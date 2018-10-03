03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israelite leader was willing to have his name erased from Bible to save his people.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
If a person chooses the right path, as far as he is concerned he wants to do good things. Therefore, it is as though he did them.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
A Jewish approach to war and peace
By RON KRONISH
Take away a young child’s favorite toy, even for a few seconds. The tantrum that ensues will illustrate the difference between a child and an adult.
By AARON PANKEN
The prophet agrees to King Balak’s request to curse the Israelites, but ends up blessing them.
By MARTIN LOCKSHIN,ARDIE GELDMAN
Whatever role history will play in her future life, there is a part of the bat mitzva girl that intuits the horizons that her community has opened or closed for her.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
How the Torah understands the power of human action and the often destructive results we may cause.
By MICHAEL BALINSKY
The life-changing magic of sacrificial offerings.
By ALICIA JO RABINS
The energy inspired by a righteous vision can turn cruel and destructive.
By JOSHUA GUTOFF
There are many ways to honor God – spiritual and communal, introspection and activism.
By BRADLEY SHAVIT ARTSON
The Almighty is always with them and close by, in the shape of the laws
By RALPH AMELAN
What does new and completely different mean if not that which cannot be imagined?
By HAIM O. RECHNITZER
It was himself with whom Jacob wrestled. God now speaks inside his own soul.
By JONATHAN WITTENBERG
The ‘tent’ must be seen as idea, not abode.
By ESTHER ORENSTEIN LAPIAN
We think, plan, try to steer the course of our lives. This is all good; but alongside this rational, thoughtout plan, there is a smidgen of doubt, something that shakes our self-confidence.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
When God informed Noah of the upcoming flood, he did not approach his peers and try to persuade them to improve their ways.
This week's Torah portion has a lot to do about charity.
Insight into Parshat Hukat.
‘And they gathered against Moses and against Aaron and they said to them, “It is enough for you”; after all, the entire witness-community, all of them, are holy, and in their midst is the Lord. Why do you lift yourselves up, above the congregation of the Lord?’ (Numbers 16:3, 4)
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Parshot Behar-Behukotai.
When a person believes that what he has is a gift from G-d, he has no difficulty giving from this gift to others and bringing joy to those who expect it.
In this torah portion we read in great detail about the cattle, the animals, the fowl, the fish and the reptiles that are forbidden and those that are permissible to eat.
Battling evil is necessary in order to bring the sacred into our lives.
Moses was at the top of Mount Sinai where he received the entire Torah in order to pass it on to the nation after descending from the mountain.
The Revelation at Mt. Sinai seems at first glance to be relevant only to the Jewish people’s history, it was actually a very significant step for all of humanity.
By TZVI HERSH WEINREB
Real freedom is positive freedom with a purpose and a mission.
The Jewish nation went through periods when man needed deep faith and tremendous optimism to sense the possibility of redemption.
"On this Shabbat, let’s, first of all, pray that our world remains peaceful."
By DAVID ZE’EV JABLINOWITZ
Things that were true 3,700 years ago are still true today. The way to deal with enemies is by building, holding on to the land and developing it.
People like this are good, ideological people, but they fail where Lot failed: with an upside-down value system.
Death, the threatening end, is scary. “This is my decree and it is the same for every person.” Nobody lives forever.
How exciting to discover that after more than 3,000 years, after Am Yisrael went through such a long exile, returned to its land and settled in it, we can touch that same altar that was built then?
One of the commandments Moses mentions in this week's Torah portion is the prohibition against “meat in milk.”
What is the purpose of the Temple? And following that, what are we supposed to be mourning on Tisha Be’av?
How do we know who is walking whom?
By anticipating redemption, we develop a tremendous drive to advance the process. This drive is what pushes humanity forward.
In order to be liberated from its emotional slavery, the nation needs to undergo a long process. Indeed, it was only after 40 years that the nation was ready to enter the Promised Land.
Balaam, who scarcely knows his own thoughts and cannot manage to get out the words he wants to say and ends up saying the opposite of what he had intended, claims to know God’s thoughts?
When we internalize and understand that all of life’s trials and tests are there so that we can use them as an impetus to become better, life takes on a brighter outlook.
In this way, we can live our lives with happiness, serenity, and love – for the Creator of the universe, for the world in which we live, and for every man and woman around us.
As life becomes turbulent around us, we strive to go forward from one point to the next, and from one challenge to another.
Man’s obligation to stand by his oaths and vows – and in general, to keep what he says – contradicts the concept of free will.
Sometimes an outsider’s perspective is what we need to understand ourselves.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
The People of Israel is commanded by God to take revenge upon the Midianites.
We are not all cut out to be leaders. We are not all born to be like Moses our Master and lead people around us powerfully and courageously.
From the moment an acquaintance, friend or colleague proves himself to be trustworthy, we must have complete faith in him; faith based on the acknowledgment of his integrity and honesty.
When is criticism considered constructive? Only when it leads us to the Promised Land!
Dependence was meant so we would learn how to live as free people.
The Torah is not merely a book, but a unique worldview that ties morality together with faith, the goodness of holiness and the beauty in truth.
We must all have a “desert mentality” in addition, in order to give every person an equal opportunity and give infinite value to every effort toward human progress.
Constructive punishment can only be the kind stemming from love.
The principle at its foundation motivates many people to work for the benefit of the weak and oppressed, and leads us to make more of an effort so that more people have something to smile about.
This week’s parsha, Emor, tells us the dates of each of the festivals, which can then be slotted into the appropriate month.
By RABBI GIDEON SYLVESTER
Treating the elderly with genuine respect, truly listening to them, and valuing their contributions, is an essential part of what it means to be a “holy people.”
By RABBI TZVI HIRSH WEINREB
On the seventh day of Passover, as we cross the Red Sea, with its attendant difficulties, we reaffirm our commitment that however desperate the situation, we do not surrender our ideals.
Imagination and empathy are not words that one often hears in rabbinic sermons.
This week, in the final words of the last of the prophets, we are taught that Elijah, who doubted his people’s faithfulness, will restore their relationship with God.
May we embrace the new and run, headlong and happy, down a different and better course.
So at this time of year, we are to focus on Temple purity, but how does this fit in with our reality?
Many of us, either because of our inborn pessimism, or because of the difficulties of life which seem to overshadow our blessings, find it difficult to acknowledge the positives of our life.
Each person will create their own relationship with God, the scholar with the intellectual depth that comes from sustained study, the simple Jew with his poignant cry to the heavens.
Let us indeed be strong and strengthened by spirituality that is not only consistent with religion but is its very essence.
The Torah’s determination to create a law-abiding society is reflected in its repeated warnings of the death penalty.
This is but one explanation of the motivation for what is one of the greatest recorded sins of our people.
It’s a time for ensuring that we have healthy relationships in our communities, conduct disagreements with grace, refine relationships with rabbis and ensure that we treat each other with respect.
By GIDEON D. SYLVESTER
For the Torah to be inherited by succeeding generations, it would have to be treasured and understood by previous ones.
By RABBI AHARON E. WEXLER
We have reason to be optimistic - Ultimately, God will redeem us, with a redemption greater even than the Exodus.
By LEVI COOPER
Why would a loving father, foretelling a glorious future for his son Issachar, choose such a bizarre metaphor to describe him?
"How is it possible that such righteous individuals could have treated their brother with such hate?"
While the Sages have told us that the events of all of Jewish history are “repeats,” they have taught us that the stories of the Patriarchs are precursors for what will happen to their descendants.
What right do we have to throw children into this turbulent world, a jungle, causing them great anxiety and uncertainty, without giving them any clue as to its higher purpose?
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
The story of Noah and his ark is really a tale of darkness and tragedy beyond any other in human history. It is the worst ecological disaster to ever befall humanity.
By REUVEN HAMMER
The matter of the existence of God is not up for discussion. It is a presupposed fact. Israel’s God simply exists.
"As humanity continues to evolve towards true repentance, during the period of the Third Temple, there will only be meal and grain sacrifices"
Parshat EKEV: ‘You shall teach them to your children, to discuss with them while you sit in your home, while you walk on the way, when you retire and when you arise…’ (Deut. 11:19)
‘Hear O Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is one’ (Deuteronomy 6:4)
‘How so can I bear alone your contentiousness and your quarrels?’ (Deut. 1:12)
It is a truth given over to human interpretation which admits the possibility of multiple truths emanating from different ways of expounding the same verse with different applications.
There is a great necessity for women to serve in adjunct clerical positions, especially in the modern synagogue setting.
"Behold, it is a nation that shall dwell in solitude, and among the nations shall not be reckoned" (Numbers 23:9).
“Now Korah, the son of Izhar, the son of Kohath, the son of Levi, with Dathan and Abiram, the sons of Eliab, and On, the son of Peleth, sons of Reuben, took men.” (Numbers 16:1)
"All of knowledge, indeed the entire world, may be seen as 'matter'; Torah must give 'form,' direction and meaning to every aspect of the material world and the life which it breeds."
“God spoke to Moses, saying, ‘Take a census of the sons of Gershon as well, according to their fathers, according to their tribal families…” (Numbers 4:21,22)