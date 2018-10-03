03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Palestinian ambassador to Islamabad stood alongside Hafiz Saeed at extremist rally.
By REZAUL H LASKAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES
The Indian government protested to the PA over the fact the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali shared a stage with the 2008 Mumbai attacks terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The Palestinian leaders are scheduled to discuss a series of measures in response to the death of Abu Ein, who died last week of a heart attack following an altercation with IDF soldiers.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The project aims to give hope to the country's often persecuted Christian minority.
By ARIEL COHEN
Anguished relatives grieve over Christians killed in bomb blasts in two Pakistani churches during Sunday services.
By REUTERS
A Pakistani Taliban splinter group claimed responsibility for the violent attack.
About one hundred Christians, who make up less than three per cent of Pakistan's majority Muslim population of 180 million, took to streets shouting "Down with Charlie Hebdo".
'Times of India' reports security agencies learned of plot after interrogating Sri Lankan allegedly hired by a Pakistani official.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Director of Political-Military Affairs for the Defense Ministry, Amos Gilad, warns Iran could set off nuclear arms race in Arab world.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
“The American Jewish Congress abhors the legitimization of deadly acts of terror by radical militant terrorist groups against innocent civilians," the group said in a statement.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Comme souvent, les hérauts de la justice et de la droiture ont l’indignation toute relative
By MICHÈLE MAZEL
Pakistan has played a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the current crisis in Yemen.
By NEVILLE TELLER
The militant Islamist threat has over the years become too dangerous to be overlooked.
By JAGDISH N SINGH
The killing of student Mashal Khan, 23, last year sparked an outcry.
Similar fatwas appear to have yielded scant results in the Middle East where the practice is used by Islamic State and other militant groups.
A Foreign Ministry statement said Wells "acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in eradicating terrorism" and "underlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation" to fight terrorism.
The group is known to maintain close ties to Al Qaida, the Pakistani Taliban and to the Pakistani military intelligence services.
By ANN M. SIMMONS / LOS ANGELES TIMES
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan.
The United States also alleges senior Afghan Taliban commanders live on Pakistani soil.
Broken wooden benches, shards of glass and musical instruments were scattered around a Christmas tree inside the prayer hall.
The immediate spark for the protests came from far-right Islamist politicians whipping up populist intolerance against the Ahmadi Muslim minority.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The assault brought nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India to the brink of war.
While Islamic law allows for a man to marry up to four women, Pakistan demands that the wife of the man in question agrees to the new addition to the family.
The family - including three children - had been held by the Taliban for five years.
By ASIF SHAHZAD/ REUTERS
Pakistan's Representative to the UN accused India of brutality as she held up the photograph claiming, "This is the face of democracy."
By REBECCA MONTAG
Elaine Weinstein said Thursday the assistance her family received from the US government was “inconsistent and disappointing.”
By JTA
Many Kashmiri Hindus, or Pandits, also say they are not in favor of the plan.
Diplomats claim they are "very conscious that philanthropic and humanitarian assistance does not fall into the hands of extremist elements.”
Taliban says they targeted the school because "the Pakistani army targets our families and we want them to feel our pain."
Pakistan was the only country in the world to see a rise in the number of Polio cases in 2014.
Demonstrators call for "Death to Israel" and "Death to American" while expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
7 fighters shot dead by security forces, 3 detonate suicide vests; strong response by security prevents dire hostage situation.
Farzana Iqbal was waiting for the High Court in the eastern city of Lahore to open when a group of around dozen men began attacking her with bricks.
Former Norwegian PM Bondevik referenced Israel and claimed that the main reason for “extremism is humiliation, and occupation can create the feeling of humiliation.”
That lack of true edge influences the production as well, because the actors don’t really have anything they can get their teeth into.
By HELEN KAYE
Since Palestine joined UNESCO as a member in 2011, it has had three sites approved: the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Battir and Hebron’s Old Town.
Following a fake news report, that Israel was threatening Pakistan with nuclear weapons, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif tweeted that Israel had forgotten Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.
By LAURA SIGAL
Representatives from India's Border Security Force are reportedly due to visit Israel later in August as part of the acquisition of the detection system.
Countries without diplomatic relations are rarely seen in joint military exercises, but few nations would miss an opportunity to work with the US Air Force.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Opposes mandatory vaccination and wearing tags to show who rolled up sleeve.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Radicalized, trained and battle-hardened,homegrown Western jihadis are becoming a growing threat
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Gary Wasserman writes about his experience teaching locals at a Georgetown branch in Doha.
By AARON LEIBEL
Winning control of the Senate could enable the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to change the constitution to make former prime minister Nawaz Sharif eligible to hold office again.
Could Pakistan mimic the ties India has with both Israel and the Palestinians?
By HERB KEINON
Relations between the United States and its uneasy ally have frayed since Jan. 1, when Trump lashed out against what he called Pakistan's 'lies and deceit' over its alleged support of the Taliban.
Small groups of students chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Trump" burnt American flags and torched photos of Trump after Friday prayers in capital Islamabad and the eastern city of Lahore.
The Financial Action Task Force, an international body that combats money laundering and terrorist financing, has warned Pakistan it faces inclusion on a watch list for financing terrorism.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Trump’s criticism of Pakistan but he has long complained that Islamabad is not doing enough to tackle Islamist militants.
Saeed is wanted by India for his involvement in several terror attakcs in the country that have killed hundreds.
More aggressive drone strikes that hit inside Pakistani territory are one of the steps that US officials have said could be taken if Islamabad does not end safe havens for militants.
Malala is the youngest ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, which she won at age 17.
German media and state intelligence agencies revealed how Russia and Iran bypassed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear accord.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The rape was ordered as revenge for the girl's brother's alleged sexual assault.
McMaster - a US Army general who served in the American-led international force in Afghanistan - indicated frustration with Pakistan.
With its ancient hypnotic rituals, Sufism is a mystical form of Islam that has been practiced in Pakistan for centuries.
The Islamabad High Court ordered the media to "ensure that nothing about the celebration of Valentine's Day and its promotion is spread."
The park had been particularly busy on Sunday evening due to the Easter holiday weekend.
A rare warning by a Pakistani intelligence chief posits that the Middle East-based militant group, Islamic State, posed a domestic threat.
Many of the dead were apparently shot in the head execution-style, TV footage showed.
"Such illiterate imams of mosques should not be allowed to deliver speeches," local police chief says.
US government releases newly-translated documents gathered during 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden's Pakistani compound, giving the public insight into the al-Qaida leader's interests, routine.
By CORAL BRAUN
Declassified documents also reveal an al-Qaida job application prototype and bin Laden's reading list.
Intelligence official: "It is in the interest of the American public for citizens, academics, journalists and historians to have the opportunity to read and understand bin Laden's documents."
Tensions in the region have escalated in light of the framework agreement the US, world powers have made with Iran.
A splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban called Jundullah claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Monday Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed to have destroyed a militant cell belonging to one of these groups, adding that the cell had been affiliated with foreign espionage organizations.
As new drone club members may cease to criticize and even copy US tactics, human rights critics may shift their criticism from the US to the new drone users.
US President Barack Obama expressed his support for the Saudi-led military action in a phone call with Saudi King Salman on Friday, the White House said.
The founder of these charities is Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a former academic-turned-terrorist leader whom India accuses of playing a role in the November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks in Mumbai.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
17-year-old to channel award funds through UN to repair institutions damaged during Operation Protective Edge.
Pakistani teen and Indian children's right activist win the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for their struggle against suppression of children and fight for the right of all children to education.
Zafar Bhatti worked to protect the human rights of the country's beleaguered Christian minority.
IHS head Asia analyst: We are also seeing indicators that the Islamic State is attempting to establish a presence in South Asia.
Analyst was speaking to a delegation of high-level Chinese visitors, including members of the Communist Party's central committee.
Demonstration organizers say travel ban infringes their rights to perform pilgrimage to Jerusalem, other Christian holy sites in Israel.
By JEREMY SHARON
The US should not provide welfare to a nation that openly supports the indiscriminate slaughter of innocent people.
By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER
The Ahmadis in Pakistan are a tiny minority, why are they still not accepted?
By EHSAN REHAN
Pakistan is by nature a balkanized country and has been since partition.
By SHAHEEN CHAUDHRI
A special report from India looks at what's held India and Israel's relationship back until now, and how it could shape dealings with the United States.
By PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY
Pakistan is little more than a failed state with nuclear weapons.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
"We can no longer blame the US, India and Israel for anything and everything that happens in our country," writer from Pakistan states.
By NOMAN SAJJAD
A leader like Farooqi who is non-Jewish has a way to transcend this very personal Jewish struggle with Israel.
Pakistani newspaper reports have routinely accused the State of Israel of being one of the main sponsors of terrorism in Balochistan.
By AHMAR MUSTIKHAN
I, too, am a Malala, and I, too, am a servant of Education.
By RASHIDUL BARI
Israel is neither Afghanistan nor Iraq, and the only result of the wars fought against Israel to date was the loss of Arab territory.
By MALIK ZAMEER HASSAN AWAN
Mahmoud Abbas cannot have it both ways – either he champions religious freedom or he does not.
By JPost Editorial
If the Pakistani government decides to stem the use and abuse of its wildlife at the hands of rich Arabs, this is the perfect time to take action.
By ELENI PANAGIOTARAKOU
"We don't know what we don't know."
Founder of omnipresent social media platform responds to recent deadly attacks in Istanbul, Brussels, and Lahore.
GOP presidential front-runner reacted to Sunday's deadly suicide blast in Pakistan.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF