pope francis

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump said that the women are a "testament to strength, faith, perseverance in the face of unspeakable adversity and challenge."
By REUTERS
The pope told thousands of people at his general audience: "I cannot keep quiet about my deep worry about the situation that has been created in the last few days."
Israeli Deputy Minister for Regional Cooperation Ayoub Kara felt the pontiff was sending a direct message to UNESCO.
By LAHAV HARKOV,TOVAH LAZAROFF
A vote will take place 10 days before the annual summit of 193 nations convenes at UN headquarters in New York.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Abbas and the pope met privately for 20 minutes, according to the report by AFP.
The international interference could end up backfiring and encouraging Palestinians to stay away from the negotiating table.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Francis compared the use of fake news to the Bible story of the devil, who, disguised as a serpent, persuaded Eve to eat the fruit of the forbidden tree.
In response to New Year’s speech, Ambassador David reaffirms Jewish state’s position.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
"We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," the pope said in his address.
The pope's words will be closely watched following his decision not to use the word "Rohingya" in public during his four-day Myanmar trip to avoid a diplomatic incident
"May he protect children who suffer from conflicts in which they have no part, but which rob them of their childhood and at times of life itself."
"If we look on our neighbors without mercy we risk that even God will look on us without mercy."
While his talks in Saudi Arabia and Israel were mostly friendly, the meeting between the pontiff and US president had the potential to be a little more confrontational.
"The more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly," said the pontiff.
Security is a primary concern less than three weeks after 45 people were killed in ISIS-perpetrated attacks on Coptic Christian churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday.
Francis praised countries helping refugees and thanked them for 'bearing this extra burden, because it seems that international accords are more important than human rights.'
"There are many Catholics who are like this and they cause scandal."
Pope Francis denounced antisemitism as 'contrary to Christian principles' during a meeting with the ADL at the Vatican.
By JTA
Pontiff invokes 1933 Nazi seizure of power in Germany in warning Europeans against populism.
"We are dealing with a homicidal madness which misuses God's name in order to disseminate death, in a play for domination and power."
"May Israelis and Palestinians have the courage and the determination to write a new page of history."
“We Jews have all been immigrants. We understand the situation the immigrants find themselves in," Jewish leader says to pope.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
The two last met in June when the former president visited the pontiff at the Vatican.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square applauded as the tiny nun known as the "saint of the gutters" in her lifetime was officially elevated to join the Church's more than 10,000 saints.
Pontiff makes remarks while responding to question about the July 26 killing of an 85-year-old Roman Catholic priest by knife-wielding attackers in a French church.
Francis is expected to visit Auschwitz during his first visit to Poland.
Francis condemned "expressions of fundamentalism (and) terrorist acts committed by followers of some religions which profane the name of God and which use the holy name to justify their violence."
Francis called for the "rediscovery of the Jewish roots of Christianity" and condemned violence in the name of religion.
By REUTERS,LAHAV HARKOV
"Such barbarism leaves us stunned and we ask ourselves how the heart of man could plan and execute such horrible acts."
"There is need for great courage and great fortitude in order to say 'No' to hatred and vengeance," says Francis.
The pope discussed climate change, prison reform, issues of social justice, diplomatic initiatives with countries like Iran, the sanctity of life and the preservation of the classic family.
By MICHAEL WILNER
In first speech by a pope to a US Congress, Pope Francis says the United States "must not repeat the sins and the errors of the past."
"Corruption is the plague, it's the gangrene of society," pontiff says.
The pope will visit Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay, three of South America's poorest and smallest countries.
A Bolivian minister said on Sunday that Francis had told government officials that he would like to chew coca leaves - the major ingredient of cocaine - when he visits.
Leon Dehon, whose beatification was delayed in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II, founded the Priests of the Sacred Heart order.
Mariam Bawardy and Marie Alphonsine Ghattas, will become the first Arabic speaking female saints in recent history.
By ARIEL COHEN
This past week, his office announced the first formal accord between the Vatican and the State of Palestine
Pope Francis became the honorary member of the team on Wednesday.
Leaders of the Catholic Church in Israel and the Palestinian Authority have expressed great excitement for the canonization of the nuns.
By JEREMY SHARON
Pope Francis reminds the faithful that everyone is a sinner and warns them not to be hypocritical during a visit to a church in a seaside town south of Rome.
"As Christians we must become more demanding, for example, by supporting the right of equal pay for equal work, why should it be taken for granted that women must earn less than men?" Francis said.
Pope Francis prays for victims of the Nepalese earthquake, after a ceremony to ordain new priests.
Pope Francis calls on world to defend modern Christian martyrs in wake of Kenya attacks.
Pontiff speaks on the day Christians around the world commemorate Jesus' crucifixion.
Ultra-traditionalist bishops in Brazil claim to be leading The Resistance to Pope Francis's religious revolution, despite their own excommunications.
Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week leading up to Easter, and pays tribute to today's martyrs while thousands wave palm and olive branches in St. Peter's Square.
A very special delivery!
"How much corruption there is in the world! I hope you have the courage ... to clean up the city and clean up society so that there is no longer that stink of corruption," Francis said.
In his first two years as leader of the Church, Francis has sought to bring openness, consultation and humility to the Vatican.
A website used by militants ran a photo montage depicting the movement's black flag flying from the obelisk at the centre of St. Peter's Square.
Francis’ remarks come just after over 200 Christians were taken hostage by the Islamic State.
The expression 'avoiding Mexicanisation' was used by the pope in a strictly private and informal email, yet the Pope still had to make a public apology for the gaff.
The Italian mafia makes over 53 billion euros a year from drug trafficking.
"Priority must not be given to any other kind of concern," says the pope.
In a prayer service at St. Paul's Basilica, Pope says there should be more focus on what unites Christians.
The world's largest Christmas tree made out of lights is switched on by a special guest, using nothing but a tablet.
In a video message to the Christians of Erbil, Pope Francis prays for peace and encourages Christians to remain steadfast in their faith.
“Building peace is difficult, but living without peace is a torment!” the Pontiff said.
Francis cautions against Pagan Christians during a morning Mass, Friday at Vatican City.
Paul VI opened the Roman Catholic Church to formal dialogue with the Jewish world.
"Indifference is a virus that is dangerously contagious in our time."
Israeli Rabbi Avraham Steinberg and Argentinean Rabbi Fernando Szlajen were designated as members of the Pontifical Academy of Life.
AJC CEO: 'Precision of language and facts is absolutely essential when making any historical reference, all the more so when coming from such a prominent and admired world figure.'
Argentine-born Francis had a close relationship with the Jewish community even before his election to the papacy, when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires.
Despite large sums of money allocated for survivors, many still live in poverty.
By SAM SOKOL
Francis has maintained close ties with the Jewish community of Argentina during his time as a Cardinal there and was widely feted by Jewish organizations when he ascended to the papacy in 2013.
Interfaith work, “is particularly relevant in the wake of recent attacks on the Jewish communities of Europe and the Catholic communities in Africa and the Middle East,” Moscow rabbi says.
By ERIC J. LYMAN
Toaff is best known for his 1986 invitation to Pope John Paul II to pray together in Rome’s Great Synagogue.
Two rabbis, including Israeli Abraham Steinberg, join the Vatican's Pontifical Academy advisory committee.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
ISIS's latest video depicts a church ransacked by ISIS members while they destroy Christian symbols and tear a picture of Pope Francis.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Catholic leader extends condolences to Coptic counterpart in Egypt, asks god to convert the hearts of terrorists.
In Auschwitz's commemorative book, Francis wrote in Spanish: "Lord, have mercy on your people. Lord, forgiveness for so much cruelty".
Conservative Catholic blog Rorate Caeli called Wahlberg out for his support of gay marriage, which the Church strongly opposes.
Iran deal ‘proof of goodwill’s potential,’ pontiff tells UN.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Israeli premier places ninth on the list, says support of him equals support for the country.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
The Pope, who embraced Peres on arrival, told him that together they would raise their voices for peace.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Rivlin was escorted by the Vatican's Swiss guard and was received by Prefect of the Papal Household, Msgr. Georg Gänswein prior to meeting the pontiff at his private library.
Francis' trip comes three weeks after Islamic State killed at least 45 people in attacks on two Egyptian churches.
In an address to the Egyptian people this week, Francis said he hoped his visit would help bring peace and encourage dialog and reconciliation with the Islamic world.
A Vatican statement issued after the meeting spoke of the "relevant role Iran is called on to play" to find political solutions to the problems afflicting the Middle East.
The only way to defeat an enemy is by building a friendship according to the Dalai Lama.
"The perpetrators hit defenseless people who were demonstrating for peace," says pontiff.
"I never say 'all is lost', never," said Pope Francis.
Women still face harassment for breastfeeding in public in some countries even though attitudes are changing.
When the Jewish people ask their Christian friends to set aside their differences in order to work for a better future, they must do the same.
By YAN ABRAMOV
What an opportunity for Donald Trump to achieve a momentous and diplomatic victory and legacy!
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By MIKE EVANS
For despite everything the Church had done to us throughout the centuries, the Jews had survived and returned to our Land, once again worshiping the Creator freely in Jerusalem.
By MICHAEL FREUND
There is no doubt that Stepinac tried to help Jews, at least those who were in Zagreb, during the Second World War. But what continues to be controversial are his words.
By DRAGO PILSEL
My meeting with the pontiff at the Vatican was a warm and important exchange.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Prayer and hope, words and actions, are neither inherently good nor fundamentally evil.
By Michal Cotler-Wunsh
Rouhani chuckled when confronted by reporters about the “cloaks” placed on the statues.
By RUTHIE BLUM
"Religious leaders must be at the forefront of bravely calling out the most egregious violations of basic human morality, without regard to the criticism they may face as a result."
Is the Vatican planning to establish a United Nations of Religion with Francis as its head?
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
Pope Francis - like Pope Benedict - has joined the evil-doers to the chagrin of the Jewish people.
By DAVID SINGER
The Vatican this week agreed a treaty with the Palestinians, to cover its interests in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, which referred to its treaty partners as the “state of Palestine.”
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Francis and Trump are due to meet at the Vatican on May 24 while the president is on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.