peace talks israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US President Donald Trump's peace plan is the 'slap of the era,' Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said.
By ADAM RASGON
In his first address to the UN President Donald Trump is expected to focus more on his showdown with North Korea, Iran’s nuclear program and the broad threat of violent religious extremism.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The era of concessions, playing nice and showing weakness is over, the Middle East Forum’s Israel Victory Caucus argues.
By RACHEL COHEN
Providing the Palestinians with autonomy, instead of statehood, in the West Bank, would prohibit such an option, says Education minister.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Palestinian Authority president bashed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for calling jailed Palestinians "terrorists" and defended the PA's continued payment to families of convicted terrorists.
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt are slated to land in Israel this week to try to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.
By JOY BERNARD
Israel would rather have the peace talks jeopardized over granting the PA partial control over the Old City.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Speaking about Trump's upcoming visit to the region, White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster did not rule out the option of Trump bringing Netanyahu and Abbas together for renewed talks.
By REUTERS
Palestinian Authority president, King Abdullah affirm support for 'serious' talks between Israel, Palestinians based on pre-1967 borders.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that "we will work either to repel the resolution in the UN Security Council, or to change it in a manner so that it does not harm Israel.”
By HERB KEINON
France announced recently that it would hold an international summit in Paris on May 30 to discuss the parameters of a peace deal.
Mahmoud Zahar: We took weapons from them and carried out operations, but then [the Israelis] said to Arafat "Listen, this is not what we brought you for."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, expresses commitment to Israel's security and hope that peace negotiations resume.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Asked if they believed the recent Palestinian violence was the beginning of an organized intifada or merely local initiatives, 31.8% of Israeli Jews said the former and 57.8% the latter.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
PA president says that he will pursue membership at the International Criminal Court if the US vetoes his resolution that would set a timetable for Israeli withdrawal from West Bank.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Kadima party chairman and former defense minister Mofaz says "Islamic State and Hamas are one"; warns that if Gaza isn't disarmed through an arrangement, it will have to be disarmed by force.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Unnamed officials reported as saying sides will not be able to overcome current stalemate by April 29 deadline.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
US State Department says gaps narrowing between Israel and Palestinians, but adds reports of agreement are premature.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Likud’s Erdan: Red lines are a necessity for the "negotiations monster."
Israel is scheduled to release Palestinian prisoners soon, framework agreement must be on table by then – otherwise that release is in jeopardy.
Meretz leadership candidate Tamar Zandberg complained Sunday that “there is no opposition in the State of Israel.”
By GIL HOFFMAN
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog doesn't think the American efforts to revive the peace talks will bear fruit and warns that Israel is slowly slipping into fascism.
During a meeting with the Romanian PM the day after Abbas met Trump, Netanyahu reiterates Jerusalem's positive inclination to step up approach to peace talks.
Settlement blocs will stay, says Meretz leader
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
Speaking at an Yisrael Beytenu faction meeting, Liberman cautioned against the purpose and timing of the conference, comparing it to the historical antisemitic trial.
By GIL HOFFMAN,RINA BASSIST
While the size of the aid is important, it is actually less critical for Israel than the link the deal creates between the IDF and the Pentagon.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Robert Malley, US negotiator at Camp David, has drawn criticism on all sides both for blaming failure of Camp David talks on Palestinians, while also suggesting Israel engage with Hamas.
By JTA
If the peace process ends, Netanyahu will present his own plan.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Peace and innovation must be intertwined. Peace diplomacy has to adapt to social and scientific progress.
By URI SAVIR
Implementable agreements on the core issues that will positively impact realities on the ground for both sides will serve as the best corridor to confronting the narrative issues.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The ostensibly moderate leadership claims to support “two states for two peoples,” but denies any historical Jewish connection to the land.
By PAUL GROSS
There are concrete measures that still need to be taken before negotiations end.
By TAL HARRIS
Israel and the Palestinians have perfected 'making decisions' into an art of not doing.
By ALON PINKAS
No failure of the peace process will ever be pinned on the recalcitrant and defiant Palestinian Authority.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG