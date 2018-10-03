03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Hotovely: Summit like a wedding without the groom.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli Deputy Minister for Regional Cooperation Ayoub Kara felt the pontiff was sending a direct message to UNESCO.
By LAHAV HARKOV,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The agreement, according to a Vatican statement, “deals with essential aspects of the life and activity of the Catholic Church in Palestine.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS,HERB KEINON
The international interference could end up backfiring and encouraging Palestinians to stay away from the negotiating table.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Vatican officials stress that although agreement was significant, it certainly did not constitute the Holy See's first recognition of the 'State of Palestine.'
By HERB KEINON
Francis compared the use of fake news to the Bible story of the devil, who, disguised as a serpent, persuaded Eve to eat the fruit of the forbidden tree.
By REUTERS
In response to New Year’s speech, Ambassador David reaffirms Jewish state’s position.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
"We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," the pope said in his address.
In 2002, Law stepped down, having become a central figure in the worst crisis to hit the Roman Catholic Church in America.
"May he protect children who suffer from conflicts in which they have no part, but which rob them of their childhood and at times of life itself."
His shock demise fueled press speculation that he might have been murdered.
"If we look on our neighbors without mercy we risk that even God will look on us without mercy."
"I am following with trepidation the grave tension and violence of recent days in Jerusalem," says pontiff. "I feel the need to express a heartfelt call for moderation and dialog."
After John Paul's death in 2005, Navarro-Valls stayed on as spokesman for Pope Benedict for more than a year to help his transition and then left Vatican service.
Deliberations are reportedly underway about Pope Francis's possible second trip from the Holy See to the Holy Land.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
While his talks in Saudi Arabia and Israel were mostly friendly, the meeting between the pontiff and US president had the potential to be a little more confrontational.
Delegation dances and serenades pontiff during meeting at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.
By JTA
"The more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly," said the pontiff.
the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics said he was praying for "the defenseless victims, including many children."
Pope Francis denounced antisemitism as 'contrary to Christian principles' during a meeting with the ADL at the Vatican.
Herzl's visit with pope was unproductive, but it opened gates for Catholic-Jewish reconciliation.
Pontiff invokes 1933 Nazi seizure of power in Germany in warning Europeans against populism.
"We are dealing with a homicidal madness which misuses God's name in order to disseminate death, in a play for domination and power."
‘This visit could be of enormous historical importance,’ Paul VI said
The two last met in June when the former president visited the pontiff at the Vatican.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square applauded as the tiny nun known as the "saint of the gutters" in her lifetime was officially elevated to join the Church's more than 10,000 saints.
"The pope is on no crusade. He is not trying to organize wars or build walls but he wants to build bridges," spokesman Father Federico Lombardi told reporters.
Recognize the "common spiritual patrimony" that exists between Jews and Christians, pope said.
Pontiff refers to Islamic State in traditional Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" address.
Bridging Muslim-Christian rifts a theme of pontiff's Africa tour.
Francis to be third Roman Catholic pontiff to visit the seat of Rome's Jews.
Pontiff meets with Jewish leaders on 50th anniversary of Nostra Aetate declaration that led to improved relations between Jews and Catholics.
By JTA,SAM SOKOL
Pope Francis has repeatedly called for peace in the Middle East throughout his papacy.
The pope discussed climate change, prison reform, issues of social justice, diplomatic initiatives with countries like Iran, the sanctity of life and the preservation of the classic family.
By MICHAEL WILNER
In first speech by a pope to a US Congress, Pope Francis says the United States "must not repeat the sins and the errors of the past."
Pontiff refers to risk that ISIS could infiltrate, launch attacks in Europe.
At a recent meeting of Catholic parishioners in the small town of Castelgomberto in northern Italy, a man got up and shouted "My grandfather built that place for priests, not for Muslims."
Holy See stresses that "continued efforts and commitment on the part of all involved will be necessary" in order for agreement to bear fruit.
The pope will visit Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay, three of South America's poorest and smallest countries.
"It makes me think of ... people, managers, businessmen who call themselves Christian and they manufacture weapons. That leads to a bit a distrust, doesn't it?"
Though the pontiff has made waves for his progressive attitudes, he remains a creature of simple pleasures at heart.
Vatican tells Israel that characterization didn’t happen as reported by the media.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Mariam Bawardy and Marie Alphonsine Ghattas, will become the first Arabic speaking female saints in recent history.
By ARIEL COHEN
This past week, his office announced the first formal accord between the Vatican and the State of Palestine
Pope Francis became the honorary member of the team on Wednesday.
Pope Francis reminds the faithful that everyone is a sinner and warns them not to be hypocritical during a visit to a church in a seaside town south of Rome.
"As Christians we must become more demanding, for example, by supporting the right of equal pay for equal work, why should it be taken for granted that women must earn less than men?" Francis said.
Pope Francis prays for victims of the Nepalese earthquake, after a ceremony to ordain new priests.
Pope Benedict, the only Pope in the past 600 years to resign, now resides in Vatican quarters.
Armenians praise comments by Pope Francis calling the massacre of up to 1.5 million of their compatriots 100 years ago "the first genocide of the 20th century", saying they hope other world leaders will follow suit.
Ankara also calls ambassador to the Holy See back to Turkey after pontiff's remarks on Armenia.
“Concealing or denying evil is like allowing a wound to keep bleeding without bandaging it!" Francis said.
Pope Francis calls on world to defend modern Christian martyrs in wake of Kenya attacks.
Pontiff speaks on the day Christians around the world commemorate Jesus' crucifixion.
Ultra-traditionalist bishops in Brazil claim to be leading The Resistance to Pope Francis's religious revolution, despite their own excommunications.
Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week leading up to Easter, and pays tribute to today's martyrs while thousands wave palm and olive branches in St. Peter's Square.
"Indifference is a virus that is dangerously contagious in our time."
The delegation, which was held at The Vatican, was headed by Prof. Joseph Klafter, the University’s president and attended by members of the university’s board of trustees.
By SARAH LEVI
The Vatican and European Jewish leadership discussed their mutual interests in combating racism and what they perceive as a disappearing freedom of religion.
By JEREMY SHARON
“She was a good person. For six months she helped me a lot.”
Israeli Rabbi Avraham Steinberg and Argentinean Rabbi Fernando Szlajen were designated as members of the Pontifical Academy of Life.
The Jewish social media mogul with his wife Priscilla Chan shook hands with the smiling pontiff before sitting down for talks.
Pontiff's July visit will make him the third head of the Catholic Church to make a pilgrimage to the infamous death camp
By SAM SOKOL
Despite large sums of money allocated for survivors, many still live in poverty.
Interfaith work, “is particularly relevant in the wake of recent attacks on the Jewish communities of Europe and the Catholic communities in Africa and the Middle East,” Moscow rabbi says.
By ERIC J. LYMAN
L’Occident n’en finit pas de tourner le dos à la Syrie
By MICHELE MAZEL
Pontiff to donate iconic white skullcap and donate 35,000 euro from online auction to the Save a Child’s Heart nonprofit in Holon.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The cemetery Mass was attended by US Ambassador to Italy Lewis Eisenberg and the acting US ambassador to the Vatican, Louis Bono.
In Auschwitz's commemorative book, Francis wrote in Spanish: "Lord, have mercy on your people. Lord, forgiveness for so much cruelty".
Conservative Catholic blog Rorate Caeli called Wahlberg out for his support of gay marriage, which the Church strongly opposes.
Philanthropist and Israeli citizen Sylvan Adams met Pope Francis, delivered a special message from the Prime Minister, and invited the Pope to launch the Italian race set to begin in Israel.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Theophilos III, in first meeting with Francis, seeks support on Jerusalem real-estate issues.
By UDI SHAHAM
Two of the three masses led by the Pope in Colombia two weeks ago were accompanied by the Israeli made device.
Aside from visiting Israel, Trump will convene Arab world leaders in Saudi Arabia and hold his first papal visit.
The Pope, who embraced Peres on arrival, told him that together they would raise their voices for peace.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The official position of the Jewish state, as reported in the Israeli press over the last few years, has been that “Israel will not give up sovereignty over any of the holy places.”
By HARRY MOSKOFF
He called for an immediate end to violence and access to humanitarian aid.
Erdogan is due to see the pope on Monday in what will be the first visit to the Vatican by a Turkish president in 59 years.
Francis' trip comes three weeks after Islamic State killed at least 45 people in attacks on two Egyptian churches.
In an address to the Egyptian people this week, Francis said he hoped his visit would help bring peace and encourage dialog and reconciliation with the Islamic world.
Francis said he was horrified by the suspected chemical weapons attack, calling it an "unacceptable massacre" of innocent civilians.
The pope's call goes out to tens of thousands of Catholic parishes in Europe as the number of refugees arriving over land through the Balkans and across the Mediterranean to Italy and Greece hits record levels.
Attacks on Christians in Africa, Middle East have been the grim backdrop of all Holy Week ceremonies leading up to Easter.
Women still face harassment for breastfeeding in public in some countries even though attitudes are changing.
By MICHAL GALANTI
For despite everything the Church had done to us throughout the centuries, the Jews had survived and returned to our Land, once again worshiping the Creator freely in Jerusalem.
By MICHAEL FREUND
By DRAGO PILSEL
My meeting with the pontiff at the Vatican was a warm and important exchange.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
It is an experience like no other to meet the pope, with whom I exchanged warm greetings of peace and fellowship on behalf of the Jewish community.
By ELLIOT J. COSGROVE
The Vatican’s flag is likely to go up just as the pope descends onto the nations’ New York stage to say whatever it is he plans to pontificate.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
Is the Vatican planning to establish a United Nations of Religion with Francis as its head?
Pope Francis - like Pope Benedict - has joined the evil-doers to the chagrin of the Jewish people.
By DAVID SINGER
IN PICTURES: From Riyadh to Jerusalem to the Vatican, the two Trump women have been combining fashion and religion.
By AMY SPIRO
Francis and Trump are due to meet at the Vatican on May 24 while the president is on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.
The Jewish senator decried the "immoral" gap between the world's rich and poor that he said was worse than a century ago.
By REUTERS,JTA