persian gulf

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Qatar hosts Al Udeid air base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East.
By REUTERS
Intelligence Minister Israel Katz says new US administration working to boost ties between Israel and moderate Sunni countries in the region.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Where better to start than Persia, scene of the Purim story in the country’s imperial heyday – but now known as Iran.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Leaders return home from the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, having shared views and compared notes, carrying insights from around the world back to their organizations.
By TAL KEINAN
Senior Israeli diplomat to hold Twitter chat with Gulf residents in unusual direct and public channel of communication.
By HERB KEINON
Tehran is using its standard tools of subversion and irregular warfare as it seeks to expand its influence in the region. Iranian officials often describe Bahrain as constituting the “14th province” of Iran.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Visiting Jordanian journalist says Iran's biggest threat comes from neighboring Gulf States.
By RUTH EGLASH
Internet company decides to remove the waterway's label from its maps, angering Tehran.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Decision leaves the United States with one aircraft carrier in the tense Gulf region; Panetta warns budget crisis threatening security.
'NY Times' reports that the US is providing help to Persian Gulf states most active in providing the US with intelligence.
Tehran says it tested missile that "completely destroys the target vessel, warship," doesn't mention range.
Pentagon officials say the unarmed drone was in international airspace when Iranian warplanes opened fire on it.
The US warns Iran it will continue surveillance flights in the region and that the military will protect its assets.
Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy opens 5th base in Persian Gulf; outpost set to guard Iran's claim to islands disputed by UAE.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Islamic Republic's President Ahmadinejad presents country as defender of peace, says Gulf security undermined by outsiders.
Revolutionary Guards official: Military strike would speed up Israel's end; Ahmadinejad: US influence waning due to massive debt.
Deputy commander Salami warns attack against country's nuke facilities would speed up Israeli regime's annihilation.
Ahmadinejad says US influence in world affairs waning due to massive debt and loss of legitimacy, adds West increasingly questioning legitimacy of "Zionist regime," hints EU hurt more by sanctions than Iran.
'Der Spiegel' reports Tehran mulls polluting Strait of Hormuz in response to sanctions; Iran seeks to cut foreign imports.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Mohammad Reza Golshani says Iranian offshore oil, gas platforms have been attacked, planned by "regime occupying Jerusalem."
'NY Times' reports US implementing plan to increase military threat against Iran that includes more maneuvers in Gulf.
Former MI head asks US president to publicly display US commitment to stopping Iran's nuclear program.
US responds to Iranian threat to block the Strait of Hormuz by sending mine-clearing drones, according to 'LA Times.'
Naval ship deployed to Gulf in latest step of gradual US build-up; move follows string of hawkish Iranian statements.
Iranian chief of staff says Tehran is prepared for any situation but is acting rationally, Iranian news agency reports.
Following ballistic missile tests, Revolutionary Guards commander says Israel, all US regional bases are within its range.
According to 'New York Times' report, US sending planes, ships to Gulf in bid to protect Hormuz, reassure Israel over Iranian threat.
Gulf Arabs identify with Israel's fear of Iran's influence.
A disputed phone call is at the heart of an attempt by Doha to patch things up with Riyadh without losing face.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The ISA, the Olympic Committee of Israel and Israeli International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady were working to solve the matter.
By ALLON SINAI
The Navy’s new submarines provide vital second strike capability.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The conflict has become so personal that we have lost track of what it is really about.
By MEDIA LINE
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
The painful secrets of a wealthy family of Persian Jews in early 20th-century Iran are the focus of a new novel.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
An inside look at Israel’s community of civilian relations-building initiatives dedicated to bridging the divide with Iranians.
By M. SEPAHAN
President Obama must have an appropriate strategy for ensuring peace and stability in the Gulf.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
The “ultimate deal” between Israel and the Palestinians will never come to fruition unless the US first makes peace between the six Persian Gulf states.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of financing terrorism.
Stadiums in Malaysia have offered sanctuary throughout the final phase of qualifying, with only a handful of Syrian fans able to offer their compatriots support.
Tillerson declined questions after meeting Qatar's emir to discuss Doha's feud with four Arab states that cut ties with it on June 5 over allegations it funds extremist groups.
Aerial aspirations would potentially pave way for increased commercial ties between the two nations that do not have formal diplomatic relations.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
The State Department said Tillerson, who forged extensive ties in the Gulf as CEO of ExxonMobil, will hold talks with leaders in Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will consider whether to escalate, or less likely abandon, the boycott imposed on Qatar last month.
On Monday Qatar held war games with Turkish troops, showing off one of its few remaining strong alliances after two weeks of unprecedented isolation.
Some of these groups are ethnic or religious based and have opposed the regime for decades.
Gulf countries slam the nation for supporting Islamists.
From the harsh deserts of the Mideast to the chaotic terrain of Mars: Persian Gulf nation unveils plans of astronomic proportions to build first human settlement on the Red Planet.
While drawn to Trump, the Gulf monarchies feel his views are not fully formed, and they want to do nothing that might cause him to harm their interests.
Political ties between the US and the Gulf, in particular Saudi Arabia, have been strained by President Obama's pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran.
Gold: Arab leaders are “laying out a case against Iranian actions, and we are seeing it expressed over and over by Arab leaders.”
Talks aim to push to push forward Syrian peace process, calm concern over international agreement over Iran's nuclear program.
"These actions were highly provocative, unsafe, and unprofessional and call into question Iran's commitment to the security of a waterway vital to international commerce," US official says.
Purchase could potentially reach hundreds of billions of dollars, Sky News reports.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
The wrenching image of a Syrian Kurdish refugee boy drowned on a Turkish beach has stoked a policy debate in Europe. The official silence of the Gulf Arab dynasties makes many Gulf citizens uneasy.
Obama sought to Isolate Israel as lone voice against Iran deal, but Arabs quietly agree
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
In Doha, Kerry will meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which groups Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
Iranian Admiral: "The Americans have realized today that if they embark on war they will sustain defeat, given the Islamic Revolution's capabilities."
Washington needs to address concerns that nuclear deal would re-order longtime partnerships, and the United States would gradually turn away from its traditional Sunni allies to focus on Iran.
Obama says US military would help Gulf Arab states against any conventional armed threat.
Obama will seek to allay Gulf leaders fears about US commitment to their defense, abstain from offering security treaty.
Even if Obama sends a message that Gulf countries need the US more than the US needs them, he still must address fears that Washington is abandoning them at a time of
US president set to host six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
Leading Gulf nations seek US defense assurance and fighter jets, missile defense systems, surveillance equipment, to maintain upper hand over Shi'ite Iran.
Expert to ‘Post’: Jordan is gaining strategic importance and its losses in trade are being offset by its increasing significance to Saudi Arabia and Gulf states.
"The Persian Gulf is our lifeline ... We will respect international navigation," Zarif says.
By REUTERS,MICHAEL WILNER
Pentagon: No US citizens aboard Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship at which Iran fired shots.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Obama administration claims move is to protect "free flow of commerce" through the Gulf of Aden, Mandeb Strait.
US President says Gulf nations should be more cooperative, influential over factions inside Libya.
Some in the Arab world see US actions as responsible for bloody Sunni-Shi'ite battles taking place in recent years.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
CNN reports incident in which Iranian aircraft came within 50 yards of US helicopter, risking serious incident.
"I'm expecting here to see $15-$20 billion in agreements signed," Investment Minister Ashraf Salman said, adding that the deals would cover power plants, real estate and agricultural projects.
In interview with Al Arabiya, Egyptian president says gulf nations' support throughout history "will not be forgotten," serves as contributing force to nations security.
US intelligence sources had said Iran was building a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier, possibly to blow up for propaganda purposes.
Local engineer and designer of drone says fingerprint, eye-recognition security systems would be used to protect drones and their cargo.
Egypt is moving to improve relations with Russia following the partial freeze of US aid.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Sheikh Khalifa, also ruler of Abu Dhabi, recovering after suffering stroke, undergoing surgery; known as pro-western modernizer.
Speaking in Bahrain, US secretary of defense seeks to assure Gulf leaders that Washington will not be deceived by Iran.
Washington seeks to use goodwill created by nuclear deal to find former FBI agent who disappeared during trip to Iranian island in 2007.
Washington Post reports Saudis leading push for parallel operation to aid rebels amid disillusionment with US.
In Kuwait, one can serve up to 10 years for homosexual acts for those under 21 years of age.
30 nations to gather for mine-sweeping, ship escorting drill; previous exercises held amid volley of Israeli-Iranian war threats.
The Chief Rabbinate and Israel’s religious establishments should stop battling windmills.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The presence of Iran casts an ominous shadow on the whole Gulf
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Iran’s regime is attempting to use this latest charm offensive as a card to play in front of the international community and as a means to cover up other aggressive actions.
By HADAS MAMAN
No longer is it a secret that Israel and several Gulf states see each other in a new light, and are having quiet conversations.
By JACK ROSEN
"While Obama hobnobs with Gulf Cooperation Council delegates, of whatever rank, he should note that they too now crave nuclear power in response to Iran’s reactors."
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Flag removed from outside Aspire Aquatic Center in Doha and from swimming lane of Israeli athletes in TV broadcast.
Test your news knowledge with a quiz on two of this week's most popular topics: Gal Gadot and Qatar.
Reality TV star goes to Arab emirate after months of avoiding the spotlight.
“They fear that the real estate magnate (Trump) does not see the extent to which Washington and the Arab Gulf states mutually benefit from the US-GCC alliances.”
By JACOB WIRTSCHAFTER/THE MEDIA LINE