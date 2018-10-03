03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Bartender Morgan at Florentin's Dancing Camel pub knows her beers and makes sure customers are always satisfied.
By YONI COHEN
Charlie, barman and part-owner at Heder 140, brings his own version of hipster funk to north Tel Aviv.
"Good girl" bartender Ron looks back at her career as it comes to an end at Otto bar.
Jonathan Clark uses his years of experience to keep the customers at TA's upscale Messa happy.
Daniel at TA's Josepha bar uses skills he's picked up over the years to make sure his customers have a good night.
At TA's legendary Nanuchka, barman Ilan Ferron shows off his skills.
Top Navy officer Guy Shriki, who dreams of serving drinks to Bar Refaeli, really knows how to get the party started at Tel Aviv's Mendalimos bar.
Wine expert Seth Weiser shows off his extensive knowledge (and love for Caroline Glick) at an event to promote Israeli wines at Clara Bar in Tel Aviv.
Working behind this fully stocked bar, which is built around a large impressive tree, Nimrod Yona never stops smiling as he serves some of his favorite drinks.
Slick and sophisticated, Daniel Weinstein effortlessly serves up the drinks at 223, one of Tel Aviv's swankiest cocktail bars.
When not buried in her law books, Emi Shahar practices pouring the shots at Jerusalem's Barrel Public House waiting for Johnny Depp to sit at the bar.
When not working on his artwork, Roi Badash can be found serving cocktails and wine to Tel Aviv's discerning drinkers at Jaffa Bar.
Self-confessed ladies man Dor Lupo explains why Tel Aviv neighborhood bar Ze Pequeno is the perfect place to get acquainted with the locals.
When not charming the tourists in his gentlemanly British accent, Dor Tumarkin can be found hard at work behind the bar at one of Florentine's hottest nightspots.
Working at one of Tel Aviv's most happening underground spots, Maya Lustig treats the bar as her stage and the party-goers as her audience.
A new tapas bar in Tel Aviv brings the party atmosphere of Barcelona to this part of the Mediterranean. Hola!
By NORA BERLIN
New Year's Eve specials: Part Two
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Israeli New Year's celebration on December 31st is named after an anti-Semitic Pope from the Roman period.
By ARIEL COHEN
The familiar aromas of fish and spices somehow vanish to make way for a whiff of alcohol and the misty fume of narghilas.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
Two others wounded in fight; police searching for suspects.
By BEN HARTMAN
Botanika cocktail bar brings Swedish style to Tel Aviv.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Haifa University academics Tamar and Oz Almog posit that Israel’s Generation Y,is generally spoiled, cosseted, self-involved, late to mature and passive.
By SHULA KOPF
Prominent figures in Jerusalem’s nightlife scene weigh in on the current state of the city.
By SARAH LEVI
“Music is a language that everyone understands, and music is above politics,” says Claudia Frenzel of Wanted! International, a German company organizing the musical exchange.
By JTA
American singer-songwriter and chef will give Israel a taste of her 6th and latest album during performance in Herzliya in early February.
By LAHAV HARKOV
World's 50 Best Bars votes Imperial Craft Cocktail Bar on Hayarkon Street as this year's best drink venue in the region.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Food and drink enthusiasts at Taste TLV give their verdict on the best that the Tel Aviv wine scene has to offer.
Trainee lawyer Elad Polosetzky is happy that he's spending his last days as a barman at the "homely" Hamaoz bar.
Itamar Green does a fine job behind the bar at one of Tel Aviv's best kept secrets.
Tu Be'av is a great opportunity to take a loved one out and spoil him or her over a romantic dinner - or to meet someone new around town.
By GOJERUSALEM.COM
Night owls, insomniacs, and thrill-seekers will have a field day – or night – when the annual White Night bash takes place in Tel Aviv.
By BARRY DAVIS
New Spirit appeals to Anglos to create internships for graduates
By NOAH RAYMAN
Where to go for fun in nature in the hot midsummer after dark.
By MEITAL SHARABI
When the sun sets and a cool breeze begins to blow, this is the time to lace up your shoes and get out into nature. Here is a list of top sunset and nighttime summer tours.
All five branches of the longstanding pub-restaurant around the country offer more than just a hint of a genuine overseas barroom ambiance.
Last month, a bona fide Bavarian beer garden opened in the Tel Aviv Port.
I set out to create a place where there was music every night, trained staff who know how to handle young customers and a family atmosphere.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
By SOPHIE ASHKINAZE-COLLENDER
A round-up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
The flourishing tourism industry fosters innovative enterprises to promote the inner workings of Israel’s metropolitan center.
By SHULY WASSERSTROM
In Tel Aviv anything goes. People aren’t fazed by being spotted wearing a pair of slippers that double as walking-the-dog shoes, and by the same token it’s totally acceptable to be wearing heels and a full face of makeup while walking the dog.
By DEBORAH S. DANAN
There are a whole host of fantastic Middle Eastern and cosmopolitan attractions in east Jerusalem.
By LOREN MINSKY
J'lem nightlife is about the food as much as it's about the drinks; being an intellectual town, it also includes plenty of readings, recitals and romance.
Lonely Planet's Top Cities list describes Israel's most international city as hedonistic, tolerant, cultured, and a truly diverse 21st-century hub.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Try not to spread yourself too thin. Better to concentrate on what needs to be done rather than cast your gaze on something new.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
All the best things to over the weekend.
A perfect dinner at Haviv Moshe's Al HaMaim.
By DANA ZAX
Nam shows the oldies how it's done.