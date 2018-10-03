03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The projected island would hold vast infrastructure, including cargo and passenger ports, a marina, gas and electricity terminals, a desalination plant and space for an airport in the future.
By REUTERS
"If we cut off from Gaza - we would be cut off from half of the Palestinian problem," says Intelligence Minister Israel Katz.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Bariba puts the accent on good food and good nutrition.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Pink Floyd bassist defends himself after ADL slams animation used in The Wall concert, which shows Stars of David next to dollar signs.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Labor federation submits to court an interim study analyzing the effect new ports would have on workers.
By NIV ELIS
Private companies will be able to submit applications starting on Monday for the building of ports in Ashdod and Haifa.
Court of justice rejects petition by the state against two private ports, upholding a National Labor Court decision to temporarily suspend their tenders.
Labor Court postpones possible port strike for at least a month, but economic repercussions of pulling tenders released in July could potentially be more damaging.
Bennett asks Antitrust Authority to declare ports a monopoly in order to introduce competition.
The most important development in the Israeli economy over the last year was
not the widely reported deterioration in the budget, but the massive deterioration in the trade balance.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
‘We are dredging Haifa Port as we speak. We have to deepen our port from 15 meters to 17.5 meters in order to make it possible to anchor larger ships,’ Israel Ports Company chairman says.
By NADAV SHEMER
Treasury says it only heard about demands night before.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz toured the building site of the port on Tuesday, commenting on the impressive progress.
The Antitrust Authority says the port company providing specially-tailored discounts to individual vehicle importers and punished others.
By SHARON UDASIN
The port unions have been in an uproar since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Israel Katz announced plans to build new, privately-run competing ports.
Histardut Labor Federation Chairman cancels event in which he was expected to react to planned port reforms.
By NIV ELIS, HERB KEINON
Why bother electing governments if unelected legal officials can bar them from setting policy?
By EVELYN GORDON
Hundreds of new wheelchairs purchased by the Yad Sarah charity are held up at port during peak Passover season.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Israeli businessman hopes to ship goods through Jordan to Arab world.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Israel Chemicals and Histadrut labor federation end 115-day dispute on layoffs.
Over 10 years about 780 of the 4,860 cancer cases - including lung and bladder cancer - found in the region likely resulted from air pollution exposure
Police say conspiracy scammed the state out of tens of millions of shekels in tax revenue.
By BEN HARTMAN
In May, Hassan was among 15 port workers and vendors arrested over corruption allegations amounting to millions of shekels.
In May, police arrested, detained Hassan and 14 others employed by port or affiliated private companies on suspicion of bribery and corruption.
Huge cargo ships
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Haifa Port won first place
It is time for the ports to become privatized and open to competition.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
Minister says 25% of Turkish exports to the Gulf go through Israel, and Jordan exports 20% of its goods via the Haifa port.
By HERB KEINON
Shipping boom brought on by winding down of Iraq war is over as companies, countries avoid Syrian shores due to Assad's crackdown.
Alon Hassan is one of 15 Ashdod Port workers and vendors arrested last week on allegations of corruption reaching into the millions of shekels.
“The sea will open to competition, just as we opened the sky,” Katz said, in a reference to the Open Skies agreement with the European Union.
By BEN HARTMAN,NIV ELIS
Port union declares strike after 2 members of workers' committee were suspended; labor court to discuss issue on Sunday.
David Shporer of Jerusalem and Hannah Laor of Tel Aviv are living evidence that one is never too old to give of oneself and to do for others.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Request comes after National Labor Court ruled Histadrut could not strike until Sept. 1 over gov't plans to reform ports.
Transportation minister responds to talk about possible general strike if government moves ahead with plans to build private ports.
PM: We won't allow port workers to put strangle-hold on economy; Transportation Minister says program to up competition, activity.
National Labor Court president orders Histadrut, Treasury, ports to conduct two weeks of talks under her supervision.
By NADAV SHEMER AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Histadrut launches open-ended strike in Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat ports over pension funds; Manufactures Association urges court to issue injunction against strike.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Histadrut launches open-ended strike in Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat ports after late-night talks with the Finance Ministry break down.
Strike comes after salary negotiations among the port workers’ union, Histadrut and Finance Ministry broke down.
Strike to take place in Haifa, Ashdod, Eilat ports; no unloading, loading to take place; talks between Treasury, Histadrut fail.
Taxpayer cash has been lavished on Israel's ports. It is time union kingpins understand that this is not their money but ours.
By JPost Editorial
It is the duty of a government to serve the people who installed it in office and break up corrosive monopolies.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Cruising has become a popular pastime among Israelis so why not take a leisurely trip around the Adriatic.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN