Day interview, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman talks about the region’s threats and the chances of a new war erupting this summer
The Gaza Division has opened an investigation into how he managed to penetrate so far into Israel.
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
The bottle made the long journey from Rhodes to the shores of Gaza.
Source says Abbas is pressuring Hamas to cede its control of Gaza.
Organizers said that while Gaza is often synonymous with war and destruction, the festival sought to bring life back to the region through cinematic escapism.
By ROSIE PERPER
Ahmed Yousef, who previously served as advisor to former Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, made his criticism in an article he published over the weekend.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Cairo has been pumping water into Gaza's underground network of tunnels to stop the flow of weapons from the coastal envoy to militants in Sinai.
Company shut down for tax violations;Gazans still able to use their mobile phones and Internet, although it is not clear how long that will continue.
According to the prosecution, the two women entered Gaza via Egypt to circumvent the ban on their traveling to the Strip.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IAF strikes Gaza rocket launcher used in attack on Ashdod after volley of rockets targets southern and central Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Police and Shin Bet bust ring who allegedly sent messages from Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials to prisoners in exchange for money.
By DANIEL CLINTON
Tense quiet in South as Hamas appears to be honoring 72-hour cease-fire; Israeli delegation joins Palestinian factions in Cairo for long-term truce talks.
Hamas fires salvo of rockets at Israel just ahead of an 8:00 a.m. truce; IDF redeploys troops to defensive positions on the Gaza border, 32 Gaza attack tunnels destroyed.
Hamas fires salvo of rockets at Israel from Ma'ale Adumim to the southern coastal region and the Shfela just ahead of an 8:00 a.m. truce.
Jerusalem: We accepted "unconditional" cease-fire only after IDF finished destroying Gaza terror tunnels.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Egypt is reportedly pressing on Palestinian factions to accept a 72-hour humanitarian cease-fire that will precede negotiations for a long-term truce; southern Israeli communities pounded by rockets.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Soldier who had formerly been feared kidnapped by Hamas laid to rest in Kfar Saba after being declared killed in action.
By BEN HARTMAN
IDF prepares to destroy the last of Hamas's infiltration tunnels on Sunday; army source says "there is no decision to stop the operation."
Speaking ahead of special cabinet meeting, prime minister says IDF has made substantial gains against Hamas terror infrastructure in Gaza.
PM and Liberman meet visiting British Foreign Secretary Hammond; Liberman: Hamas – like the Nazis – want to exterminate the Jews.
“We strongly condemn the disproportionate use of force by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” Brazilian Foreign Ministry says.
While the State Department alert acknowledges the success of Iron Dome, it adds that "there have been impacts that have caused damage and injury."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Defense minister tells Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that more reservists will be called up if need be.
By LAHAV HARKOV
20-year-old paratrooper buried at Holon Military Cemetery.
By NIV ELIS
Air raid sirens sound in Tel Aviv, surrounding cities in central Israel warning of attack; no injuries reported.
To prevent humanitarian crisis, Hamas should be left with policing capabilities, because the most important single cause preventing humanitarian crisis is law and order.
By HILLEL FRISCH
Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon warns that Israel will hit Gaza even harder if “attempts to disrupt the calm in the South continue.”
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If we leave Hamas intact, not only will they continue to murder and terrorize us, but there may come a time when it regains its strategic footing, rebuilds its alliances and finds new allies.
By DANIEL TAUBER