03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"If your staff are shut out and forced to move, you’re welcome to use tables and have desks and internet in our office,"
By JTA
The poll also found that most Palestinians do not trust Fatah, Hamas or any other Palestinian faction.
By ADAM RASGON
Palestinian leaders call on Arab citizens of Israel to protest against President Trump's Jerusalem declaration.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
"Palestine lost a fighter and a great national figure," Abbas said.
"At stake is the dignity and human security of millions of Palestine refugees."
By REUTERS
The statement was made at a news conference in Ramallah late Monday night
“We have made the decision to forgo participating in the meeting of the Central Council in Ramallah,” Hamas Politburo member Husam Badran said.
Palestinians question whether Ramallah will follow through on its threats.
More than 80 Palestinian officials are expected to attend the Central Council meeting which will take place at the president's headquarters in Ramallah.
"Out of care for our leaders and children, it might be unsuitable for them to speak and sing shortly after the possibility of an announcement that runs counter to the message of peace."
By MICHAEL WILNER
The PLO’s activities there must be “related to achieving a lasting, comprehensive peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.”
By HERB KEINON
The State Department insists that discussions are ongoing at a high level, and its decision on the PLO office was driven by legal, not strategic, determinations.
"You cannot claim to support peace between Israelis and Palestinians and then close the Palestinians’ office in your capital."
An American law says the PLO cannot operate a Washington office if it urges the ICC to prosecute Israelis.
The King of Jordan said that Jordan “fully supports its Palestinian brothers.”
Hamas chief says PLO should control all weapons.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, and smaller militant groups in Gaza have tens of thousands of members, who possess thousands of guns, rockets and other weapons.
Saudi news site Elaph reported that Director of Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Major General Khaled Fawzy met with Israeli officials to discuss the Hamas-Fatah talks.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The Trump administration has refrained from taking clear-cut positions on both the two-state solution and settlements.
Palestinian senior officials emphasize that the PA will only accept a solution where Israel withdraws to the pre-1967 borders and east Jerusalem becomes the capital of the future Palestinian State.
Haniyeh to leaders of the Arab and Muslim world: "Al-Aqsa calls for your conscience and honor."
Palestinian religious leaders keep up protest steps despite removal of metal detectors at Temple Mount.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Over the past year, Israel has launched an intensive effort bolster its ties with African states, making inroads in a continent that has long refrained from enhancing such cooperation.
A PLO official told the 'Post' that despite what the US Secretary of State may think, the PA fully intends to continue paying convicted killers of Israelis and their families.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON,JPOST.COM STAFF
British opposition leader denies report that he honored the memory of PLO operative Atef Bseiso, who was involved in the murder of the Israeli Olympic athletes in Germany.
"There simply cannot be peace, anywhere, if children are raised with hatred."
The advance team and the Trump administration officials the peace process, economic, and security issues.
Erekat, who is PLO Executive Committee secretary-general said that the Palestinian leadership firmly backs the two-state solution.
Ismail Haniyeh and Musa Abu Marzouk face off in elections to replace Khaled Mashaal.
PA, IDF see cooperation as critical to maintaining stability in the West Bank.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"It must be clear that Jerusalem is east Jerusalem according to 1967 lines. East Jerusalem should be the capital of Palestine."
Trump's pick for Israel ambassador Friedman has consistently stated his support for relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem and for West Bank settlement construction.
Abbas ordered Palestinian flags to be set a half-staff on Sunday, according to Wafa, the official PA news site.
Muhammad al-Madani heads the Palestinian ministry for ‘interaction with Israeli society’ but his Israeli interlocutors claim he has little interest in their story.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
The last round of peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaderships collapsed in April 2014.
Critics of the agreement say it was a mistake of which Peres simply could not let go.
The appealed judgment, handed down by a Manhattan jury in US federal district court in February 2015, was the biggest judgment ever against the PA in the US.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The top PLO official said that Liberman ought to implement agreements and negotiate with the Palestinians.
The meeting reportedly would have included the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Russia, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
By ADAM RASGON,MICHAEL WILNER
Many Palestinians continue to believe that Arafat was poisoned by Israel because he was an obstacle to peace. Israel has denied any involvement.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
PLO maintains culprits acted individually, despite belonging to organization's student group.
When asked about the compromise suggestion at a conference held by the Palestine-Israel Journal in Jerusalem, he called it “playing around with” an inherently invalid legal system.
Marxist guerrilla Carlos the Jackal said in March that he moved freely through Switzerland in the 1970s under a "non-aggression pact" between the government and PLO.
PA officials explained the decision to postpone the Security Council bid was taken at the request of France, which wants to give all parties a chance in holding an international peace conference.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The Palestinian greeting missive was issued on Sunday by Mohammad al-Madani, a member of the Fatah Center Committee and the head of the Palestinian Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
In the letter, the mother accuses Ya’alon and the entire defense establishment of "abandoning" the "soldier who you sent to protect the citizens of the state."
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Switzerland last month began looking into whether a former government minister, now dead, had struck a covert deal with the PLO.
Suspect resisted being searched at which point he tried to pull a knife from his pocket, police said.
Aegean CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis wrote a letter dated Wednesday to PLO secretary general Saeb Erekat expressing regret.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
“There will be decisive and important decisions regarding all forms of ties with the occupation, including security and political relations,” says senior PLO official Saeb Erekat.
Both the PLO and Fatah accused Israel of turning its back on signed agreements with the Palestinians.
By ABU KHALED TOAMEH
The PLO called on the Israeli government to “take the hand of the (Jerusalem) occupation municipality off the Al-Aksa Mosque and its premises.”
"The Israeli government must choose between peace and settlements, between security and occupation," according to latest post.
Prior to the signing of the Oslo Accords, the PLO had refused to recognize Israel since the Zionist state was founded in 1948.
PA president: We’re working with Jordan to protect our sites
The country’s Jewry feels "betrayed" by its ruling party.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
"The [1972] attack was not just against Israel, not just against Jews."
It is unclear if the EU or the Finnish government will pursue legal action against the CMI for a possible violation of anti-terror laws.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
African Christian Democratic Party leader pleads with Ramaphosa to not follow through.
The lawsuit was brought in 2004 with respect to six terrorist bombings in Jerusalem, committed by Palestinians in 2002-2004.
Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai, the coordination of government activities in the territories alleged that the changing story was part of a “culture of lies and incitement.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Hanan Ashrawi flays Jared Kushner, who has admitted himself that the conflict may be unsolvable.
Barghouti’s wife was invited to speak at meeting about Palestinian prisoners.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The move comes just ahead of the 11-year anniversary of Arafat's death.
Yossi Beilin, architect of the Oslo Accords, offers a peace alternative.
By GOL KALEV
A century after the famous declaration, the PLO is spearheading a social-media campaign against it.
By ELLIOT JAGER
As Israel prepares to mark 20 years to the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, society is no longer willing to risk a Palestinian state.
The conflict has become so personal that we have lost track of what it is really about.
By MEDIA LINE
The 1980 report suggests there was a budding relationship between Tehran and Yasser Arafat's ruling Fatah party in the Islamic Republic's early days.
The report comes amid a diplomatic row between the Palestinians and US President Donald Trump over the latter’s recent changes to American policy on Jerusalem.
The reception, which was to be held in the House of Representatives, was themed "a Bethlehem Christmas," and was expected to draw US lawmakers as well as senior Trump administration officials.
Senior official says that if Washington decides to decertify PLO office in D.C., there will be no more contact.
The White House delegation is slated to arrive in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days.
If the meeting in question will indeed take place, it shall be the first of its kind in seven years.
PA president’s decision came in response to the PFLP’s recent criticism of Abbas’s policies, especially with regards to security coordination with Israel, Palestinian sources say.
Did a pact between the PLO and Switzerland interfere with an investigation into a bomb attack on a Swissair plane in 1970 that killed 47 people?
The Fatah and Hamas negotiators, who have been holding discussions in Doha since Sunday, announced that they have reached agreement on a “limited practical perception.”
According to the Swiss newspaper NZZ, full details of the agreement are protected by a 50-year statute of limitations.
The Republican leadership says the PLO office serves no purpose, since its leaders in Ramallah have failed to condemn the recent wave of violence against Israeli civilians as acts of terrorism.
"Allowing the PLO to maintain an office in Washington, DC provides no benefit to the United States or the peace process," letter from US lawmakers reads.
The PNC was originally scheduled to convene in Ramallah on September 14 and 15 to elect new members of the PLO Executive Committee and discuss future relations between Israel and the Palestinians.
The Palestinian leadership must now decide whether to seeks a change of agenda or remain on the course with its original mission.
By JONATHAN MICHANIE
Though he managed to curb the anarchy and violence that nearly led to the implosion of Palestinian society after he took over from Yasser Arafat in 2004, Abbas has done little since.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are a number of reasons for the change in India’s attitude toward Israel.
The PLO’s campaign to get recognized as a state breached both of its agreements with Israel and the terms under which the US recognized it and permitted it to operate missions on US soil.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
It is an important lesson for would-be Islamists everywhere that a reactionary version of Islam is not the answer to the pressing socioeconomic problems facing Gaza.
The psychological impact of the early losses in the Yom Kippur War remain in the Israeli psyche until this day.
By ODED FORER
The notion that a PLO state will make the region more stable as far more coherent Arab states collapse is absurd.
The PLO is the Siren that drowns US administrations.
The question remains as to whether the US will ever recognize Jerusalem as part of Israel.
By DAVID BEDEIN
The whitewashing of the PLO must end.
The opportunity now upon us may be lost forever as the PLO comes back to win its zerosum game against Israel.
Needless to say, any connection between NGOs claiming to promote human rights and internationally- recognized terrorist groups is an inherent contradiction.
By OLGA DEUTSCH
Removing Jewish settlers from the occupied territories is never “ethnic cleansing.” It is justice.
By ELIAS ZANANIRI
The revelation of Abbas’s KGB service requires us to recognize that the Soviets’ long game of subversion continues on today.
According to the AMCHA Initiative, there was an increase of 31.2 percent in anti-Israel activity in 2014 to 2015 alone.
By ZACHARY GIESLER AND DAN DIKER
Mutual loathing is equally served by competitive squabbles for brownie points in raising the bar of anti-Israeli discourse and violence.
By SHIMON SAMUELS