osama bin laden

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Michael Widlanski expounds on his new book about how to win war on terror
By DAVID PARSONS
The US conducted raid to get Osama Bin Ladin was very similar to several raids that Israel conducted to remove enemy terrorists.
By EARL COX
Fanatical Muslims consider themselves to be in a war with us - to misunderstand this is to imperil ourselves.
Pakistani government commissioned report after CIA tracked down bin Laden on its soil.
By REUTERS
In video, Zawahri says "our uprising will not stop until we raise banner of jihad over J'lem," Syrian FM: al-Qaida may be behind some violence.
Hamza bin Laden, who has ambitions to lead alQaida, the terrorist organization founded by his father, posted an audio message calling “for the targeting of Jewish American interests globally.”
By JTA
Jointly penned article by the UK, US leaders calls for sovereign Palestine, defends Libya offensive and bin Laden assassination.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In LA Times op-ed, envoy to US says peace process can be revived if int'l community upholds criteria of no terror and recognition of Israel.
Shin Bet chief warns of declaration of Palestinian statehood in UN; Ayalon warns, Israel cannot prevent General Assembly from granting state.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV KATZ
Ismail Haniyeh had an easy time eulogizing bin Laden, declaring his assassination at the hands of American forces to be "oppression" and the killing of "an Arab holy warrior."
By BEN HARTMAN
The top International story of 2011, according to ‘Jerusalem Post’ readers.
By OREN KESSLER
Anger at terror attacks was root of disc jockey's decision to join US Army and fight for his country; family recounts how he became a war hero.
By DANIELLE FLEISCHMAN/ JTA
When the dust settled and the smoke cleared, 2,997 people were dead, another 6,000 were injured and the course of history was changed forever.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Corbyn claimed US and Britain made it look like bin Laden was responsible for the attacks in order to allow the West to go to war in Afghanistan.
"I call on all Muslims who can harm the countries of the crusader coalition not to hesitate," Ayman al-Zawahri said.
Inside the museum, throngs of museumgoers overwhelmed the main exhibition hall, filing past video broadcasts from the day and stopping to check out items donated to the museum.
By ANNA HIATT
Prosecutors had accused Suleiman Abu Ghaith, a Kuwait-born teacher, of acting as an al Qaida mouthpiece, using videotapes to recruit new fighters.
UK papers report after 8 year fight cleric, described by judge as "Osama bin Laden's right-hand man in Europe", will be sent home.
"Bin Laden's right-hand man in Europe" wanted in native Jordan; Extradition set back on suspicions of evidence produced by torture.
US secretary of defense nominee says accurate assessment of his record will demonstrate "unequivocal, total support for Israel."
US president nominates Chuck Hagel to Pentagon, John Brennan to CIA; White House: Hagel is staunchly pro-Israel, favors tough Iran sanctions; Cantor responds: Doubtful Hagel can manage ties with greatest Middle East ally.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Move follows ruling against Abu Qatada’s deportation to Jordan.
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Top US official: When it comes to Hezbollah, we're firmly committed to working with partners, allies to counter, disrupt Iranian activities.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Pakistani envoy cites Israeli agent in defending 33 years sentence given to doctor who helped US track down al-Qaida leader.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Death of Abu Yahya al-Libi would be the biggest blow to al-Qaida since US special forces killed Osama bin Laden.
Ayman al-Zawahri posts video online, saying bin Laden led an austere way of life, but was generous with guests and gave money to finance attacks.
3-year investigation by Senate Intelligence Committee expects to find "enhanced interrogation techniques" ineffective.
Intelligence bulletin: Militants still intent on attacks; Biden recalls bin Laden raid on campaign trail.
Late al-Qaida leader's three widows and two daughters will serve 14 more days in jail before being deported, Pakistani court rules.
'Washington Post' reports arch-terrorist directed operatives to assassinate Obama and US Gen. David H. Petraeus.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND JTA
Osama bin Laden's right hand man will be freed after European court blocked his deportation to Jordan where he faces terrorism.
By JONNY PAUL , JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Plaintiffs claim Saudi Binladin Group helped fund bin Laden's militant activities leading up to the 2001 attacks.
"I think there's a certain decorum with which you treat the dead" says US president during western state tour for business, re-election campaign.
Rahman rose to number 2 when Egypt-born Zawahri took reins after bin Laden was killed; no details given behind his death in Pakistan.
FBI says there's “no specific or credible information” of plans to carry out terrorist attack. Still, urges people to remain vigilant.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Following death of al-Qaida leader, United States judge declare 13-year court case against bin Laden, mastermind of 9/11 attacks, closed.
International campaign, "Muslim and Jews United Against Hatred and Extremism," continues in Kiev; focus on interfaith ties.
By JONAH MANDEL
Widows provided little new information, official says; US lawmaker thinks al-Qaida's No. 2 Zawahri in Pakistan.
James Inhofe says there is "no question" that al Qaida leader is dead, some photos are appropriate for release.
Arabs say that while they admired al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden’s slap in the West’s face, they’re too politically prudent to say so – and too busy with the revolution to bother.
By STEVEN SOTLOFF, BENGHAZI, LIBYA
In the context of the “Arab spring,” bin Laden’s killing is another major setback for the jihadist strategy in the Arab world.
By ELY KARMON
List includes regional changes in Middle East, Iranian persistence in building nuclear program, and hate speech on social media websites.
By RACHEL SARAFRAZ
‘Invisible Armies’ presents a tour-de-force history of guerrilla warfare, starting in 2400 BCE Mesopotamia and taking the reader through the hunt for Osama bin Laden.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Osama's killing raises fundamental questions that are much more basic in nature than the legal ones heard so far. Primarily, how is it that Public Enemy Number One lived in one place for so long and will almost zero protection?
By MICHAEL BAR ZOHAR
Chomsky's latest rant claims that bin Laden was not complicit in the attacks of 9/11 and that Bush's sins were worse than those of the al-Qaida ringleader.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
Despite the events of May 1 provoking many debates, the killing of bin Laden was legal under both the laws of armed conflict and the peacetime rules of national self-defense.
By ROBBIE SABEL
Small groups of students chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Trump" burnt American flags and torched photos of Trump after Friday prayers in capital Islamabad and the eastern city of Lahore.
The events of the day that prompted the war on terror, which continues on today.
Gulf states rap passage by US Congress of law allowing families of the deadly 2001 attacks to sue the kingdom; White House expected to veto measure.
According to a new al-Qaida video, Hamza Bin Laden praised the stabbing attacks by Palestinians against Israelis.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The cache of 113 documents, translated and declassified by US intelligence agencies, are mostly dated between 2009 and 2011, intelligence officials say.
The music of Enrico Macias was the only pop music found in the collection of 1,500 recorded speeches, discussions and religious music left behind at his Afghan compound in 2001.
Saudi ambassador to the UK offers condolences to the family of the deceased al-Qaida leader.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
US government releases newly-translated documents gathered during 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden's Pakistani compound, giving the public insight into the al-Qaida leader's interests, routine.
By CORAL BRAUN
Declassified documents also reveal an al-Qaida job application prototype and bin Laden's reading list.
Intelligence official: "It is in the interest of the American public for citizens, academics, journalists and historians to have the opportunity to read and understand bin Laden's documents."
Seymour Hersh claims "blatant lies" in White House account of his killing, noting Pakistani involvement; White House calls entire report "baseless."
By MICHAEL WILNER
'Daily Mail' reports that letter discovered in bin Laden's Pakistan compound said associating with extremely brutal ISIS could harm al-Qaida's reputation.
US president says decisions must be based on hard analysis.
Al-Qaida supporters gather in Pakistan, chanting, carrying photos of 9/11 mastermind bin Laden on 2nd anniversary of his death.
'Washington Post' quotes US officials as saying expulsion of bin Laden relative from Iran signals shift in relationship.
Zawahri says Syrians should not rely on the West, Arab governments, urges Muslims to come to rebels' aid.
Background: Bin Laden replacement Zawahri's life story contains within it the story of how the modern al-Qaida network was formed.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Ayman al-Zawahri takes command of al-Qaida; vows to continue to fight to "expel invaders from the land of Muslims and to purify it from injustice."
'The New York Times' reports that five informants who provided crucial intel for locating al-Qaida leader are taken into custody.
In the audio, a voice which appears to be bin Laden's referred to the wave of revolutions which began in the Maghreb region of North Africa.
Saif al-Adel is operating as interim leader until Ayman al-Zawahri officially succeeds Osama bin Laden.
Trump is hardly alone in noting Iranian links to al-Qaida.
By SEAN DURNS
How an apathetic American public is letting terrorism thrive again.
By ARI KRAUSS
The fate of the world for the coming century depends on the events of the coming days.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Since Ayman al-Zawahiri was elected to be the new leader of al-Qaida in the aftermath of the elimination of the mythological leader Osama bin-Laden, he has faced a series of internal and external challenges.
By YORAM SCHWEITZER
President Barack Obama is a representative of a new America, a more multicultural one, a new coalition of minorities.
By URI SAVIR
Fifteen people were murdered, including two American citizens; another four Americans were wounded in a massive explosion.
By ALAN JOSEPH BAUER
For us earthlings, the case for Obama’s drone war is clear. Pity that his Justice Department couldn’t make it.
By CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
It isn’t every day that members of the US Senate seek to interfere in a Hollywood production or other work of art.
And if so, was it justified?
By ITAMAR MARCUS AND NAN JACQUES ZILBERDIK
When all aforementioned denial options are exhausted, there’s always one final refuge left – “denial of denial.”
By SARAH HONIG
While authenticity is as rare as diamonds and superficiality is superfluous like cubic zirconia, both can be equally worthless.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Yalla Peace: We do not need to become terrorists to defeat terrorism.
By RAY HANANIA
Opponents of territorial compromise are terrified Obama is serious about helping Israel realize dream of 2 states living side by side.
By STEVE SHEFFEY
15 of 19 hijackers and Osama Bin Laden were Saudi Arabian; section of 9/11 report detailing Saudi financial support to Al-Qaida classified.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The true goal of the Sept. 11 attacks was to turn people away from the belief that peace is possible.
The death of bin Laden offers a symbolic moment of opportunity for regional key players to adjust their regional postures and relationships.
By ALON BEN-MEIR
By targeting Palestinian terrorists while refusing to end the occupation, Israel cannot be compared to the US killing bin Laden.
By LARRY DERFNER
The theme of American exceptionalism is easily heard as equivalent to American superiority to other countries.
Footage includes messages from Osama bin Laden and successor Ayman al-Zawahiri, condones overthrow of secular Arab governments.
Ten years since the coordinated attacks on the U.S. mainland on September 11 2001, the world has changed.
In video posted on social media website, al Qaida's Ayman al-Zawahri says the US faces a Muslim rebellion after killing Osama bin Laden.
Al-Qaida-allied group warns double suicide bombings are "the first revenge for the martyrdom of ... bin Laden. There will be more."