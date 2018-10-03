03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The driver attempted to flee to the Allenby Bridge, on the border with Jordan, but was arrested by authorities.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
"We came here all the way from Chicago, ten thousand miles, hoping to see where Christ died and we were so disappointed," says upset tourist.
By REUTERS
Tourism Ministry: Over 3.5 million tourists in 2017 – 500,000 more than previous year.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Try to correctly match each quote to the famous Evangelist who said it.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Why bring me on this trip? What do you ask of me, Lord? Why did You show these to me?"
By GUEST POST
But, what could a business man and his wife, a teaching minister, with children and grandchildren, really do to support Israel from Nashville?
This experience and privilege of serving the Jewish people in such a way gave us a great insight to what the world is lacking in the knowledge of Israel.
Today, as I watch London march across Westminster Bridge, I remember Israel and her great kindness and courage.
Today, as a Jew I understand well why true Christians feel so deeply about Israel and support the only democratic nation in the Middle East.
In the political arena where many voices cry that Israel doesn't belong to the Jews, Joshua's rock footprints say otherwise.
One connection leads to another, and eventually, leads back to Israel.
"I remember looking out at the scenery, and feeling like I'd finally made it home."
What lingers in the mind most is the act of kindness of one resident of Jerusalem in the middle of a crowded market, with a smile as big as the Sea of Galilee.
Jpost.com wants to hear about your experience in the Holy Land.
2015 marks the twenty seventh March of the Living, in which students from more than forty five countries around the globe make a pilgrimage to some of Europe's most infamous concentration camps.
By SAM SOKOL
Two institutions, the unusual French baron who built them, and the extraordinary people running them.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
"The majority come because they are committed Christians, they want to see the Bible come alive."
By HERB KEINON
The rebels are waiting for government to set up a new Muslim autonomous government in the south.
The pilgrimage to the mystic's tomb is held on the Jewish-calendar anniversary of his death and part of the memorial ritual involves faithful prostrating themselves on his grave stone.
The charming village is an orchard studded with historic churches, picturesque houses, quaint restaurants.
"Every day is a battle both physically and mentally. Jerusalem has given me a sense of purpose." says Iraq War vet.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Religious leaders can forge the way towards mutual respect for "the other."
By DEBORAH DANAN
Fake passports and drug smuggling are just two ways pilgrims attempt to carry out the Haj.
By KATIE BEITER / THE MEDIA LINE
Most of the Palestinians are relatives of “those who have been martyred,” said the report.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The campaign, spread on Twitter under the hashtag "Gaza misses Umrah (the Mecca pilgrimage)," was launched in light of the approaching visit of Saudi Arabia's King Salman to Cairo later this week.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The modern pilgrim to the Middle East carves out a pilgrimage trail – in order to present the story of Palestinians to the western world.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Notre Dame cathedral is the right place for pilgrims who cannot subsist solely on spiritual sustenance and architectural delights.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM
Around 3 million Muslim pilgrims from the world over perform haj on last day of the pilgrimage, celebrated with the Id al-Adha holiday.