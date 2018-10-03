ngo jerusalem

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israel, backed by its ally the United States, accuses the Geneva-based Human Rights Council of bias against it.
By REUTERS
“BDS has an antisemitic agenda and leads a campaign of demonization, delegitimization and double standards against Israel."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The URJ in its statement noted that the law disfavors left-wing NGOs, which are likelier to receive most of their funds from governments, while leaving untouched right-wing NGOs.
By JTA
Israel advocacy group StandWithUs executive director says the group's goal is to ‘humanize’ the Israeli image.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“Disinformation and the political ideology of hatred are being directed against the Jewish state," say 10 members of Swiss parliament.
The left controls such centers because it invested decades of effort in doing so. The right doesn’t even try.
By EVELYN GORDON
SHEKEL helps people with disabilities find the light at the end of the tunnel while feeling at home.
By JOSH DELL
By PEGGY CIDOR
As the prime minister charges ahead in his legal battle against foreign-funded NGOs, some of his critics claim he's undermining Israel's status as a democracy.
By JOY BERNARD
Shalva forges partnership with Russian Jewish Congress.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Currently, the Municipal Tax and Government Tax Ordinance extends discounts to all kinds of nongovernmental organizations that are approved by the interior minister.
By UDI SHAHAM
Ir David head funds excavations in Silwan, helps Jews move to east J’lem
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The NGO petition to the High Court of Justice is the second one to be filed against the law.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YONAH JEREMY BOB
In addition, from 2008 to 2012 HaMoked received nearly NIS 3m. from the New Israel Fund, and some NIS 3.3m. in 2014 from a Palestinian foundation based in Ramallah.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Mayor says move not connected to freedom of expression, cites zoning violations.
Ateret Cohanim: There is "no force or coercion used in any circumstance – only free sale, free will and financial payments."
There are 25 such NGOs registered in Israel, five of which have a total of 12 volunteers doing national service.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Left-wing NGOs and the European countries who fund them are a regular punching bag for the governments run by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
MK Elazar Stern calls the bill "a middle finger in our faces."
Breaking the Silence has vehemently rejected the allegations and calls to investigate the group, describing them as part of a right-wing smear campaign.
By ROSIE PERPER
Any foreign government funding the organization receives on condition that it acts in a certain way would be taxed, as opposed to most donations to NGOs.
European parliamentarians urge MKs to vote against measure; Oren: Bill hurts Israel, helps BDS.
"Dear Friends, we were wrong," the opening sentence to the post begins. "We published something erroneous on a important and essential subject."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Usually, the Defense Minister and security cabinet decide who is an illegal organization – like they did with the Islamic Movement’s Northern Branch in November – and not the Knesset.
Justice Minister says her NGO transparency bill will "create a healthier discourse" in Israel.
A bill aimed at exposing foreign states’ aid to political causes is likely to intensify the private foreign funding that has been helping divide Israel for 40 years.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ministerial Committee on Legislation approves so-called “transparency bill,” which was initiated by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the religious Zionist Bayit Yehudi party.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
This measure is the latest of several iterations of legislation targeting donations that organizations receive from foreign governments or entities funded by foreign governments.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Equal opportunities in education are a sign of a true democracy, says chairwoman of world executive.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The event, which also featured Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, included impressive young Jewish activists from a variety of fields.
By NIV ELIS
Arab minority rights organization threatens to file a petition to the High Court of Justice if the Justice Ministry does not comply.
Media outlets report a senior military source saying Shin Bet has been using "moderate physical pressure” on certain Hamas agents to get information for finding the kidnappers.
The Arab-Israeli conflict features widespread misinformation and superficial propaganda, as part of a global trend of escalating populism, extremism and fear-mongering.
By OLGA DEUTSCH
Whether at the airport or in Jerusalem, the right to state views that differ from government policy is the gold standard for a thriving democracy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Politicians should try to persuade us to support their policies, not manipulate our understanding of realities.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
It was difficult to miss the glee with which some people, particularly those with a left-wing agenda, jumped to the conclusion that B’Tselem’s offices were set on fire by far-right activists.
The issue becomes more complicated when we consider the nonprofit’s interest in developing a solid staff component.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
Shmita has become mired in legal, political and economic issues that obscure its historical and ethical origins.
By EINAT KRAMER
By giving back to society, Ma’agalim is teaching young adults that no matter one’s background, one must always do their best and to help others.
By NOA AMOUYAL