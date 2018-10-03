plane crash

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
JPost Correspondent Seth J Frantzman on the scene near Harduf.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Their extended families were 'deeply hurt' and the loss will be felt by their Jewish communities.
By JTA
“Anya, you were incredibly talented, swift, fearless, sincere, kind and bright. You were a truly extraordinary person.”
"Debris has been found, there are no survivors," TASS quoted a source as saying.
By REUTERS
A Jewish family of five from Scarsdale, New York, was among the dead.
The 92 people aboard did not survive the crash; plane did not send out SOS signal.
The aircraft had to abandon an initial attempt to land at its scheduled destination, and came down while making a repeat attempt.
"There's a possibility that there was a bomb on board. And we're taking that very seriously," Obama said in a radio interview.
The Trigana airline plane was flying between Jayapura's Sentani Airport and Oksibil, due south of Jayapura, the capital of Papua province.
The plane was carrying eight passengers from a cruise ship when the crash occurred.
The findings come from examination of cockpit voice recordings and flight data taken from the aircraft's two 'black boxes.'
Airline says has passed emails to investigator
Andreas Lubitz had undergone psychotherapeutic treatment, German prosecutors' office says
Released transcripts reveal Andreas Lubitz urging captain to go on bathroom break, hand over controls of cockpit.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Unnamed investigator tells German newspaper that co-pilot was treated by several neurologists and psychiatrists.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
German paper interviews woman who said she had relationship with Andreas Lubitz, the man French prosecutors believe locked himself into the cockpit of the plane that crashed into the Alps Tuesday.
The prosecutor said that the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, 28, was not known as a wanted terrorist and there is no grounds to consider the crash a terrorist event.
New York Times reports audio indicates one of the pilots leaving cockpit, failing to return.
Officials say a search of the desolate area of the French mountainside could take at least a week following a deadly plane crash.
Germanwings has confirmed its flight 4U 9525 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf went down with 144 passengers and six crew on board.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Germanwings plane was en route from Barcelona to Dusseldorf; Foreign Ministry checking if there were Israelis aboard.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
FAA spokesman says it is unclear how many people were on board the flight from Seoul; TV images show extensive fire damage.
Dana Air flight carrying 147 people crashes into densely populated area; no word on casualties.
Iranian passenger jet goes down during emergency landing in snowstorm; most of 104 passengers and crew aboard reported dead, 27 injured.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Around half of 95 passengers survive crash with light injuries; no confirmed information on deaths, reports Iranian media.
Russian-made plane slams into housing complex under construction in Karachi; over 20 buildings damaged.
Cuban passenger plane goes down in mountainous region; rescuers search for survivors; all on board private plane die in Karachi crash.
5 killed in Alaskan crash, including Ted Stevens; NASA Chief survives.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Passengers onboard include former US senator and NASA Administrator
All passengers and crew members aboard passenger jet died.
3 Israelis teens and pilot grandfather die in crash, 1 teen survives.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Grandfather, 3 granddaughters die in Michigan.
7 survive after flight from Dubai overshoots runway at landing.
Pilot knew of poor weather conditions, but still decided to land.
1 unaccounted for, 2 hospitalized after software engineer flies small aircraft into office building housing nearly 200 federal tax employees.
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cause may have been lightning, Beirut police rule out terrorism.
F4 goes down 4 miles from soon to be launched Bushehr facility.
Fighter jets hit the skies again after brief halt in activity following tragic incident that killed two IAF servicemen at Ramon Crater.
By YAAKOV KATZ
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV KATZ
F-16I crew killed in crash were drilling dogfights over enemy territory, in a training mission that underlines IAF’s preparations for war on several fronts.
"The public should expect to see a large number of emergency vehicles and heavy traffic in the vicinity of the airport on Route 1 and Route 40."
2 killed; rescue teams trying to remove bodies from the wreckage.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Kaczynski “a true friend of the Jewish people."
By BEN HARTMAN
The technicians responsible for the installation of the joysticks did not have a high enough level of English to properly understand the guidelines.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The IDF is investigating the cause of the crash.
By EYTAN HALON,ARIANE MANDELL
The crash took place in the village of Zalafa; no injuries reported apart from three cases of light smoke inhalation.
Members of ZAKA rescue team arrived to site of Alps plane crash that left no survivors last week.
By SAM SOKOL
Along with helping local search teams, the ZAKA volunteers will be tasked with recovering and returning for a Jewish burial in Israel the remains of Israeli passenger Eyal Baum.
Paramedics found the two men lifeless in the burning plane.
Russian state TV cited military officials as saying the aircraft had not been brought down by enemy fire.
The black box of the airplane has still not been found local officials told state TV.
Families will have to endure further delays until the bodies of their loved ones are returned as helicopters are unable to land in the hostile terrain.
State-run PressTV said 66 people were on board the plane, which disappeared from radar screens 50 minutes after taking off from Tehran's Mehrabad airport.
No traces of explosives have been detected so far, an Egyptian forensics official and investigation sources said.
Egypt nave said the debris were found 290 kilometers north of the Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria.
A video shared online by Amaq says the plane was shot down by the jihadist group on Friday.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, is likely to heighten tensions between the two nations who are already seriously at odds.
"The indications and analysis so far of the sound on the black box indicate it was a bomb," says an Egyptian investigation team member
The Shin Bet and IDF have prepared for possibility that ISIS-linked terrorists could target planes over Israeli airports near Egyptian border.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Satellite imagery detects heat flash at location of crash, hints that explosion occurred on-board, rules out plane being brought down by missile.
Turkish CEO "absolutely encourages" marriage amongst pilots to prevent depression, impulsive acts mid-flight similar to the plane-crash suicide induced by a Germanwings' pilot last month.
Resident says there was thick fog in area of crash; military reported 60 soldiers, 12 civilians, nine crew members on board at time of crash.
Libyan leaders tanks shell Misrata - 40 killed; F-15 crashes due to mechanical failure, 1 of 2 crewman recovered.
Plane crashes on approach to Tripoli's airport; Dutch boy survives.
Plane crashes in residential area; officials believe pilot experienced technical difficulties, attempted emergency landing.
Plane crashes into parked car on Menahem Begin Street; victims are two people in their 50s who were passengers on plane.
Aircraft crashes at Haifa Air Base Technical School; police say pilot had reported technical problems to flight tower, tried to return for emergency landing.
Aircraft crashes into wall of school building at Air Force base; MDA pronounces fatalities at scene of accident.
For Israel it is a necessity to draw lessons from what happened and to prevent similar accidents, mistakes and failures from occurring again.
By MOSHE APELBLAT
The video has already become a viral sensation among Facebook pages and forums frequented by flight attendants, getting tens of thousands of views.