03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
I met Yoram Kaniuk, who died on Saturday at the age of 83, a couple of years ago.
By BARRY DAVIS
Israeli screenwriter makes lists of finalists, Portman takes new baby to shul and more.
By EHUD LAVSKI
Looted painting restored to heirs; Streep among Kennedy Center honorees;
London Film Fest lineup announced.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A new exhibition at Beit Tzarfat in Jerusalem displays an eclectic blend of painting, sculpture and photography.
By NADAV ROITER
Designer Ron Gilad and Italian manufacturer Piero Gandini coalesce to bring style and innovation into the spotlight
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Painting by Israeli artist sold at auction to European private collector at Sotheby’s for $698,000, setting a new record.
By JORDANA HORN
Exhibition displays artworks for the first time.
By MUTUALART.COM
A new show for the veteran rebel, Harold Rubin, will include his favorite works
By ZUZANA BARAK
Painter draws fingertip portrait on Apple device.
Itamar Gilboa creates works on life and death.
By MAAYAN KEINAN AND FELICITY KAY
Artists share their visions of founding PM.
By ALANA SOBELMAN
An exhibition on Curious George and his German-Jewish creators opens in New York.
By NATHAN BURSTEIN JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The portrait, which depicts Christ in vivid blue and crimson robes and holding a crystal orb, is one of fewer than 20 da Vinci paintings still in existence.
By REUTERS
Earlier this year, the original collector's descendants saw an opportunity to reclaim the lost piece.
By EYTAN HALON
Jewish tradition revived in the hometown of the renowned painter.
By JTA
French master's "Femme assise, robe bleu" was subject of 1964 film "The Train."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
An Austrian auction house planned to sell a painting stolen from a German Jewish art owner by the Nazis and sparked quite a controversy.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Actress Helen Mirren of "Woman In Gold" was among those who those testified, saying, “restoring physical parts of lost heritage to Holocaust victims and their families is a moral imperative."
Jewish art dealer's heir seeks ownership of two masterpieces that were looted by Nazis during World War II.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Pour célébrer les 30 ans des relations diplomatiques israélo-espagnoles, le Musée d’Israël présente une exposition unique des œuvres de Francisco Goya
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Une exposition présentée à Vienne rend justice à l’immense contribution des artistes juives au rayonnement culturel local avant la Seconde Guerre mondiale
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
L’exposition du Musée d’Israël jette un éclairage différent sur l’évolution personnelle
et artistique du maître espagnol
Vie ? Ou théâtre ? L’œuvre monumentale et bouleversante de Charlotte Salomon, jeune artiste juive allemande prise dans la tourmente de l’histoire
Beit Yannai artist Walter Ferguson hopes his display will help increase popularity of animal artwork in Israel.
By SHARON UDASIN
Artist Maira Kalman’s beloved dog comes to life in a mural at the Israel Museum.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Artist Mindy Weisel’s paintings, influenced by her parents’ experiences during the Shoah, reveal layers of love and beauty.
An interview with Batnadiv HaKarmi about her in-depth artistic study on each one of the Hebrew Bible’s chapters
By NATALIE FISHER
An innovative project has the ceilings of the ICU units at Hadassah-Ein Kerem lined with paintings and photography.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN
Is a Jerusalem dentist's prized painting a Picasso or the work of a troubled Israeli artist?
By STEVE LINDE
An exhibition explores the world of ‘bad guys’ who share a name.
By CARL HOFFMAN
The exhibition ‘Motion Trap’ is on display in Tel Aviv.
A new book examines how the Israeli visual art world can dismantle the way politics is discussed.
Although it appears somewhat unusual now, Lela Migirov’s life began conventionally enough.
Beverley-Jane Stewart’s ‘Balfour Accomplished’ will be showcased at the Jerusalem Biennale.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The film is a rare glimpse into the family life during the first year of the soldier’s abduction in Operation Protective Edge.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Fatma Shanan weaves questions of identity and memory into her paintings of Oriental rugs.
By JOY BERNARD
Israeli painter and installation artist Khen Shish talks about how becoming a mother at a late age has impacted her creative process.
Happy Jerusalem Day!
Israel Feldman is a local artist who shies away from the spotlight and prefers to let his paintings do the talking.
Raya Bar-Adon reveals a lot about herself in her exhibition ‘Exposure.’
Un Hebreo depicts an elderly Jewish man, with a very pained, expressive face.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
The latest exhibit at the Hermann Struk Museum in Haifa examines the relationship between Israeli art and three generations of German Jewish artists.
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
New book: At Once
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Painting: Between Landscape and Abstract
New exhibit: Facing the British Lion — With Nothing but a Pencil
Szyk evokes hope for his people in a powerful fashion.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The artist desires to teach by example and demonstrate what can be achieved if one is willing to venture beyond the limitations of scope or habits of mind.
By JOCELYN MOJZES
Prosecutors have opened an investigation after a Swedish artist claimed he used the ashes of Holocaust victims in a painting.
By NISSAN TZUR, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
474-year-old painting of Christ by Girolamo de' Romani was stolen during Nazi occupation of France.
Israeli-born artist's self-mockery and other winks of whimsy are on view at New York's Jewish Museum.
Spice up your home with international color company Patone's color of the year, a bold orange-red called Tangerine Tango.
By KEREN NOYMAN
Simple joy is the central motif of the upcoming Naïve Painting exhibition.
Dan Chill's gallery in Tel Aviv is showing an exhibit of Brazilian naïve art that he calls ‘the creme de la creme.’
Eight current exhibitions at the Haifa Museum of Art offer intriguing perspectives on collections and their collectors.
By AKIN AJAYI
Painter Jordana Klein finds herself in negative space.
Zer’s trajectory as an artist is an inspiration for anyone trying to achieve recognition in the Israeli art scene.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
Joshua Borkovsky marks 25 years of creative production with his new exhibition called ‘Veronese Green’ at the Israel Museum
By DAVID STROMBERG
Nahum Tevet explores how objects are arranged in a given space and forces the viewer to change perspective.
Art to reflect Tel Aviv's colorful personality.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Up-and-coming artist Fatma Shanan puts the carpet front and center
By RACHEL MYERSON
Aharon Farkash, who operates the Jaffa-based Farkash Gallery, wandered into her studio and instantly fell in love with her art.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Light painting- where photography, painting and feelings come together.
"It is an exhibition in the heart of a land that has many, many troubles – and it makes us wonder about this utopia and where we are living now."
By SARAH LEVY
Passion on parade in Irit Kalechman’s large-scale works at Acre’s Okashi Art Museum.
This year’s Fresh Paint fair offers some old favorites and some new innovations.
With a new exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Julie M. Gallery, Anat Betzer talks about her unusual move from conceptual art to painting
By GRAHAM LAWSON
Several years ago, a stranger asked Toby Cohen why he doesn’t photograph God. This is what he has tried to do ever since.
After bursting onto the art scene at 12 and disappearing from it in 2006, Tal Slutzker is back.
Jean-Yves Klein takes daring technical steps for a traditional painter, using a chainsaw, axes and chisel to 'paint' on wood.
By RACHEL MARDER
Growing up in working-class Haifa, being a painter was not in the cards.
So Shmuel Groberman became an architect before finally returning to his first love.
Gideon Rubin is beginning to garner an int'l reputation. But in Israel, he is only now beginning to emerge from his grandfather's shadow.
Amedeo Modigliani’s Portrait de Anne Bjarne sells for $8.6 million, dwarfing previous $1.2 million record.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
How a $450 million painting became part of a Qatari misinformation campaign against Saudi Arabia.
Blum’s paintings reflect the deceptively simple pleasure that he took in seeing.
By ARYEH TEPPER
If Germany does provide compensation statements, this will not help individuals locate a painting. But once a family has German documents, it can post information about its search.
By MARILYN HENRY
The saga of a painting confiscated by the Nazis in 1939 and circulated in New York for 13 years has,at last, come to a successful end.
Making aliya in stages leads to a satisfying new career
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Eliahou Eric Bokobza's vivid and vibrantly colored paintings are not only deceptive and disarming but unlike much of what is taken for “serious” art on the contemporary Israeli art scene.