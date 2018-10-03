03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
By REUTERS
Follow 'the Jerusalem Post' live-tweeting as Ellen DeGeneres hosts the Oscars in Los Angeles.
This year, Ellen DeGeneres is hosting the 86th Academy Awards. 'Jerusalem Post’ film critic places her bets.
By HANNAH BROWN
Israeli movies, the best Sherlock, international women and more.
Although there have been many Israeli films nominated for Oscars in recent years, this year, the only Mideastern film among nominees is Hany Abu-Assad’s "Omar."
A spotlight on five notable categories up for grabs at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
By NOA AMOUYAL
While movies about slavery and the Holocaust easily entice Oscar voters, many of these films lack originality and uniqueness.
Aviv 613 vodka, produced in Safed, will be included in the "swag bags" of nominees at the awards.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Just now, at the end of January, we are getting some of the best-received independent films of last year
Yuval Adler's movie left off list of films vying for best foreign language film, while Palestinian thriller 'Omar' makes the cut.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Bethlehem wins Ophir Awards for Best Film, Director, Supporting Actor and Screenplay.
“I didn’t know that it has been 15 years since an Italian won in Venice this award,” director Gianfranco Rosi says.
By MICHAEL RODDY
His long career had remarkable ups and downs.
The $100,000 award will be given to the Oscar winner on behalf of the Ruderman Family Foundation for her work promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in Hollywood.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
While the overall Oscars climate is merrier this year there are fewer than usual overtly Jewish storylines underpinning the ceremony.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
The former Miss Colombia causes uproar over tweet using play on the similar-sounding Spanish words for an expletive slang term and 'Jewish.'
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
The text of the ad expresses sadness over the “devastating loss of life endured by Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza," then squarely blames Hamas.
By DAVID BRINN
C’est le grand film de la guerre de Kippour : par un fait étrange, un des seuls existant sur ce combat-là et qui soit entré dans l’histoire.
By HÉLÈNE SCHOUMANN
Makluba is one of the top items on the Eucalyptus menu, with chicken, rice and vegetables served with a ceremony led by the chef at the restaurant.
By GIL HOFFMAN
While no Israeli film is nominated this year, "Son of Saul" is expected to win the Best Foreign Language film.
Rampling's comments came amid a wave of protest over the lack of minorities among the major nominees.
Nothing this year is likely to be as bizarre as last year’s mishap when the presenters mistakenly announced that La La Land and not Moonlight had won, but there could be a few surprises.
While Wonder Woman didn’t receive any nods from the big awards ceremonies this year, the film – and Gadot – received the National Board of Review’s Spotlight award.
By AMY SPIRO
It’s a sad fact that there are no longer any classic movie channels available here, even though so many of us love them.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot responds to fans disappointed by "Wonder Woman"'s Academy Awards snub.
The Oscars ceremony is set for March 4.
Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev celebrated the film missing out on a nomination.
Israeli films have been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film 10 times without a win.
Nine countries — including Lebanon — were selected from 92 entries.
The film, set in the Christian-Arab city of Nazareth, will be entered in the foreign language category.
In a highly unusual mishap, presenter Warren Beatty first, mistakenly initially announced that musical "La La Land" had won, causing confusion and uproar on Hollywood's biggest night.
Hollywood has gone gaga for ‘La La Land,’ which got a staggering 14 nominations
None of the Oscar nominees used the 10-day trip, valued at $55,000, which was part of the 2016 Oscar gift bag.
The ‘Post’ looks at four of the front-runners for next year’s Academy Awards.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The Holon Cinematheque presents a simulcast of Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II in the play ‘The Audience.’
By HELEN KAYE
Dimona dances, Emmy snubs, Wallace lives, ward opens.
Forget Super Tuesday, all the politics you could ever want took place on Oscar Sunday
Oscar nominees to receive $55,000 1st-class trip to Israel in gift bag.
Oscar for best live action short film goes to British movie "The Phone Call."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
A second Israeli film was also on the shortlist but did not get a nod.
110-year-old Alice Herz-Sommer shows indomitable optimism, cheerfulness and vitality despite upheavals and horrors she faced in the 20th century.
By JTA
Director Spike Jonze, Israeli sound mixer among those honored at Sunday night's ceremony; David O. Russell's 'American Hustle' goes home empty-handed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"It's like winning a medal, it’s like going to the Olympics and your team for the first time wins the bronze medal or the silver medal".
Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi compared the Trump administration to Iranian hardliners as both use fear of outsiders "to justify extremist and fanatic behavior by narrow-minded individuals".
All the acting Oscars went to the heavy favorites: Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell.
The Shape of Water, a movie about a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a strange river creature, had gone into the ceremony with a leading 13 nominations, and won a total of four Oscars.
Gadot will join other Oscar presenters including Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland and Emma Stone.
Israel is not represented at the Oscars this year.
As Israeli-Palestinian peace talks have resumed it will, once again, become clear that a full resolution to the conflict is not in the cards.
By ZALMAN SHOVAL
The Oscar nomination is a long shot for a comic book film.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
It’s Oscar time, and the ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on February 27 on YES One and HOT Gold at 3:30 a.m.
At this year’s awards Charles Randolph, who received an Oscar as co-writer of the screen adaptation of The Big Short, said in heavily American-accented Hebrew,“Ani ohev otach, Mili.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Forget Super Tuesday, all the politics you could ever want took place on Oscar Sunday.
Mayim Bialik: There’s a resurgence of younger women who are rebelling against the idea that they have to show skin to be sexy.
By LUCY COHEN BLATTER/JTA
Prosor mockingly gives Iran, Hezbollah, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinians Oscars.
Impressive musical numbers, awkward moments saved the 87th Academy Awards from being an overwrought message-heavy affair.
Producers glaringly left off Joan Rivers during their nearly four minute tribute to the celebrities lost.
A look at the odds-on favorites before Sunday night’s telecast.
'Selma's' snub on Thursday has sparked the familiar - but still disheartening - outcry that Hollywood has a diversity problem.
Winners and losers at the Golden Globes.
What is expected to be shown on the big screen this fall.