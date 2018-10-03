old city jerusalem

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US President Trump's declaration is not meant to determine the boundaries of the city, which would still be subject to negotiation during the peace process, the officials said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
One officer was lightly injured, treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.
By UDI SHAHAM
‘It’s revenge after last week’s victory,’ say Muslims in Old City
Hundreds of Palestinians are reportedly participating in the protests, and dozens have been reported injured.
Unrest brews in Jerusalem as Israeli forces tighten security in the Old City.
Noor Nazme, who works at a pastry shop just down the street from the gate, said this was their first day back in business following the attack.
By JAMIE HALPER
Attacks like those on Friday have a major impact on the number of tourists that pass through both stores and the Old City.
By JAMIE HALPER,KAYLA STEINBERG
Netanyahu also issued directives to significantly strengthen the security arrangements at the access point to the Temple Mount.
By HERB KEINON
23-year-old border policewoman Hadas Malka died in the attack in which terrorists targeted police personnel at two different scenes.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Muslim Quarter residents attempted to intimidate Jews living in area to move out.
The prime minister urges for a security crackdown on the Old City in the wake of Friday's lethal attack.
By JOY BERNARD
UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov says he is appalled by the fact that the attack was glorified as 'heroic' and that the reaction should instead be explicit condemnation of such violence.
Israel would rather have the peace talks jeopardized over granting the PA partial control over the Old City.
Trump’s trip comes as the issue of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem in general and the Old City specifically has been hotly contested by the international community.
Heightened security remains in effect throughout capital, with emphasis on the Western Wall for remainder of Succot and Birkat Kohanim ceremony.
Hadar Cohen, a 19-year-old Border Police officer was killed in a shooting and stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
UNESCO resolution attacks Israeli practices in the Old City, including its actions on the Temple Mount.
Thousands of Muslims to converge on Old City to enter Islam’s third holiest site * No incidents of violence reported since month-long holiday began.
Using non-lethal crowd dispersal methods, police were able to disband the group without incurring any injuries.
Emergency services said that they received a distress call at 6:32 p.m. local time reporting a stabbing near Hashalshelet Street in the Old City of Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Abu Zied helped to carry out the attack at the Damscus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City in which Border Police Cpl. Hadar Cohen was killed at the beginning of February.
The police commander in charge of the post said that "the alertness and operational skills of the officers prevented an attack on security forces and innocent bystanders."
In a separate incident, a Palestinian girl with a knife is stopped approaching West Bank settlement of Carmei Tsur.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Second female officer critically wounded; All assailants shot dead
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,BEN HARTMAN
The minor was arrested and taken in for interrogation and the knife was seized.
The victims were Rabbi Nehemia Lavie, 41, of Jerusalem, and Aharon Benita from Beitar Illit.
A soldier was run over and wounded near Nablus and the homes of Jerusalem stabbers were mapped out ahead of demolition.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Rabbi Reuven Birmacher, 45, and Ofer Ben Ari, 46, remembered as exemplary, courageous men and Jews.
Some of the shop's designs date back to Crusader times.
By REUTERS
Christian coalition marks 50 for Jerusalem with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at UN.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
It will be the second such tour and focus on “Jerusalem in the last 150 years.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Any photographer will tell you that if you want to capture the spirit of a place, and the transient dynamics of everyday outdoor life, you have to set out with a good deal of patience.
By BARRY DAVIS
The Tower of David Museum commemorates Gen. Edmund Allenby and the dawn of the British Mandate with a reenactment and a new exhibition.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Tower of David recreates the Crusader period.
Although the Ramban Synagogue, located in the Jewish Quarter, is identified with the one built by Ramban, it is a misnomer.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Bringing joy to the Jewish Quarter
By JOANNA SHEBSON
The Old City of Jerusalem is regarded as the primary attraction for tourists from abroad.
By OMER YANIV
Spearheading alternative initiatives for this pivotal day in an effort to show ‘Jerusalem knows how to be tolerant.’
By LAURA KELLY
Sometimes called the Way of the Cross or the Way of Sorrow, the Via Dolorosa represents the route that Jesus followed, according to tradition, from condemnation to crucifixion.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
“We... are following with great concern the systematic campaign against the Churches and the Christian community in the Holy Land, in flagrant violation of the existing Status Quo.”
By UDI SHAHAM,LAHAV HARKOV
Smith arrived in Israel without fanfare, managing to keep his visit a secret until he was seen at the Western Wall.
Theophilos III, in first meeting with Francis, seeks support on Jerusalem real-estate issues.
“death to Jews," reads a graffiti that was recently discovered in the Old City of Jerusalem.
“From a research perspective, this is a sensational find... We did not imagine that a window would open for us onto the mystery of Jerusalem’s lost theater."
The shop was destroyed and a worker injured in riots in the street.
Additional security protocols will also remain in effect in and around Har Adar.
Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar most recently inveighed against Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, arguing that any interpretation of the Talmud hinders its study.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
"The fact that the inscription survived is an archaeological miracle."
New video footage shows how the attackers smuggled weapons into the Temple Mount compound, where they killed two policemen.
The Quarters project, an anthology movie composed of four short films about the Old City of Jerusalem was officially launched on Sunday at the 34th Jerusalem Film Festival.
By HANNAH BROWN
The statement said the directive was “due to a major security incident that occurred in the vicinity of the Lion's Gate of the Old City.”
Arab? Jew? Mizrahi? Palestinian? Two young and promising artists are set to delve right into the center of all this identity mess with an intriguing new project.
Rosenfeld added that after Friday prayers, police will continue heightened security measures in the area for Shabbat.
‘Shabbat Shalom to my loving friends,’ wrote Border Police officer in a message she sent to her friends along with a selfie minutes before her death.
Hundreds protest against ‘march of hate and racism’ in Jerusalem
Analysis: Take Jerusalem out of the equation and the only place you can say Trump visited in Israel is Ben-Gurion Airport.
“It appears that a growing number of people in the Israeli public feel that the Western Wall has been ‘stolen’ from them.”
By JEREMY SHARON
Three iconic paratroopers who helped capture Old City to participate.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A visit to Jerusalem's Terra Sancta sheds new light on the historical route of the Via Dolorosa and renews the hope for a dialogue in the tension-fraught capital.
No injuries were reported and the perpetrator was shot and later died of her wounds.
Heightened security remains in effect for Passover, as over 100,000 are expected for priestly blessing Thursday.
The police order will be in effect until the conclusion of the holiday.
Regev: UN resolution is ridiculous, cannot undo thousands of years of Jewish history.
When trying to expand the 12 meter shop in 1991, Imad Abu Khadijeh stumbled upon an ancient hall hidden behind one of the walls.
Outside a church in the Armenian Quarter, an Armenian historian in his 60s said he would not comment on the issue for fear of being perceived as partial to either side.
US lawmakers to UNESCO: "This proposed resolution is yet another attempt to rewrite history by denying Jewish and Christian ties to Jerusalem."
By JTA
According to Kids4Peace Jerusalem, the tour was meant to provide Jerusalem youths with a multi-narrative educational tour and to guide participants “toward overcoming collective fears."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Heightened security continues in Old City as thousands make pilgrimage to Jerusalem Holy site for Jewish day of mourning.
“If all that stuff is built on the notion that none of this ever happened, and then you pull a seal out of the ground with the names of the ministers straight out of the Bible one after the next."
By KATHERINE KEENAN
The observation and intelligence center continues to be instrumental in both preventing crime and rapidly responding to terror attacks.
Old City beautification project initiated to celebrate 50-year anniversary of reunification of Jerusalem.
Municipality to hold hearings on project to repair 600 meters of pavement between Jewish and Armenian quarters.
Nearly 80% of tourists visit Jerusalem, 70% go to Tel Aviv, 50% visit Dead Sea
Repaving road to Kotel will block emergency personnel, locals say
For one week in September, a small structure of four walls and a bit of balcony, called the Alpert Youth Music Center will become AMEN.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Ir David Foundation says Kedem Center would strengthen the capital by celebrating its shared history.
Israeli tourists naturally steer clear of the area, but with all the sites to see, it’s a shame.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Gilad Erdan promises major changes to security arrangements at Damascus Gate, warns US not to fall into Abbas's trap.
Eve’s transgression, and Adam’s complicity in it, were deliberate acts that determined the shape of all our lives.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Jerusalem’s Tower of David Museum is embarking on a huge expansion that will reveal hidden layers under the site and even connect visitors by a tunnel with the Mamilla area.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
Consider taking a family excursion to experience special holiday activities at local sites.
Who knew if the Wall could ever be visited by Jewish people?
By DAVID GEFFEN
A wide range of perspectives on the Holy City is presented in the display "Many Faces of Jerusalem."
The switch on of the lantern is part of a number of cultural events and activities taking part in East Jerusalem during Ramadan.
How much do you really know about the Holy City?
By STEWART WEISS
No matter what the city will eventually look like, Israel is the right choice to control the Old City because only Israel is willing to protect the religious freedom of Jews, Christians and Muslims.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Americans, it seems, don’t want initiatives until they unveil their master plan.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Zionist Union lawmaker says the Israeli government has made a mistake, but the Jewish People have not.
By YOEL HASSON
The visit by Ambassador Haley is sure to not only reaffirm her strong support for us at the UN but will hopefully serve as a model.
By DANNY DANON
Hashem says that these enemies will be destroyed.
By SHOLOM GOLD
Jerusalem Day celebrates Israel’s survival. It celebrates restoring the Jewish people’s heart – Jerusalem’s Old City – to the Jewish body – the Land of Israel.
By GIL TROY
On the evening prior to the arrival of President Donald Trump, US Ambassador David Friedman was celebrating the beginning of Jerusalem Day festivities.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Fortunately for Israel, resolution 2334, with its proclamation that the definitive boundary is that of June 4, ’67, is simply an exercise in futility.
By SHLOMO SLONIM
For Israelis, the traumas of Hebron and Jerusalem epitomize the perceived Palestinian objective of ridding the land, which Jews know as the Land of Israel, of all its Jewish inhabitants.
By GERALD M. STEINBERG
The legacy he left through his exploits, activism, creativity, deeds, wisdom and Shomrei Ha’am is a gift to all who care about the Jewish present and future.
By RABBI AVI SCHWARTZ
For the past few weeks, Ram has been traveling up and down the country, from the Dead Sea to Masada, Caesarea, Tel Aviv and the Galilee.
By AMY SPIRO
The argument against soldiers in the area doesn’t wash, because Jewish Quarter residents Pamela and Abba Claman regularly have large contingents of soldiers in their home.