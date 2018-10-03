03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In November, sitting Histadrut chairman Ofer Eini announced that he would resign the position he held for five years.
By NIV ELIS
Petah Tikva-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries recently announced plan to fire 5,000 employees worldwide.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Histadrut chairman vows to "fight to the death" against cuts to salaries; talk of austerity budget riles Labor Party, unions.
Histadrut-Treasury agreement completes negotiations started following general strike earlier this year.
By NADAV SHEMER
Labor Court President Arad will hold closed-door meeting on Histadrut’s request to renew strike over employment status of contract workers.
The Histadrut doesn’t come to this issue with clean hands, says Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce president Uriel Lynn.
“We will turn immediately to the National Labor Court to prevent this unnecessary strike," FICC president Uriel Lynn says.
Eini demands reduction in subcontractors in public sector, says they must be moved to direct employment under individual, collective agreements.
500 workers to go over dispute between defense and finance ministries.
By YUVAL AZULAI/GLOBES
Treasury says it only heard about demands night before.
Histadrut says it's still preparing for general strike if negotiations with Finance Ministry over the wage hike demand breakdown before deadline.
By SHARON WROBEL
Labor Federation declares work dispute in public sector, threatens general strike in two weeks unless dispute over wages is settled.
Yacimovich moves up race for party chairman because she is afraid of facing former IDF chief, a source close to Ashkenazi said.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Histardut Labor Federation Chairman cancels event in which he was expected to react to planned port reforms.
By NIV ELIS, HERB KEINON
Israel spends more time on strike than any European country; Shelly Yacimovich says limiting unions is undemocratic and evil.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND NIV ELIS
“Our numbers in the Knesset are small, so the Histadrut could be a good base of power for us,” Yacimovich says in support of incumbent Eini.
Opposition leader Shelly Yacimovich sent hundreds of Labor Party members to vote for Ofer Eini for Histadrut labor chairman.
MK Eitan Cabel warned not to run against Labor party’s candidate, Ofer Eini, for Histadrut Labor Federation chief.
Latest scuffle between Shelly Yacimovich and Amir Peretz will focus on fate of Histadrut Chairman Ofer Eini.
Histadrut says strike to include public transportation, gov't offices, banks, B-G Airport, public hospitals, universities and seaports.
By NADAV SHEMER AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Steinitz says gov't is making big effort to halt "completely unnecessary strike," is prepared to raise minimum wage for contract workers.
Amidst reports of infighting between party leader Shelly Yacimovich and Amir Peretz, party shows strong front at Knesset opening.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Some 40,000 of 66,310 eligible voters turn out in Peretz-Yacimovich run-off; turnout particularly high in South where Peretz is strong.
Peretz supporter is attacked by Yacimovich supporter, hospitalized; Yacimovich alleges misconduct by Peretz supporters; 44% of votes cast.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Sides say meeting has not been set; Chambers of Commerce chief says Histadrut head embarking on campaign of "opportunism, hypocrisy."
The Histadrut made headlines this week with the unexpected resignation of its leader Ofer Eini, but the real story there is about organized labor’s renaissance.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
If they are consistent and resolute, Netanyahu and Lapid can win the war they have decided to wage on the monopolies; the labor unions that tried to flex their muscles this week are not the political Tarzans they were a generation ago.
Nurses were scheduled to work on a reduced Shabbat schedule in protest of shortage of caretakers, increase in patients.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Nurses will work on a reduced Shabbat schedule in protest of over shortage of caretakers, increase in patients.
Labor federation says "fictitious" worker committee has prevented employees from organizing.
In letter, defense minister says he was “no enemy of party members’ personal aspirations, but I see in their attempt to push to the front of the stage, especially at this time, a complete lack of responsibility.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Negotiating teams headed by finance minister, Histadrut chairman talk through night; reports say meeting had “positive atmosphere.”
By BEN HARTMAN
By JPOST.COM STAFF, JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH AND BEN
Finance minister optimistic deal can be made with Histadrut to avoid public sector work stoppage.
By RON FRIEDMAN AND SHARON WROBEL
Lapid is caving on vital reforms. But it’s Netanyahu who maneuvered him into a job he can’t handle
By EVELYN GORDON
Despite having clear support from within upper echelons of the establishment, Nissankoren faced an outside challenge from Labor MK Eitan Cabel.
Eini recommends trade union division head for job, but Cabel says he will challenge; Gal-On: Outgoing chairman turned organization into one of "protectionism and deals."
Transportation minister responds to talk about possible general strike if government moves ahead with plans to build private ports.
FinMin concedes draft budget a blow to middle class, but necessary measure to prevent economic collapse.
Chambers of Commerce says hike in textile import taxes could cost public hundreds of millions.
Netanyahu at Knesset meeting marking Hertzel's 153rd birthday: Strikes would not dissuade him from economic reforms.
Actions motivated by what the Histadrut calls a breakdown in negotiations over additional management payments for workers.
Netanyahyu acknowledges that he'll need the support of Histadrut chairman Ofer Eini if he is to change existing agreements.
Incumbent leads challenger Cabel 66.5% to 33.4%, likely to remain chairman of union for next five years.
MK says if the Histadrut does not change, “in another 20 years there will be no organized labor movement.”
Cabel: If the Histadrut does not change, “in another 20 years there will be no organized labor movement.”
By LAHAV HARKOV AND JPOST.COM STAFF
11th-hour agreement has rail carrier grant workers 25% raise, agree to no dismissals until 2030
By OREN KESSLER
After nearly 1.5 years labor dispute between Israel Railway workers, management, Eini and Railways CEO make headway.
Failure to reach deal would mean train strike starting Tuesday, potentially followed by other transport carriers.
Histadrut chief demands that Israel Railways reverse recent firings and suspensions as a precondition to negotiations.
By OREN KESSLER, JPOST.COM STAFF
Histadrut chairman angry after Israel Railways suspends chairman of employee board; wider strike threatened in 2 weeks.
Labor MKs must wait to find out if they can challenge Ofer Eini for chairing the Histadrut.
Sides talk through the night, reach agreement on every disputed item; Treasury: Deal will cost NIS 800m.; Eini: "This is not the end of the process, we have put our foot in the door."
Treasury and Histadrut representatives talk through the night with no results; basic services remain closed; Egged and Dan buses join strike but trains resume, Ben-Gurion Airport to operate.
Despite ‘real progress,’ basic services will remain closed; Egged and Dan buses to join strike today, but trains will resume.
By NADAV SHEMER AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Histadrut says strike to extend to Egged, Dan bus lines; union, Finance Ministry officials meet for late night talks.
National Labor Court orders sides to continue talks, which end with no results ahead of the weekend.
National Labor Court orders sides to continue talks over the employment status of contract workers before reporting back.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND NADAV SHEMER
Histadrut labor federation is free to begin strike mid-week; Treasury calls use of strikes "cynical."
By J. PARASZCZUK, N. SHEMER AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Labor federation refuses to discuss any matter apart from the absorption of contract workers into direct employment, Treasury claims.
Labor action is implemented after month-long talks make no progress on privatization of rail maintenance.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND GLOBES
Histadrut tells National Labor Court negotiations with Treasury have reached dead end; says without threat of strike, talks will be "dragged out."
Calling on Labor Court to extend Treasury negotiations through November, Histadrut head warns of renewed strike.
Steinitz agrees to employ caretakers for Holocaust survivors in the civil service; "intense meetings" to be held in the coming days.
By NADAV SHEMER AND LAHAV HARKOV
Court permitted strike to take place from 6 to 10 a.m., intensive court-supervised negotiations to continue over 100,000 contract workers.
Strike permitted to go head from 6 until 10 a.m., but intensive court-supervised negotiations between the Histadrut and the Finance Ministry will continue; at issue: 100,000 contract workers.
National Labor Court still hasn't reached decision on petition for injunction against general strike; at issue: 100,000 contract workers.
PM tells cabinet: "It's possible to find a just and responsible solution to the issue of the contract workers that won't hurt economy."
"The state is blind to these workers, although they make up a third of its employees," says Labor Party leader on "moral phenomenon."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND NADAV SHEMER
Labor federation says Treasury is refusing to meet its demands over public-sector contract workers; strike to affect airports, ports, gov't offices.
Chairman Eini blames Finance Ministry for a breakdown in negotiations over contract workers, hopes to renew talks, prevent strike.
Union demands contract workers be directly employed; Histadrut criticizes Trajtenberg's legitimization of continued public sector contracting.
Eini reassures them: I will lead struggle against privatization.
Amir Peretz and Shelly Yacimovich vie for head of Labor party; polls open at 10 a.m., close at 10 p.m.
Labor Federation will take action if committee's recommendations unsatisfactory, solutions must address lower class, Ofer Eini says.
Ofer Eini to protesters: "We lost our compassion and became a capitalist country"; hundreds march to Gideon Sa'ar's house in stroller protest.
Histadrut members gather to back housing protesters; hundreds march on Rothschild chanting "What's the answer to privatization? Revolution!"
"Entire public will take to streets" if law passed, housing-protest organizers threaten, call on PM to hold open, live talks.
"Even though we fight for the rights of the weak in society, we are also entitled
to fight for our own rights."
By RUTH EGLASH
Finance Ministry agrees to most of demands, but strike to go on until final agreement signed; local councils set to join social workers.
By JONAH MANDEL AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Social workers, Finance Ministry struggle to reach agreement; educational institutions, 15 big cities not participating in strike.
By JONAH MANDEL
Strike enters 8th day; heavy traffic in Hadera caused by drivers honking in support; social workers help residents in Itamar despite strike.
PM to discuss sharp price increases on basic items with Histadrut, Local Authories and Manufacturers Association leaders.
Protest comes in light of a sharp price increase on basic goods such as fuel, bread and water.
Give renewed consideration to legislation that would limit union ability to shut down essential services without warning and without polling all union members.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
We cannot afford to throw caution to the wind, especially when Eini’s grandstanding, rather than the collective good, becomes the be-all and the end-all.
There are other, more effective, ways of coming to the aid of cleaners, security guards and others employed via contractors, even if they generate less media exposure for the Histadrut’s chairman.
In the end the burden will be borne by the very middle class in whose name this summer’s mass demonstrations were supposedly mounted.