03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Gaza lacks basic civil infrastructure, and an estimated 20,000 homes were destroyed or damaged this summer.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
Local authorities say poor infrastructure has led to one billion shekels worth of damage.
By NIV ELIS
The rain is expected to keep falling across the country through Monday, but most of the skies could dry up by the evening hours.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Forecasts show scattered rains continuing Wednesday, thunderstorms expected in Negev.
By SHARON UDASIN
On the ground, Northern Command has stocked up bases with week’s worth of food.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Liberman says regional upheavals have clarified to Israel that it cannot risk losing military, civilian presence in the Jordan Valley.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The IAA is encouraging everyone planning to fly to and from Eilat to check with their individual airlines for the latest information.
Most parts of the country experiencing extremely dry winter; Kinneret rose only 2.5c.m. in the entire month of February, lowest rise ever recorded.
Forecasters predicted that the rains would continue overnight on Saturday and into Sunday, tapering off by the afternoon.
This year’s early rains encourage water officials; water level stands at 212.345 meters below sea level.
While the weekend’s storm did wonders for Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee), it caused severe damage to crops.
Weekend’s precipitation had visible effects upon North, where rainfall increased river flow in the Kinneret, Western Galilee.
Lake Kinneret's water level is 55 centimeters under the 213 meter red line, and a full 4.75 meters away from full capacity.
Environmental Protection Ministry climate change report predicts country will see decrease in rainfall, increases in temperature.
Although ongoing heavy rains have help slightly, Lake Kinneret still needs "major help."
Summer monsoons provide most of the water South Asia needs; trend could be reversed in 20-30 years as India develops.
By REUTERS
The hoshanot ritual entails circling the bima with the 4 species while reciting supplications for mercy and rain.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
JPost special feature: A Library of Congress photograph collection that documents pre-state Israel.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
A Hebrew University of Jerusalem study shows that mankind has likely altered rainfall and weather.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Netanyahu, Litzman launch pilot project to restore magnesium to drinking water that is lost in desalination.
Research provides clear evidence of how aerosols can affect weather and climate.
Rain waters and poor drainage mix with animal sacrifices from Islamic festival causing odd scene in South Asian nation's capital.
Only about a dozen people had been rescued so far.
After one of the driest winters on record, isolated showers and flash flooding fell on Monday.
“We ask all drivers to drive carefully and in accordance with road conditions and weather conditions,” police said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
While no serious injuries were reported, several individuals were airlifted to Haifa's Rambam hospital with cases of hypothermia.
Magen David Adom teams rushed to the vehicle and carried the children to safety before towing the vehicle towards dry land.
Flash floods expected in South, 30-60 cm. of snow for Mount Hermon, high winds everywhere.
Four years of heavy drought have overtaxed Israel's unmatched array of desalination and wastewater treatment plants.
150 hikers reported rescued from flash flood near Dead Sea riverbed.
SPNI to hold inaugural Israel Trail Day today.
Temperatures in Israel are unseasonably low.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
City sets up situation room.
By SHARON UDASIN,BEN HARTMAN,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Poor conditions, following stormy weather, caused the collapse of many net houses that protect crops and damage to the roots of many plants.
The sudden burst of hail came after intermittent rain had peppered the city throughout the morning hours.
Inclement weathercancels end-of-Passover hiking plans as well as traditional Mimouna festivals.
Around five centimeters of snow fell in the capital, much less than what forecasters predicted.
By REUTERS,SHARON UDASIN
Snow is expected to begin accumulating on the Golan Heights and in the Galilee already on Tuesday.
By SHARON UDASIN,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Rain was expected to strengthen Saturday with snow forecast on Mount Hermon.
Some parts of the northern Negev have received more than half of average annual rainfall.
By BEN HARTMAN
Jerusalem men in their 20s to be brought for questioning by police after rescue.
Parts of the country were hit with up to 110 mm. of rain; Kinneret rises to almost 213 meters below sea level.
Traffic police and emergency teams taking precautions to deal with effects of severe weather conditions; forecast predicts more rain, high winds and some flooding.
The northern part of the country becomes a white wonderland as the rest of the country gets drenched with rain.
Or Yehuda woman escapes safely from flood waters.
Three fire crews were dispatched to a construction site at the Elkana settlement in the West Bank where two people were moderately injured.
The Upper Galilee region received 50 milimeters of rain, while Tzemach Beach at Lake Kinneret had 35 millimeters.
Rain, rain, come already
By RON TAYAR
There is a belief, recorded in the Mishna, that the world is judged through water.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Photography expert Tom Langford gives tips on how to compensate for less than adequate weather.
By TOM LANGFORD
‘So tell me about this Crrrrricket game,’ I was asked as I waited in the rain. ‘What about it do you like so much more than soccer?’
By AKIN AJAYI
Many areas received large amounts of rainfall, with some accumulating more than 100 millimeters of water.
Highway 40 from The Zin Valley to Mitzpe Ramon was closed due to desert flooding; rain also begins in north.
Jerusalem municipality, regional councils in Judea and Samaria announce school closures; Buses to run as scheduled, according to Transportation Ministry.
Flurries fall on Golan Heights, Upper Galilee, Gush Etzion; schools in J'lem, North to remain open despite forecast.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, SHARON UDASIN
Up to 10 centimeters of snow is expected to fall on mountain peaks in the country's central and Jerusalem areas.
By SHARON UDASIN, LIDAR GRAVE-LAZI, BEN HARTMAN
Mount Hermon closes following predictions of snowfall as heavy rain sweeps country; temperatures expected to rise by weekend.
Netanyahu radiates sense that he is on top of the situation as storms continue to pummel the country.
By HERB KEINON
IDF helicopters rescue 15 people in Baka al-Gharbiya; Navy helps families escape flood in rubber boats in Hadera.
Sewage problems are common for Argazim neighborhood in south TA, as the neighborhood runs alongside a tributary of the Ayalon.
Israelis brace themselves for a week of torrential rains, thunderous winds; Modi'in mall flooded; snow expected Wednesday in J'lem.
By SHARON UDASIN, MELANIE LIDMAN AND JPOST STAFF
Temperatures drop across country as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected to continue throughout the day.
Intermittent showers and strong winds experienced with risk of flash flood in southern Wadis; temperatures expected to rise mid-week.
Firefighters are called to flooded retirement home in Haifa; 11 scuba divers are rescued off the Jaffa coast.
North and Center to experience showers throughout day, snow expected to fall over Mt, Hermon.
Weather forecasters said heatwave would be temporary, predicting seasonal temperatures and rain later this week.
Melting snows in Golan expected to contribute to further rise of lake; weather forecasted to warm up rest of week.
Dangerous winds topple trees on power lines, heavy rains, sleet, snow hit the country.
By SHARON UDASIN AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
110 kph winds cause injuries, cut power in cities throughout the country; snow falls on the Hermon.
Lake Kinneret rises 16 cm in weekend storms; Kiryat Arba, Hebron close schools due to snow; Golan sees 120 mm of precipitation.
Jerusalem received no snowfall after extensive municipal preparations; travelers advised to avoid the Golan, Judean desert.
Cold weather and rain expected to continue throughout weekend; Jerusalem prepares for snow.
First weekend in February sees rising temperatures and a drop in humidity after a rainy January - perfect hiking weather.
Lake remains 11 cm. below "bottom red line" despite significant increase.
Lake remains 10 cm. below "bottom red line" despite significant increase.
Police ask public to refrain from driving to area; Strong winds and rain expected in North, Center.
Lake remains 38 cm. below "bottom red line" despite significant increase.
Winter weather leaves 1.5 meters of snow on upper slopes; despite showers, Lake Kinneret remains under "bottom red line."
Snowfall in the Golan; authorities close roads to Mt. Hermon, close Ein Hemed, Nahal Amud, Ein Gedi national parks.
Leaking roof, no hot water forces president to relocate.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Four inches of snow fall on mountain's crest; Jerusalem receives 14 mm of rain overnight; occasional showers from North to Negev expected.
Tel Aviv gets one third of yearly rainfall in a week; unseasonable cold to continue, snow expected on Mount Hermon.
Municipality says heavy work has been carried out to renovate city drainage system, prepared for winter.
Downpours expected to spread to South; rain to continue throughout weekend, accompanied by drop in temperature, storms.
Unseasonably low temperatures, pressure system cause rare summer occurrence; temperatures to rise as school goes back into session.
Rare summer rainfall reported in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion and Ben-Gurion International Airport; clear skies expected going forward.
We still are in drought mode, with the Kinneret, as of this writing, remaining 5.46 meters lower than the optimum upper red line, and just 0.61 meters higher than the historic lowest water level.
By STEWART WEISS
By DAVID NEWMAN
The flooding in Israel and elsewhere shows that nature will not be mastered.
According to the State Comptroller’s Report from October, the Water Authority council should actually be contemplating a price cut.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
No time of the year symbolizes the paradoxes of life better than Succot and Simchat Torah.
By ELLI FISCHER
The best kind of water supply is a spring, referred to as “living water,” because it flows.
By WAYNE STILES
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
Torrential rain triggers a landslide which kills at least 10 people in South Korea as flash floods hit the capital.