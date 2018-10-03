photography

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israeli photography has turned its lens away from the realities of life in the Palestinian territories.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
In cooperation with photo-sharing site million eyez, we want to deliver to the world a street-level view of our coverage.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Works of photojournalist David Seymour are on display at The Museum of the Jewish People (Beit Hatfutsot) in Tel Aviv.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Focus sur les photographes de Jérusalem et la façon dont ils ont saisi la Ville d’or dans leur objectif dans la première moitié du XXe siècle
By MORDECHAI BECK
Martin Weyl, ancien directeur du Musée d’Israël, présente une nouvelle exposition photo qui explore les dangers du soleil
By BARRY DAVIS
Les photos de Loretta Lux sont exposées en Israël pour la première fois. Entrez dans cet univers fascinant, parfois troublant…
By SARAH LEVI
An Exhibition that draws the eye and the heart
It must be increasingly difficult these days for professional photographers to catch people unawares.
The modest dimensions of Israel’s photographic equipment also helped to pave the way to a more intimate ambiance.
Let's Bench takes tradition into the future
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
'Shelo Asani Isha,' currently on display at the Musrara School of Art, opens an intriguing discussion about gender roles.
... who captured Israel’s history through the lens of his camera.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The show is the culmination of the past year’s efforts of at-risk children and youth with special needs who have produced some sparkling, intriguing and surprising works.
As an artist and photographer, Galperin is always on the lookout for something to stimulate his imagination.
“Observing the modes of behavior in the park, a stronghold of national festivities, led me to pinpoint ceremonious and ritual aspects that are embedded in public leisure-time routines.”
Jerusalem is a fascinating spot; so many civilizations have crossed its path – mostly in not too gentle a manner.
Sitting down with famed photographer David Rubinger, who captured that immortal 1967 moment when the three paraptroopers gazed at the Western Wall in awe.
“Eyes of the Nation” celebrates the beauty of Israel’s diverse community, threading photographs together to show we can find unity through variety.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
Plenty, at Musrara’s Naggar School of Art.
Lenny Ben-David hits a milestone on his website of vintage Palestine photos.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
For years, the focus of Abadeen’s visits to Hadassah was his medical status; on that day, the spotlight was on his talent and exceptional achievements.
By EDNA FINCHOVER
Paul Margolis’s World War II reenactment photographs strike a chord.
Pakistan's Representative to the UN accused India of brutality as she held up the photograph claiming, "This is the face of democracy."
By REBECCA MONTAG
Tagar is the only Israeli included in the shortlist for the "professional" competition in the portraiture category, for a series entitled "Uganda's Vespa Club."
By AMY SPIRO
The artistic photographer’s works, which were curated for Israel’s first museum-photography exhibition, will be on display in Jerusalem through the beginning of February.
By GALIT EDUT
A new exhibit brings Palestinian and Israeli photographers together with 50 Palestinians who were born in 1967.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
This year’s Bezalel prize winner for photography, Barak Rubin, presents his solo show that explores the creation of myths.
Marc Israel Sellem, photographer for The Jerusalem Post, captures unique moments at the Western Wall.
By HANNAH BROWN
The beauty of High Holiday rituals in Jerusalem.
Ezra Landau, who immigrated to Israel from France 29 years ago, captured his beloved city in all of its glory.
Fresh fruit, tan lines, unique views, and... jellyfish.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Follow the Jerusalem Post's live coverage of the Tel Aviv LGBT Pride Parade.
Two-month Ammunition Hill exhibit to feature 100 of best photos taken of city in international competition.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Hundreds of demonstrators at Tel Aviv's 2017 "SlutWalk" called for an end to sexual harassment and assault.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"Only from this suddenness and on" runs through May 27 at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
The Israel Museum showcases Ya’akov Shofar’s seminal Black Panther photographs
Just how close can a talented artist get to photographing God?
By CARL HOFFMAN
In “Only from this suddenness and on,” Mark Yashaev questions space and time.
By JOY BERNARD
The event focuses on the theme of photography from around the world.
Michal Baratz Koren's exhibition comprises eight large color prints that depict Jewish tradition-connected scenes.
Scenes from the Motherland at the Negev Museum of Art.
By GRAHAM LAWSON
For 4th year in a row, Wikimedia Israel is hosting competition in which both amateur and professional photographers can win prizes for pictures of any national heritage site in Israel.
By SHARON UDASIN
Jerusalem through the Eyes of Her Photographers
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New exhibition: Our Jerusalem
A Jerusalem gallery owner has built an international reputation in his field of art.
An exhibition at the Tower of David Museum provides a fascinating glimpse into how Jerusalem’s photographers captured the city at the turn of the 20th century.
A new exhibition at Yad Vashem features photography during the Holocaust
By AVNER SHALEV AND VIVIAN URIA
If you want to know about wine journalism, you've got to know about David Silverman.
By Adam Montefiore
A journalist and a marine pen a moving joint memoir of life in battle.
By JONATHAN SPYER
By DR. MIKE GROPPER
‘The Six Day War is just one of many things that occurred that year’
Picture perfect: The International and Israeli Photojournalism Exhibition brings 2016 into sharp focus.
72-year-old Israel Prize winner Alex Levac was given due honor at the Israeli Photography Conference this week, but he’s not ready to retire just yet.
Photographer Hendler’s legacy is his stunning body of work, some examples of which are presented below.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Nati Shohat, of Flash90, speaks of the value and the costs of getting the perfect shot.
By ASAF FINKELSTEIN
Photos from the Palestine Exploration Fund in the 19th and 20th centuries reveal a veritable wasteland.
By DOMINIC GREEN
Photographer documented dance company in 2014 in commemoration of its 50th anniversary.
By THE ARCHIVE
Their country life is calm and happy; simple, disconnected from the fears and sorrows of daily conflicts of the modern world and modern politics.
By ‘THE ARCHIVE’
The chief photographer for ‘The Jerusalem Post,’ Marc Israel Sellem, explains how his life’s work has given birth to the showcase photography book ‘Israel in Focus.’
By TAMARA UNGAR
Mario Troiani feels that people outside Israel who have never lived here have a complete misconception of what life in Israel is all about.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
When you want to send a recipe to a friend by email or when you post it on Facebook, Pinterest or Instagram, it’s good to have an enticing photo of your creation.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
In addition to event photography, portraiture and fine-art photography, Rebecca Nathan Kowalsky , 55, teaches photography workshops for groups and one-on-one, to children and adults.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The aliya story of Charles Green, who was the official investiture photographer of Queen Elizabeth II, and moved from London to Netanya in 2013.
For three local photographers, real life is much more compelling than fiction.
Loretta Lux is displaying her art in Israel for the first time.
Art must, by definition, feed off life.
Photographing some of Israel's most famous and entertaining faces.
The ‘Family Album’ photography show provides an inside look at the Dayan dynasty
70 years ago the likes of Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, George Rodger and David “Chim” Seymour got together to found a photography cooperative that quickly took on global iconic status.
It looks like Weissenstein’s sensitively created body of work will have some like-minded neighbors.
If, as the old saying goes, a picture is worth 1,000 words, then the Meitar Collection, with its 200,000 pictures, should be worth at least 200 million.
A round up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY NATHAN WISE
Merav Naor-Weinstock is emotionally invested in her latest project – documenting the grim refugee journey to Europe – sometimes even at the expense of a stunning image.
The ‘Local Testimony’ press photography exhibition at the Eretz Israel Museum digs deep – evoking drama, history and emotion.
Aiming the lens at next week’s annual Photography Convention – and Jimmy Nelson’s portraits of indigenous tribes all over the world.
Photographing ‘soar points’ – the sky’s the limit for Tel Aviv’s Art Market exhibition
An unprecedented look at Israel and the West Bank as rendered by 12 renowned photographers.
Dentist, Holon founder and amateur photographer Eliezer Erwin Mansbach’s pictures of 1930s and ’40s Palestine are being displayed as the city turns 75.
Media coverage - or lack thereof - leaves readers on their own.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
While ministers and Knesset members were shuttling through the halls and committee rooms, they missed an exhibition in the Chagall Hall called “Journey Through Their Eyes.”
By DOV LIPMAN
Brian was an honorable and honest man. His biggest satisfaction was to see that his photos were published.
By MICHAEL JANKELOWITZ
An Israeli cinematographer and composer heads to middle America to capture art that is, truly, out of this world.
These candid photographs have perfectly caught their subjects at very precise moments, whether looking like a different animal, defying the laws of science or simply an accident waiting to happen.
By OLIVIA FINE
In a recent auction at Sotheby's London, a fascinating collection of some of the earliest photographs taken of the Holy Land sold for an awe-inspiring £1,000,000.
London based photographer Michal Huniewicz risked not only imprisonment but even his life by capturing these images of the most secretive country in the world.
Courtesy of www.ebaumsworld.com
A selection of some of the best photographs of Israel from readers around the world.
The Jerusalem Post’s Marc Israel Sellem provides some background to some of his most memorable photos of the year.
By MARC ISRAEL SELLEM