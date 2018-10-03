03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Will Norway recognise 'the State of Palestine'?
By ADAM RASGON
Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to see 'hostile' NGOs de-funded by European states.
By HERB KEINON,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Denmark halts payment to pro-Palestinian NGOs pending an investigation to ensure the funds will be used for peaceful purposes.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel's Foreign Ministry applauded Norway for its actions, saying that it "has done the right thing."
By JTA
Barghouti was sentenced to five life terms in prison for his role in terrorist attacks against Israelis during the Second Intifada.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Brende says that the issues of the Middle East had been discussed at NATO summit, calls Islamic State is "one of the worst things we have seen in modern history.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A Jewish glance at Amsterdam and the Fjord towns of Norway.
By MARION REISS
In May party had voted in favor of resolution that would outlaw Brit Mila.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“A vote in favor of boycotts, divestment and sanctions is a vote against the very legitimacy of the Jewish state.”
The resolution stated that "the Tromso municipality will therefore refrain from buying Israeli goods and services produced in occupied Palestinian territory."
A pro-Israel organization based in Oslo is arranging for the film to be showed through its own initiative.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Conservative leader: "We have not seen anything like this since the time of the occupation.”
More than 1,000 people, including many Muslims, formed a human chain around an Oslo synagogue in a show of support for Jews.
Peres' limousine, with motorcycles in front and behind, drove up to the yellow palace grounds up to a line of schoolchildren waving Norwegian and Israeli flags.
By LAHAV HARKOV
President to take penultimate trip abroad in role before his term ends in the last week of July.
Ambassador Svein Sevje is looking forward to Peres’ reception in the Royal Palace in Oslo, hopes to rectify his country’s bad rap in the Jewish state.
Numerous visits and diplomatic events have been postponed or canceled because of labor dispute.
By HERB KEINON
With 30,000 members in over 500 different chapters, the Norwegian YMCA-YWCA is among the country’s largest and oldest youth groups.
Christian leaders are coming from Oslo - to ask for forgiveness for "Oslo."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"They will still criticize settlement construction, but it might be done in a more understanding way."
Visiting statesman will meet with five ministers in absence of foreign minister.
Perturbed Foreign Ministry officials call on PM to remind the interior minister to deal with matters of his ministry.
By HERB KEINON AND LAHAV HARKOV
Liberman to discuss PA "encouragement to terror" with visiting Norwegian FM; Italian FM, Greek defense minister also set to visit.
Energy and Water Minister Silvan Shalom says Israel to allocate 3% of gas profits to fund that state can use for national needs.
By SHARON UDASIN
How a Norwegian woman is making Torah available to non-Jews
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Norway are following in the footsteps of their southern Scandinavian neighbor, Denmark.
By EYTAN HALON
Norway is appealing against a court ruling that it violated Breivik's human rights by keeping him too isolated in jail after he massacred 77 people in 2011.
By REUTERS
Right-wing gunman Anders Behring-Breivik killed 69 people in a rampage four years ago.
"Humanity is one and we are here to demonstrate that," Zeeshan Abdullah, one of the protest's organizers told a crowd of Muslim immigrants and native Norwegians.
As a big fan of Disney movies, especially the princesses, I was dazzled by the state dinner in honor of Peres; plus, the palace's sensitivity to kosher laws was impressive.
PM reportedly boasted to Norwegian PM of son's relationship with Norwegian girl during meeting in Davos; Yair Netanyahu studies with girlfriend at IDC.
Norway's political stability and water make the Scandinavian country viable for task of destroying weapons from Syria's civil war.
For the first time, the Scandinavian country acknowledges deportation, murder of 772 Jews during Nazi occupation in WWII.
As Oslo court set to pass judgement on anti-Muslim mass murderer, isolated nation tries to come to terms with new reality.
Commission formed to probe massacre in which 77 were killed last year cites intel failures, security lapses.
Confessed Norwegian mass murderer says killing rampage was necessary to defend the country; question of sanity remains.
Norwegian who has admitted to perpetrating massacre in which 77 were killed may be given benefit of doubt amid conflicting psychiatric reports.
Mass murderer interrupts testimony, calling expert's opinion on his mental health "insulting."
Mass killer's defense team calls Norwegian anti-Islam activists to stand at trial in hopes of proving that client is sane.
Norwegian man rushed to hospital with serious injuries; self-immolation occurs outside trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, who stands accused of murdering 77 people last July.
Former Norwegian PM Bondevik referenced Israel and claimed that the main reason for “extremism is humiliation, and occupation can create the feeling of humiliation.”
Legendary ’80s Norwegian pop band will perform in Israel in June.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Norwegian Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug stated that Norwegians have a new reason to relate to Israelis, and confirmed Israel's right to defend itself.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Helge Lien and his jazz trio perform in Tel Aviv.
By BARRY DAVIS
‘During my schooling in the 1970s, stories from this region were of central importance,’ says Karl Ove Knausgård
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Jazz guitarist Stian Westerhus will perform at the Israel Festival
By DAVID BRINN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was ready to oppose allies if they support BDS, and noted that should a peace deal be promoted by the US, Israel ought to be cautious.
By JOY BERNARD
"Norway will not allow itself to be associated with institutions that take the names of terrorists in this way."
On the streets of Oslo thousands of miles from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, many Norwegians still feel connected to what plays out in the holy land.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The “Norwegian Law,” based on the model of the Scandinavian country’s government, requires each minister to be replaced in the legislature by a candidate from his or her party’s ballot.
Newly appointed Deputy FM tells Borge Brende that there is a consensus in Israel regarding preserving the unity of Jerusalem.
EnviroNor operates floating treatment plants to offer a cheaper solution to purifying the globe’s water supply.
Lior Sofer wins men's division at 8th Cable Wakeboard World Championships held in Norway.
Peres recalls attending services in the synagogue 20 years ago with then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, when the Oslo Accords were signed.
Entertainment director of government-owned broadcaster says sketch was meant to ridicule founding fathers who wrote clause banning Jews from country, not Jews.
Comments come as assurance to Simon Wiesenthal Center after Norwegian health minister announced new legislation on circumcision would be introduced.
By SAM SOKOL AND JTA
Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff says Oslo won't admit to part in war crimes done in Ukraine during World War II.
By SAM SOKOL
Norwegian gov't to examine non-medical circumcision; Norway Children’s Ombudswoman: Non-medical circumcision violates minors' rights.
Norwegian daily prints caricature of gory circumcision, child abuse; cartoonist: cartoon is general criticism of religion.
By JTA AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Norweigan study fails to use EU definition of anti-Semitism, Dr. Manfred Gerstenfeld says.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Ombudsman for children's rights proposes that Jews and Muslims replace male circumcision with a symbolic, nonsurgical ritual.
Norwegian places red-hot coin on student's neck; NGO: Silence of school, police, gov't reminiscent of Nazi-collaborating Norway.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Molde Jazz Festival Norway, July 14-19.
Unity and perseverance best describe the small community of Jews in the Norwegian capital.
Though the country does not appear to have a good reputation here, its ambassador hopes to change that perception.
The Norway House Cree Nation Indians had no reservations about joining the Jewish community of Winnipeg on a trip to Israel to deepen their understanding of a nation they feel they can identify with
By JOSH HASTEN
Norway, its Jewish population, and Israel.
By Gil Stern Stern KARPAS
The prize poses further decline in its prestige and effectiveness in promoting the value of peace.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Sweden and Norway have a long history of courting radicals and anti-Israel sentiments.
By DEBORAH DANAN
Every person should condemn Germany for its anti-Semitic efforts to ban circumcision.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
The massacre in Norway did not succeed in destroying the values of Norwegians.
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi finally receives her 1991 Nobel Peace Prize.
By MEIR BROOKS
From around Israel, the round up of news you need to know.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Norwegian FM: Country lacks equipment, legal means to store waste.
Eide praises Israel for ‘difficult’ prisoner release.
Shas MK Ze'ev says PM failed to set example for the Jews by preventing son from dating woman; Likud MK Feiglin calls affair "unfortunate."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,SHULY WASSERSTROM
"The bomb and the shots were intended to change Norway," country's prime minster says, "He failed, the people won."
Foreign Ministers run for shelter twice in what Liberman called the strongest way to show a visitor what Israelis are experiencing.
Scandinavians no longer fear the implications of economic ties with Israel.
By NIR LEVITAN
Norway was the most problematic country in Europe for Israel from 2005-2013.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
To understand what can and ought to be done, it is first important to understand the nature of the BDS movement.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
In this way, the campaign up North has been successful. For the time being we will stay in Israel, and it sure is good to come out of the Norwegian closet and rid oneself of a taboo.
By GEIR OLAV JØRGENSEN
Controversy sparked as Norway's third largest city, Trondheim, announces boycott of all Israeli goods originating in areas beyond the 1967 line.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
I went to Norway expecting to be inspired by the scenery. I returned uplifted as well by the knowledge that we are not as alone as we often feel.
A look at the Norwegian Oil Fund, one of the world’s largest Sovereign Wealth Funds, might prove instructive for Israel.
By JEROME VITENBERG
In recent years Norway’s government has incited against Israel probably more than any other Western European government.
A week with Norwegian friends of Israel taught me how to best present the justice of Israel’s cause.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Attacking PMW for exposing hatred, and not the PA for promoting hatred, is a failure that will postpone peace for another generation.
By NAN JACQUES-ZILBERDIK
"The country’s 3 largest opposition parties have asked for an investigation into Norwegian financing of the PA".
It is probably no more than coincidence that the latest foreign abductee in Sinai happened to be an Israeli.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Spain looks to secure spot in European Under-21 Championship final and defend its title.
By ALLON SINAI
Spain will play Norway in the first semifinal in Netanya, with Italy to square off with the Netherlands later in Petah Tikva.
Blue-and-white takes on Norway to open tournament, with Italy just around the corner.
Unlike Israel, the Scandinavians aren’t approaching the tournament believing they are underdogs.
Israel hosts Norway next Wednesday in the first match of the 14-day tournament.
Yellow-orange hills and peaks stretched to infinity, and they had to be savored.
By JOSH NOEL
The popularity of Pokemon Go, developed by Niantic and an affiliate of Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd, has had some unintended consequences.
Anti-Muslim mass murderer sentenced to maximum sentence of 21 years in jail with likely extensions.