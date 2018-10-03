nuclear bomb

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Another US official also dismissed the report, calling it "speculative at best."
By REUTERS
"It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack," Trump said.
"We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."
We will make well thought-out decisions in the future but an attack is beyond our arsenal by now," Shai says after Israeli officials told 'Post' that attack is possible in event of bad nuclear deal.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Whether Iranian national decision makers will turn out to be rational, irrational, or mad is clearly beyond any imaginable powers of selection or creation in Jerusalem.
By LOUIS RENÉ BERES
Obama is trying everything in his power to unseat Bibi, including what he accuses the Israeli premier of doing: meddling in another democracy’s domestic politics.
By NOAH BECK
While Iranian leaders smile for the cameras and embrace American and European diplomats in public, they silently export rockets and fund terrorist groups in private.
By JOSEPH RASKAS
Serious statesmen must grapple with the fact that the degree of difficulty of their mission has been compounded by Iranian double-talk and limited leverage caused by the crumbling of sanctions.
Speaking weeks before an election he is expected to win, Putin said that a nuclear attack on any of Moscow's allies would be regarded as an attack on Russia itself and draw an immediate response.
The negotiations appear pressing, as the White House directed US Energy Secretary Rick Perry to cancel planned travel to India for talks in London with his Saudi counterpart.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The missile test, North Korea's first since mid-September, came a week after US President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a US list of countries it says support terrorism.
During the height of the Cold War, B-52 bombers armed with nuclear warheads were stationed and ready for action 24 hours a day. Now the US Air Force is getting ready should this reality return.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
"We live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time."
A German man's metal detecting hobby makes history.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
"Russia condemns North Korea's exercises... (But) ramping up military hysteria will lead to nothing good. It could lead to a global catastrophe," says Russian president.
The explosion of what North Korea said was an advanced hydrogen bomb caused residents across the border in China to flee their homes, fearing an earthquake.
Kim Jong Un inspected the command of the North's army on Monday, examining a plan to fire four missiles to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam, the official KCNA said in a report.
Pyongyang announces it is "carefully examining" missile strike on US territory following Trump threats of "fire and fury."
North Korea manufactures atomic bombs using uranium and plutonium and has tested five nuclear bombs.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula are high as Pyongyang continues nuclear and missile testing programs.
The test triggered a surface-level seismic tremor near the North's known test site.
The US has had a long-standing policy of keeping mum on the existence of Israel’s nuclear weapons program.
By JTA
Israel wary of continued DPRK nuclear cooperation with Iran.
If Vienna talks yield a deal, it will be up to the IAEA task force to verify that Iran is upholding its terms, and if there is no deal it will have to warn the world if Tehran is producing a bomb.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Western officials said they were aiming to secure an agreement on the substance of a final accord by March but that more time would be needed to reach a consensus on the technical details.
US, Iran are reportedly discussing new ideas aimed at breaking the nuclear impasse between Tehran, P5+1.
IAEA making little headway in Iran nuclear bomb probe, but inspectors gain more access to some centrifuge sites.
'Telegraph' reports Germany's Merkel "grumbles" about having to play game at high level summit but complaints fall on deaf ears.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Look for Iran to haggle hard over plutonium reduction but offer a “historic” compromise late in the game, accepting the world powers’ position in exchange for maintaining more centrifuges.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Tehran believes this week's talks with major powers will see drafting of final deal begin; US official says drafting likely to begin in May.
Harf says "riskier" options will be unavoidable if current diplomatic efforts fail.
By Michael Wilner
Former Norwegian PM Bondevik referenced Israel and claimed that the main reason for “extremism is humiliation, and occupation can create the feeling of humiliation.”
Iran was reportedly at the top of the British officials list of suspected nuclear technology co-conspirators with North Korea, while Russia was also high on the list.
That Israel is more secretive is not surprising in light of its unique policy of possessing 80-200 nuclear weapons – according to foreign sources – but without ever formally declaring it.
With tensions increasing between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, concern mounts over international spillover.
On September 22, 1979 an American spy satellite "Vela" registered a powerful flash over the Indian Ocean, several hundred miles off the coast of South Africa.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Ehud Barak were pushing ahead with their plans to attack Iran."
By STEVE LINDE
Perhaps his greatest achievement was the ability to make Israel's enemies believe that Israel had the ultimate strategic deterrence and a nuclear monopoly in the Middle East.
Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty organization set to visit Israel.
Report by US based institute estimates Israel produced 660 kilograms of plutonium in 50 years.
With intensive talks due to start in Vienna on Saturday, PM says deal being discussed is “fundamentally flawed.”
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
There was real concern in Jerusalem last week that the Obama administration would allow a UN conference to force Israel to end the ambiguity surrounding its nuclear arms capability.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Causes of instability include the presence of multiple terror organizations in Gaza, heavy fighting in Syria, and Iran's strategy of becoming a nuclear break-out state, defense minister says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
North Korea and Iran are both dangerous nuclear proliferators, and the comparison between them underscores the significant similarities.
By EMILY B. LANDAU
In April, US President Trump ordered a review of the suspension of sanctions on Iran related to the nuclear deal.
The North Korea situation is showing the West that once it is too late, its options are limited.
Claims of potential breach risk at southern Turkey's Incirlik base are made in report issued by the Washington-based Stimson Center.
"The breakout time does not go off a cliff nor do we believe that it would be cut in half, to six months, by year 11," says State Department deputy spokesman.
White House spokesman Peter Schultz said the president was referring to other proposed Republican legislation, not the campaign against the Iran deal.
Buchanan said that the deal was going through, and that Republican leadership conceded as much.
During the last nearly 30 years the world – with varying degrees of seriousness and intensity – has tried to block this path.
By HERB KEINON
Day after agreement to set back deadline to reach final deal, top US, UK and German diplomats hold meetings with Iran.
Envoys to Washington from Britain, France and Germany, sketch out their expectations for the end game of the nuclear talks.
From Beijing, to Islamabad and Moscow, new technology has made old nuclear standoffs more unpredictable,unstable and pervasive.
Administration says president's signature means US violation of JPOA; nuclear talks in Geneva end with "limited" progress, to be continued early February.
The world needs a policeman who doesn’t follow rules or worry about being politically correct.
By ODED TIRA
What to do in case of a global thermonuclear war.
By AARON KATSMAN
Behind all the acrimony and hyperbole is an actual deal with Iran: the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
By SHAI FRANKLIN
Whoa, hold your horses! Take a deep breath. Iran does not have the bomb. The sky has not fallen.
By Ilan Evyatar
Supporters of Vanunu in the Norwegian government are considering lobbying on Vanunu's behalf.