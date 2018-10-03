poland israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Palestinian intelligence chief undergoes successful heart operation
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust survivor, 83, has belated bar mitzvah to remember lost family
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Travelers in Poland who wish to experience Israel will now find more ways to fly to Tel Aviv this summer.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The 6 weekly flights will originate in Budapest, Hungary; Krakow, Poland; and Kaunas, Lithuania.
By NIV ELIS
Israeli-Polish ties nose-dived after the parliament in Warsaw passed legislation last month that made it illegal to say that the Polish nation or state was complicit in the Holocaust.
By HERB KEINON
Poland’s ruling party suspended a senator who posted online footage from a Nazi propaganda movie depicting violence against Jews to the sounds of klezmer music.
By JTA
"It is not too late for concrete action, just as it is not too late for common human decency."
By REUTERS
“The pre-war maximum for insulting the Polish nation in the late 1930s was three years, exactly as stipulated in the contemporary Polish legislation."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Constitutional court to judge if Holocaust law violates free speech, the Polish foreign minister said.
Aftermath of the ‘death camps law’ leaves Polish Jews uneasy
Invitation extended amid dispute over Polish Holocaust-related legislation.
"We find this law unwelcome, we must not rewrite history, it's never very good."
“I came to tell the truth in the place where the truth happened and it is not dependent on any law.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Antisemitism has resurfaced amid the debate over a bill that would criminalize suggesting complicity on the part of the Polish nation or state in Nazi Germany's crimes.
"We hope that over 30 years of work and dedication of wonderful people, both in Poland and in Israel, will not be in vain."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
“I will never agree, that we as a nation, Poland as a nation, be slandered by untrue historical ‘truths’ and by absolutely false accusations," President Duda said.
Historical truths are a good start, and the truth is that Poland was one of the countries that sent large numbers of men and women to resist the Nazis.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Polish President hosted an annual Hanukka celebration at his palace.
The 38-room hotel has an in-house synagogue and elevators programmed for use on Shabbat.
In recent weeks, two staff members of an Israeli soccer club were slightly injured in Poland after being attacked by masked hooligans, in what the Israeli Embassy said was an “antisemitic" incident.
Polish sportsman’s decision to stay in Israel after Games likely saved his life.
A bill that bans linking Poland to the Holocaust is less about its past and more about Europe’s present.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Holocaust experts said earlier in August that a Polish bill to jail people who use the term “Polish death camps” was based on a correct demand, but blown out of proportion.
By ZACK PYZER
Catholic church, illegally granted rights by administrator, refuses to compensate heir.
Australian Jewish doctor owns a Catholic church, after Polish court rules in her favor over stolen family property.
Lauder described Education Minister Anna Zalewska and Jedwabne Mayor Michael Chajewski’s comments as a “slap in the face” to Holocaust victims.
The Auschwitz Museum has released an app with the aim to educate against phrases that would imply Polish responsibility for the Holocaust.
The demonstration, which attracted about 80 people, was held during Israel’s war last summer with Hamas in Gaza.
“Jewish life in Poland is thriving in a way that you won’t see anywhere else in Europe,” said Jonathan Ornstein, director of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Schetyna's visit marks the 25th anniversary of the restarting of diplomatic relations between Poland and Israel.
Polish travelers are most frequent visitors to infamous camp, with over 10,000 participating in related programs around the world.
Magierowski acknowledged Poland made a few "PR mistakes" in the rollout of the new legislation, and expressed gratitude for criticism from the Jewish community.
By KASIA KLIMASINSKA/BLOOMBERG NEWS
The request by Stanislaw Karczewski comes on the heels of the controversial law outlawing the term "Polish death camps" and any reference to Poland's complicity in the Holocaust.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The invitation was extended amid Israel-Poland dispute over Polish Holocaust-related legislation.
This incident comes a day after controversial comments by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Netanyahu attended the last Visegrad summit in July in Budapest and offered then to host the next meeting in Israel.
"You should be ashamed of yourselves. I escaped from Auschwitz and still cry every night because of what I went through there."
The irony is glaring: the countries that were the killing grounds for the Jews in the past century are Israel’s closest friends in the current one. But at what price?
The bill would make it illegal to attribute complicity in the Holocaust to the “Polish nation.”
The Polish envoy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to hear Israeli objections.
"He who denies his responsibility for war crimes that he himself perpetrates against the Palestinians should not be surprised by others," Zoabi said.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The deal with US defense contractor Raytheon, which would see Poland buy eight Patriot missile defense systems, is expected to be finalized in November of this year.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Andrzej Duda commends Israeli cooperation with Egypt in Sinai.
Duda’s entourage includes Poland’s Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich as well as a delegation of young entrepreneurs who want to interact with their Israeli peers.
Israeli-Polish governments hold joint meeting in capital.
Envoy also highlights Jewish renaissance in Poland: "It’s a phenomenon which you will not find anywhere else in Europe."
Waszczykowski, who formerly was the Polish ambassador to Iran, is making his first visit to Israel since taking office in November 2015.
My weeklong visit to Hell reaffirmed my commitment to defend Israel’s right to exist, to speak out for Israel when it is unfairly attacked, and to defeat its enemies in the marketplace of ideas.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
The committee convened for a discussion about high school class trips to Poland to visit key sites of the Holocaust and the many students who cannot afford to join these outings.
Officers from the Israel Police and the Anti-Trust Authority arrested nine suspects on Monday morning and seized a number of bank accounts of suspects believed linked to the alleged scam.
By BEN HARTMAN
The visit is part of the initiative of Benjamin Krasicki, president of the board of the Warsaw-based City Security.
For survivors, the road to receiving government mandated stipends is full of obstacles put up by the government in the form of peculiar demands unsubstantiated by Polish law.
By MAARIV ONLINE
"I wish to say here, very personally, that a person stays or comes out of hiding when he feels empathy around him, when he isn’t lonely, when he experienced human solidarity…”"
How a Chinese general helped create the Jewish state
By CYRIL SHERER
By JENNY AHARON
The storm in Polish-Israeli relations has already begun.
By ARTUR KOLODZIEJCZYK
If we are tempted to think that what happens in Poland is of little consequence to those of us sheltered a few thousand miles away, we must think again.
By ELWOOD MCQUAID
“One cannot fake history, one cannot rewrite it, one cannot hide the truth.”
By DANIEL SCHATZ
Perhaps Poland should awaken to and accept guilt for a bloody history, recognizing that no mere law can whitewash the spot on its record.
By DANIEL WINSTON
It is repugnant to assign to an entire people the collective moral responsibility for the crimes of individuals committed without legitimate authority.
By EFRAIM PODOKSIK,MICHAEL KOCHIN
I’m on the side of free speech and informed discussion.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Center field
By GIL TROY
A precursor to a new Holocaust revisionism?
By SHIMON SAMUELS
For the sake of future generations, as well as commemorating the memories of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, we cannot let history be rewritten by political decree.
By LIAT COLLINS
All because of one tweet.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Elsewhere in Europe, Jewish- themed festivals are more common , bringing together hundreds of participants.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The most recent collapse of the tedious and tiresome diplomatic kabuki theater commonly known as the Israeli- Palestinian peace process was wholly predictable.
By TED POE