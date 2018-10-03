palestine peace talks

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The US president has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, and a new poll suggests that latter have very little faith that he will.
By ADAM RASGON
Poll finds plurality of Palestinians believe Trump is at least somewhat capable of achieving a deal between Israel and the Palestinians.
Posters around the city hail US President as "Man of Peace."
By REUTERS
A new poll conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development found that while 47.4% of the Palestinian youth in the West Bank support the two-state solution, the remaining 47.7% oppose it.
Army has increased operations in West Bank for the seizure of ammunition.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Rawabi, which is located on a Samaria hilltop between Ramallah and Nablus, is the first planned Palestinian city in the West Bank that offers affordable modern homes.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Monthly transfers will be held up until Israel “finishes formulating its response to the Palestinian Authority's unilateral move to the ICC, said an official.
By HERB KEINON
United States provides approximately $500 million in an annual assistance to the Palestinian Authority.
By HERB KEINON,JTA
Abbas says Palestinians will resume their statehood bid at the United Nations Security Council “despite pressure we are facing.”
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Palestinian chief undaunted by failed bid to win a United Nations Security Council resolution mandating an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
"It should come as no surprise that there will be implications for this step, but we continue to review," a US official told Reuters.
By JTA,REUTERS
UN Resolution 242 is recognized as the key UN resolution relating to the Israeli-Arab conflict which could alter how many reveal the issues in dispute especially as regards to borders.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
If the Palestinians force a vote before January 1, knowing they will not get the nine votes needed, then it is clear that they are interested in a defeat in order to avoid a US veto.
Survey finds each side perceives the other as constituting a threat to its very existence.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti took issue with the text and called on the PA leadership to conduct an immediate and comprehensive revision of its wording.
Following submission of a draft resolution to the council on Wednesday by Jordan, FM says move would only bring about a worsening of the conflict.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The Palestinian-drafted resolution was formally submitted to the 15-member council by Jordan, which means it could be put to a vote as soon as 24 hours later.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Riyad Mansour's short speech before the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court marked the first time that a Palestinian envoy has addressed the ICC.
Abbas’s advisor on religious affairs also said that the Palestinian leaders also decided to support and activate “popular resistance” against Israel.
A confidant of Abbas said that the Palestinians will maintain the security cooperation with Israel as long as it serves the Palestinians interests.
The Palestinian leaders are scheduled to discuss a series of measures in response to the death of Abu Ein, who died last week of a heart attack following an altercation with IDF soldiers.
FM Machete says his country will choose the most appropriate moment to recognize the Palestinian state.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli pathologists from the Abu Kabir Forensics Institute in Tel Aviv will join pathologists from Jordan to investigate the death.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The motion calls on the government to "officially recognize the State of 'Palestine,' on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital, as established in UN resolutions.
Other parliaments are expected to take up the measure in the near future.
“We don’t want to assault anyone and we don’t want anyone to be harmed. But we also don’t want anyone to harm our people and religious sites,” said Abbas.
The official described the Ma’an report as a “rumor designed to defame the Palestinian Authority.”
Parliaments in Great Britain and Ireland already approved similar nonbinding votes.
By EITAN AROM
The United States is expected to veto the resolution.
"The language of weapons is the most effective with the Israelis," one of the game's developers says.
A European diplomatic official says the proposed formula reflects growing frustration in European capitals with Israel’s continued building beyond the pre-1967 lines.
Chief Palestinian negotiator threatens unilateral moves if US vetoes Palestinians' UN resolution.
"Supporting a Palestinian state is a moral act that will promote the peace process, not the other way around," Tibi says in London ahead of vote on non-binding measure to recognize "Palestine."
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Palhod Company has operated in a dizzying number of arenas in the last 100 days.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Before leaving for the UN General Assembly in NY, FM tells Army Radio that he cannot recall a time at the forum when the Palestinian conflict has taken a back seat to such an extent as now.
Defense minister tells media that IDF is doing everything it can to recover the missing yeshiva student and is working under the assumption that they are alive.
Israel's domestic intelligence agency says plot to target IDF soldiers at West Bank junctions, orchestrated by Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences.
Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, lunch with Palestinian families and visit the Dehaishe refugee camp.
Exiled Fatah leader accuses Abbas of seeking to prevent him from contesting the next presidential, parliamentary elections.
According to IDI/TAU poll, only 9% of Israelis see achieving peace with Palestinians or improving country's image as top priority.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Prosor warns UN council that financial assistance to PA from foreign governments will now be available to Hamas due to unity agreement.
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Livni calls reconciliation agreement "problematic"; Netanyahu: Abbas chose Hamas, not peace.
PA president appeals to Arab League to continue financial assistance, support him in refusing to recognize Jewish state.
By YASSER OKBI
Livni: Bayit Yehudi at fault • Lapid reaffirms commitment to coalition, says Palestinians demanded too much.
PA publishes list of organizations it requests to join; says move aimed at 'salvaging peace process and negotiations with Israel.'
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,JPOST.COM STAFF
Justice Minister Livni chides Defense Minister Ya’alon for saying no agreement in his lifetime, says criticism of PA is ‘not a work plan.’
La mission que s’est donnée le secrétaire d’Etat américain suscite de profondes divergences de vues entre le centre-gauche et la droite sur l’avenir de l’Etat hébreu
By LESLIE SUSSER
Moustafa Barghouti est considéré comme un dirigeant palestinien modéré. Il n’hésite pourtant pas à parler d’apartheid à tout va, et se garde bien, par ailleurs, de critiquer l’Autorité palestinienne. Rencontre avec la gauche de Ramallah…
By Mati WAGNER
Pour initier des idées nouvelles, il faut des leaders capables de résister aux pressions, ouverts à la réflexion et prêts à jeter les bases de nouveaux paradigmes
By YISHAI FLEISHER
Stark reality seems to be dawning even on the persistent, canny John Kerry.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Motion, which echoes similar votes in Britain, Spain and Ireland, received the backing of 339 lawmakers with 151 voting against.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Similar symbolic resolutions were passed in recent weeks with massive majorities in the British, Irish, and Spanish parliaments.
Rasmieh Yousef Odeh, 67, served time in Israel for a 1969 supermarket bombing that killed two people.
The PLO ambassador to the US Maen Rashid Areikat, calls for the involvement of the UN and the international community, in order to arrive at a formula that would be supported by the entire world.
By ABDULLAH H. ERAKAT/THE MEDIA LINE
Can Gal Gadot be the reason behind the late night comedian's expected visit to the Holy Land this month?
By AMY SPIRO
Until 2010, only 10% to 15% of such structures were taken down and over the last seven years only about 30 or 35% have been demolished.
Palestinians pursue Israelis for alleged Gaza war crimes, settlement activity, Jerusalem may file counter suits.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Fatah: There are American efforts to delay resolution • Netanyahu: Parts of Europe have anti-Israel sentiments
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,HERB KEINON
One could argue that Wednesday’s special conference on the Fourth Geneva Convention is a coup for the Palestinians.
Unclear whether US will use veto to stymie Palestinian statehood bid.
If progressive Jews want to foster peace, they must stop reinforcing the Palestinians’ conviction that they alone have an inherent right to the land.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
Local Arab leaders say Israel needs to address the community’s grievances that flared up recently into widespread rioting.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
As turmoil accompanies the killing of three Israeli teenagers and a Palestinian youth, the Palestinian Authority is losing its credibility in the West Bank.
By JIHAN ABDALLA
Without profound behavior modification by both sides, a peace agreement would be little more than a temporary armistice.
By NAIM PERESS
Founders of the NGO Combatants for Peace discuss the challenges of grassroots peace work, and striving to understand the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
News from Europe.
By ANDREAS BERGGREN
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
The White House delegation is slated to arrive in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days.
The UN General Assembly approved the de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine in 2012 but the European Union and most EU countries, have yet to give official recognition.
The July 7 conference calls for the implementation of a controversial international court opinion on the West Bank security barrier.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Palestinian Center for Policy and Research also finds that majority of Palestinians believe Fatah-Hamas unity does not close door on talks.
Since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, at least 19 prisoners have been executed, 10 of them as alleged spies.
Daily Al-Quds from east Jerusalem sold again in Gaza; Hamas says wants Fatah to reciprocate move, Fatah silent.
Palestinian sources predict "national consensus government" to be announced within two weeks.
Palestinians to continue efforts to become member of UN organizations, int'l conventions, AFP reports.
Police on high alert; public security minister calls for calm after riots spread to Arab sector overnight between Friday and Saturday.
By BEN HARTMAN
At beginning of weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu says that rescue efforts of kidnapped boys will inevitably lead to friction with Palestinian civilians.
Expert who famously coined the phrase “Pallywood” to describe Palestinian obfuscation and lying in reporting news, weighs in on Hamas tactics in latest war.
Riad al-Malki asked the UN last month to end what he called Israel's impunity and said it "must be held accountable for its crimes."
Most Israelis have no idea about the realities of Palestinian governance or the achievements that have been made by the Palestinians over the past years.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The agenda would be the creation of regional mechanisms to strengthen security, stability, economic development and peace. It would also entail resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
There is no white dove fluttering its wings at the end of the peace tunnel, which is nothing less than another underground conduit for more terrorism from the likes of Fatah and Hamas.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER
So long as the PLO remains in power, the lives of Israelis and Palestinians will only get worse.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
To truly understand the status of this territory we have to first differentiate between the personal and the national.
By ODED REVIVI
No change in Israel policy short of the disappearance of the State of Israel will satisfy Hamas.
By JPost Editorial
No matter how Kerry attempted to explain away his cantankerous conniptions, he had done us damage; he knows he had and he meant to.
By SARAH HONIG
The burden is on the Palestinians to come to the negotiating table, not as equal partners, but as claimants, seeking to obtain something that they do not have.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
The Palestinian leadership is set for another century of struggle against Israel.
Is the Jewish state up to the challenge?
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Russia may have occupied the Crimea, and North Korea may have resumed threatening to carry out further nuclear tests, but John Kerry would not be deterred.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The media's self-imposed blindness is harmful to Israel’s democracy and social fabric. The blindfold should be removed, and the sooner the better.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Cameron will emphasize the benefit to Israel and Israelis of moving forward toward a resolution of the conflict with the Palestinians, a position many Israelis share.
Sheikh Ahmad Adwan: There is no such thing as ‘Palestine’ in the Koran.