03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Malcolm Hoenlein, 73, will retire as executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at the end of their search for a new chairman.
By MICHAEL WILNER
In Democratic race for Illinois governor, the two top candidates are Jewish. The similarity ends there.
By JTA
The administrator has been scrutinized in recent days for his business and first class domestic and international travel on the job.
President hailed as dealmaker shown unable to make a deal one year after taking office.
By REUTERS
The ADL said, the Johnson amendment “has protected the integrity of houses of worship and other non-profit organizations by prohibiting them from endorsing or opposing political candidates.”
What are the Jewish takeaways in this off-year election?
By YAIR ETTINGER
With the rise of far-Right and populist parties, Di Segni hopes history will not repeat itself.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Tuvia Tenenbom heads to Poland to get to the real issues behind the ways Poles view Jewish history in that country.
By TUVIA TENENBOM
Originating on the yYutube channel of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a new video attempts to sway Israeli public opinion in favor of the controversial new Polish law.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
One high-profile case of hate speech on social media came after a community leader invited people to watch the live streaming of a Jewish wedding in western Turkey.
By KRISTINA JOVANOVSKI/ THE MEDIA LINE
The rise of the far right and the far left in Europe and an increasingly shrill atmosphere at universities that inhibits speech.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
According to calculations, it turns out that the size of Tel Aviv’s population during the day swells to 604,600, an increase of 39% over the number of permanent residents.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
The taboo on Arab participation in the municipal elections is lessening.
Meir Turgeman is running ‘because Jerusalem is part of my DNA.’
The Adelsons are supporting Mitch McConnell, according to a spokesman.
Former presidential hopeful Walker is in Israel leading a trade mission.
By HERB KEINON
Orly Levy-Abecassis, who left Yisrael Beytenu in 2016 but remains an independent member of the Knesset, announced on Wednesday her intention to form a new party.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“Both men [Trump and Netanyahu] and their supporters view themselves as being locked in a war with their political foes in which no quarter can be given or received."
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Auerbach was considered to be a great Torah scholar as well as a fierce force against Haredi service in the IDF.
By JEREMY SHARON
Yesh Atid MK Yaakov Peri falsely presented himself as having served in the IDF as a paratrooper for many years, TV show reveals.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Will these dry bones live?
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art hosts an exhibition about the censorship of music in the former USSR
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
Shaked argued that, like other senior positions in ministries, the minister should be able to make the final decision as to whom should be hired.
Many cities have bylaws prohibiting commercial activity on Shabbat, although they are loosely enforced, if at all.
Bill to cut PA tax payments over terrorist salaries still stuck in committee.
The NBA official website lists Palestinian Territories as 'occupied'.
Four years of heavy drought have overtaxed Israel's unmatched array of desalination and wastewater treatment plants.
Jerusalem’s Encore Theater Company presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic opera.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
James Zogby and Bret Stephens go toe-to-toe after Rachael Ray featured the chickpea dip in an Israeli food spread.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The genre-defying Israeli megastars will bring their unique lyrical beats and pure synergy to Tel Aviv’s Barby Club.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Comprehensive mock primary finds Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev to win top spot on the Likud list should primary race take place.
If the bill becomes law, candidates would no longer raise their own funds.
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav is a Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbi, who led aggressive Haredi protests against the secular establishment and the state’s institutions in the 1970s and 1980s.
According to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, the bill “matches the legislation to a reality that has existed for years.”
A collection of classic cartoons by Yaakov Kirschen is a nostalgic gaze
at days gone by, when times were simpler, if no less absurd
By RACHEL NEIMAN/ISRAEL21C
Netanyahu trying to keep UTJ happy and avoid coalition shakeup
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
Melcer was responding to questions about the court’s alleged activism and about whether a law allowing the Knesset to overrule the High Court would be a positive development.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
This is the highest-level visit by an Ecuadorian official since 2011.
She told the story of Maya Goren, 41, of Bat Yam, who had been brutally killed by her partner in June.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In a solidarity campgaine created by Zionist Union MK Revital Swid - Israeli politicians Left Right and Center show support to the President.
Renowned Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri is just one among a number of filmmakers being attacked for filming in Israel.
By HANNAH BROWN
Israeli American Council branch to host president.
Sunday warning strike protests against procrastination in negotiations for higher wages for teachers.
By SARAH LEVI
The statement attributed to him was: “I, who believe that Zion is all ours, believe that the sovereignty of the State of Israel must be everywhere, with all that it implies.”
Zionist Union MK Yossi Yonah discusses his entry into politics, harrowing war experiences, strategies for the opposition and approach to the peace process.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
One coalition member after the next says they won’t sit in a government headed by Labor’s leader.
According to the Likud’s administration, the 12 members booted from the party got their membership through “fraud and deception.”
Labor has a history of quick leadership changes, and no leader has served two consecutive terms in the 21st century.
The House of Representatives challenges Hezbollah and Iran.
The prime minister's son clears the air about his future plans.
Dozens of Peace Now members and MKs marched to demand the evacuation of the disputed Beit HaMachpela.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
PR maven Josh Nass gives advice to pro-Israel advocates.
By JEREMY FRANKEL
The legal revolution began with Meir Shamgar’s accession to the post of chief justice in November 1983 and reached its climax during Barak’s tenure in this position.
By DANIEL FRIEDMANN
Shaked pushes new legislation on relations between the Knesset and the judicial branch.
By AMIEL UNGAR
‘I will not have Dayan speaking for me’.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Such was the title of a recent conference in Vienna.
By BARRY DAVIS
Winning control of the Senate could enable the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to change the constitution to make former prime minister Nawaz Sharif eligible to hold office again.
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
The KRI has been facing a severe economic crisis since 2014 after the Iraqi central government stopped paying the region’s share of the budget.
By ALAN MOHTADI
In social media footage, which could not be authenticated, riot police were seen using water cannon and tear gas to disperse crowds.
How Saudi Arabia’s crown prince became a target of stories involving corruption.
Reconciliation talks in Cairo to go on for three days.
By ADAM RASGON
Analysts say that Sunni Riyadh is trying to exert influence amid its ongoing feud with Shiite Iran.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE,DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
Arrest of numerous princes and businessmen in corruption probe aims to consolidate power and remake country, experts say.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on television while visiting Saudi-Arabia, leaving the validity of his abdication unclear.
From security to Netanyahu to the Kotel, one MK saw it all at the largest Israel-related conference.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
With speculation that Israel could, yet again, be heading for early elections, the intra-party divisions, while not new, have become more evident.
By LIAT COLLINS
If 50 women candidates for leadership of local councils still sounds like “wow,” it is only because we have become accustomed to a distorted reality.
By RIVKA LAZOVSKY
Statesmanship or lack thereof has been in the background of a long list of scandals and incidents that have rocked Israeli politics in recent years.
By ASSAF SHAPIRA,CHEN FRIEDBERG
New members of Congress will take office at an unprecedented moment in the Mideast.
By STEVE ISRAEL
Citizens have a right to know about what is going on in the public administration and to influence decisions.
By MOSE APELBLAT
The reality is that for the first time since the creation of the state, we have an American leadership willing to tell the truth.
By ISI LEIBLER
Comparing a US senator, however controversial, with the chief founder of Hamas is outrageous.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
I appreciate how complicated and nuanced Qatar’s relationship with radicalism is, as is Saudi Arabia’s. For this reason, it is important that we objectively address the underlying facts.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
If Shlomo Karhi’s mock-primary win is any indication, Likud activists are getting fed up with jerks
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
No perfect leaders are out there.
Fittingly, America’s year of living Trumpishly ended in a government shutdown – modern America’s now-ritualized expression of partisan fanaticism.
By GIL TROY
Using mental health professionals to pathologize political opponents was a common tactic used by the Soviet Union, China and apartheid South Africa against political dissidents.
Interior Minister Arye Deri demonstrated a lack of humanity in expecting a bereaved husband to hurry from his wife’s Shiva to the Knesset to vote for his bill.
By ASHER MAOZ
Here is what I see when looking into my crystal ball for 2018: Elections: Israel will go to the polls either in May/June of this year, or in spring 2019.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The State of Israel is becoming very high up on the list of countries with the most corruption.
By LIOR AKERMAN
How can we descend to the depths of callous, self-serving factionalism to the extent that the death of a woman becomes a political football?
By DAVID BRINN
Why is a statement by the US president about Jerusalem getting so much attention?
By HEN MAZZIG
A dangerous mix of urban planning and politics threatens the character of some of Jerusalem's neighborhoods.
By GERARD HEUMANN
Almost immediately after the outbreak of war in Syria, the Turkish government advocated the formation of safe zones.
By OFEK ISH MAAS
President Reuven Rivlin demonstrated both moral courage and sensitivity.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Bannon invited the pro-Israel activists to join what he referred to as the “insurgency movement against the Republican establishment and against the permanent political class in Washington, DC.”
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October last year, was the longest-reigning monarch in the world in his lifetime, having been on the throne for 70 years.
The Ahmadis in Pakistan are a tiny minority, why are they still not accepted?
By EHSAN REHAN
The main source of American Jewish antagonism toward Israel is divergent views on the Palestinians.