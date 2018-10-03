03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Yaron Gottfried bids farewell to the Netanya Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra.
By MAXIM REIDER
Frederic Chaslin elicits the best music possible from the orchestras he leads.
The Duke Ellington Orchestra will present a profusion of timeless classics in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa.
By BARRY DAVIS
Japanese cellist Hidemi Suzuki opens with Bach at the Eilat Chamber Music Festival.
Omer Wellber pays homage to Israeli composer Mark Kopytman.
Israeli soprano Chen Reiss comes home to perform at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.
On March 21, the Israel Opera continues its Classic Rock concert series with a special concert featuring local pop-rock star Avraham Tal.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jerusalem ICC, February 7.
By URY EPPSTEIN
A familiar acoustic environment assisted the conductor and orchestral ensemble in providing volume-appropriate accompaniment to the singers.
By DAVID BEN-SAMUEL
The Israel Chamber Orchestra performs a tribute to late violinist and conductor Rudolf Barshai.
A critique of the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra’s season opening concert at the Jerusalem Theater, October 23.
To celebrate its season opening and 75th anniversary, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra presented an almost all-20th-century program.
The Ra’anana Symphonette opens its animated new season.
While Tiran is not as obnoxious as Maestro Daniel Barenboim in his expressions of disapproval regarding Israel’s policies in the West Bank and its treatment of the Palestinians, he does not conceal his opinions.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Sinfonietta joined forces with the Ashdod Symphony Orchestra for a gala finale to its 39th Season at the Beersheba Arts Complex.
By MAX STERN
Israeli Opera Verdi: Rigoletto The Opera House, July 1.
Among the most depressing operas of the repertoire, 'Jenufa' has delightful direction and sets.
This ensemble is a small choir whose voices sound as though handpicked for sheer vocal beauty.
Pianist Michal Tal and conductor Yisrael Yinon have put all their artistic energy into a special concert dedicated to Erwin Schuloff.
Conductor Rolf Beck returns to Israel with a repertoire that ranges from
Vivaldi to contemporary composer Arvo Part.
At Music Fest Perugia, talented students from around world perform with orchestra and meet international masters in non-competitive atmosphere.
Israeli Chamber Project tours Israel with a program featuring pieces by French composers, but not only.
Cellist Doron Toister turns composer as the JSO debuts his first viola concerto.
At the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra on behalf of lone, wounded soldiers.
Concert pianist Nikolai Lugansky makes his Israeli debut with the IPO and Chopin's Piano Concert No. 1
As part of this year’s International Oud Festival, Tarshiha Orchestra of Arabic Classical Music is offering a program of works by Farid el-Atrash.
Virtuoso violinist Bracha Malkin says music is what she does when she is not running after her children.
The soundtrack of years gone by comes to life with the Glenn Miller Orchestra for Europe.
By DAVID BRINN
The 20th season of the Raanana Symphonette opens with appearances by some of the world’s best in classical music
Singer extraordinaire Mike Patton comes to Israel with a full orchestra.
By JONATHAN BECK
A new attitude to orchestral music.
Itzhak and Toby Perlman’s music program, which this year takes place in Jerusalem, is all about empowering young musicians and helping them feel at ease with their playing.
Avec son nouveau jeune et dynamique maestro, il est en passe de regagner un nouveau public
By TALI KORD
A nice crowd of 300 guests gathered Tuesday evening January 22nd, 2013 to listen to the Czech National Symphony Orchestra playing Jewish Chazanut music.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Ran Bagno is quite an achiever, but – pardon the musical pun – you won’t hear him blowing his own trumpet too often.
Frederic Chaslin takes the helm of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Revital Raviv will star with the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra when she performs Johann Sebastian Bach’s ‘The Coffee Cantata,’ a humorous tale about addiction to caffeine.
BBC Proms organizer: Invitation was purely musical; protest outside London venue expected.
By JONNY PAUL , JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Vertigo Dance Company performs ‘White Noise 2018.’
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Yoram Karmi choreographs the Israeli Opera’s new production.
The orchestra does not perform on a steady basis but appears at prestigious festivals worldwide.
Drummer Dov Rosen blindfolds a collective of musicians in his improvisation project, the Blind Orchestra.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
PSALMS- Israel Festival Jerusalem Theater, June 7
Bandonean player Carel Kraayenhof performs with the Israel Chamber Orchestra
Saar Berger performs with the Israel Contemporary Players.
TA Opera House, March 6.
The orchestra will present several programs, for both classical music lovers and a young audience.
The 80-year-old Indian-born conductor has been with the ensemble on a regular basis for close to half a century.
The ensemble invites leading local and international musicians for programs that are a mixture of different genres.
The Open Museum in Tefen hosts a three-day musical event.
A review of Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra’s concert Gloria
Israel Contemporary Players open their new season
Beersheba Conservatory, Beersheba, April 13
If Wang’s performance was exemplary, her refusal to engage the audience was a stinging disappointment.
By GILAD FRIEDMAN
A review of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's All-Shostakovich program in Jerusalem.
Mahler’s monumental 8th Symphony will be performed in TA and Rishon Lezion.
New album: Between the times
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Renovation the Hall of Culture
By RON TAYAR
50 Years of Zubin Mehta with the Philharmonic Orchestra.
By JERUSALEM POST IVRIT
Every year a score of English-language theatrical productions are staged in Israel by at least 20 amateur theatrical groups, enriching the lives of English-speaking audiences and actors alike.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Video interview with leading Israeli conductor.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra has announced its 2011-12 season program.
The Philips Symphony Orchestra, on tour here next week, evokes the memory of Frits Philips, who was responsible for over 500 Jews surviving the horrors of the Holocaust.
Violins, not violence: The Nazareth-based Polyphony venture fosters musical and cultural harmony.
The Israel Chamber Orchestra hits all the right notes as it overcomes challenges and wins new audiences.
Sam Zebba leads the Emeritus Chamber Orchestra comprising top-class musicians and budding professionals.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Harvey Bordowitz, longtime conductor of the Herzliya Chamber Orchestra, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, acts like the proud father of a child.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Boris Eifman returns with the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center.
This year, some 800 music lovers and patrons of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra gathered in the Tel viv Hilton ballroom.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hip-hop act Hadag Nahash to team with Tizmoret Hamahapecha as part of children’s section of Israel Festival.
Things weren’t looking too good financially for the venerable Israel Kibbbutz Chamber Orchestra – until the Netanya municipality stepped in.
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Internationally acclaimed classical musician quotes anti-Muslim poem on twitter, could face 18 months in prison.
By REUTERS
Cosmetics magnate Ronit Rafael recently arrived in Israel after visiting one of her beauty centers in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Why do we have to have so many political parties? Why can’t we have one on the right, one on the left, and one in the middle?
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
In Gaza, we felt a bond with the people; we saw an opportunity to engage with them regardless of political constraints.
By DANIEL BARENBOIM