03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The victim of the rape will now receive benefits afforded to terrorism victims.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Christians in eastern India protest and hold vigils to protest against the rape of a 75-year-old nun in the wake of the attacks
By REUTERS
Famed director again under fire for allegedly raping minor 44 years ago.
By MARIA PUENTE/USA TODAY
According to the lawsuit, the assaults began in 2014, when the unnamed employee began stalking the girl, who is now an adult, when he trained her at the JCC gym.
By JTA
In December of 2015, Deen's ex-girlfriend Stoya brought rape allegations against him.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Les cas de victimes auraient droguées par leurs agresseurs avant d’être abusées sont de plus en plus nombreux en Israël.
By SASKIA BECAUD
Association of Rape Crisis Centers calls on general public to donate to fundraising campaign to combat phenomenon
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Woody Allen has denied that he ever molested his adopted daughter, and an investigation determined that Farrow was coached to make the accusation (something she denies).
By JTA,REUTERS
Case gained nationwide attention in the South American country after two of the alleged rapists filmed the attack and posted it on social media.
Malka Leifer to remain in custody in a psychiatric hospital.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Killer's sisters notified police after he sought their aid in disposing of the body.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Over ten students have already spoken out against conductor Menahem Nebenhaus in incidents ranging from sexual harassment to full-on rape.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The man allegedly told his daughter he hated her and “started loving her only after he started looking at her in a sexual way.”
By UDI SHAHAM
Actress among hundreds of women who pledge to fund legal defense for blue-collar workers.
By AMY SPIRO
President Reuven Rivlin’s decision was made on the recommendation of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The International Exposure of Israeli Theater it a play a 16-year-old victim's testimony.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Rabbi David Harrison has had all charges against him dropped by the State Attorney’s Office for his alleged involvement in sex offenses
By JEREMY SHARON
Conditions of divorce were ‘totally illegal,’ says legal scholar.
Jewish law requires that a husband willingly agree to give a divorce and a wife willingly accept it for a divorce to be valid.
Two prominent Israeli journalists share stories of harassment.
As the 'me too' campaign conquers social media, women's groups in Israel are hoping it marks a real turning point in the fight against harassment and assault.
Shlomo Gronich’s wife accepts lifetime achievement award day after songwriter accused of sexual assault.
Israel combats rape culture, joins international SlutWalk movement in a special demonstration held in Jerusalem.
By JOY BERNARD
The demotion, approved by the majority of judges on a Special IDF Court for top-ranked officers, came after Buchris admitted to the offenses in a plea bargain.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Brig.-Gen. Buchris was demoted to the rank of colonel on Thursday after a trial that has sparked controversy countrywide.
IDF brigadier requested deal exempting him from prison time
The sentence was unusually harsh compared to others who have committed similar crimes and indicated the court was calling on stiffening sentences for underage sex crimes.
The former president, who was jailed for five years and indicted for rape, will not enjoy the same benefits past presidents did.
By GIL HOFFMAN
After around 10 years of denying all allegations, Katsav had expressed regret to the parole board behind closed doors.
Katsav, who was convicted and sentenced to 7 years in prison for rape, is waiting to see if the state prosecution will appeal his parole.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In an unexpected move, the parole board granted the former president's request to get released earlier from prison, where he is serving his sentence for rape.
Rivlin denied Yonatan Heilu's plea, an Israeli who was jailed six years ago after murdering the man who had raped and abused him.
The highly anticipated trial determined that Buchris is guilty, making him the highest ranked soldier convicted of this crime.
According to a source in the State Attorney’s Office, there are at least seven complainants against the two men, and it is possible that other victims have yet to come forward.
Katsav is serving a seven year sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual harassment in 2010.
The scandal has shaken the army and the country for most of 2016 due to his unprecedented high rank.
Jerusalem court convicts PM's former employee of hundreds of counts of crimes, committed mostly against his relatives, during a 21-year period.
The Haaretz report cites several cases of alleged rape and sexual assault in which the police did not issue a statement.
"We cannot continue to be quiet when we see young women go to this club and getting raped there."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
It was not until shortly after the third sister’s assault that the three determined they had all been raped by Shamir, according to the indictment.
Witness Odelia Karmon said the decision made her rest easier, and called it “principled, correct, and courageous in light of political pressure to set Katsav free.
Parole board rejects appeal for early release for Katsav, who has so far served five years in prison.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israeli Consulate says it has checked the issue with Indian police, who confirmed that a rape report was filed.
According to the indictment, Buchris perpetrated all three counts of rape along with seven other sex crimes against A, a low-ranking soldier serving under him, and another six sex crimes against L.
Katsav has served five years of his seven year term for rape and other sex-related offense following his conviction in December 2010.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The IDF Spokesperson’s Corp said in a statement to the press that Karim explained that “it is never permitted in times of war or routine to sexually harm women.”
The “nationalist” motive appeared in the very first arrest warrant prepared by police days before the press first got wind of the case and picked up the terror angle that police had written in the warrant.
By BEN HARTMAN
Police spokesperson's run counter to initial descriptions of the event.
This is not the first time the police have been criticized for failing to report a rape case.
Afraid to leave, she remained. Upon his return, Shamian again raped and sexually assaulted her, the indictment stated.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,MOR SHIMONI/MAARIV
Fyodor Beizhneri is wanted for four murders, including two in Haifa in 2013, one in Ashdod in March, and one in south Tel Aviv in January.
Katsav is in prison for rape and other sex-related offenses and is serving a seven-year sentence following his conviction in December 2010.
By LAHAV HARKOV,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Katsav's lawyer says former president feels "great pain," will appeal the decision.
Buchris is accused of five incidents of rape against his main accuser and of sexual harassment against his second accuser.
Katsav reportedly burst into tears during the closed-doors hearing.
Inspired by New York Magazine's July 2015 cover featuring women who were allegedly sexual assault by comedian Bill Cosby, Israel's 'Laisha.'
Buchris and his primary female accuser, whose name is under gag order, but who had served with him during her army service, were both questioned by police on Wednesday.
Shimoni is one of five suspects arrested by police on Tuesday.
Over 40,000 sexual violence complaints were submitted to the rape centers last year.
"Most of us feel much more comfortable to 'talk' about sensitive subjects through writing and not by talking,” says head of Haifa and northern district crisis center.
The attack took place on June 28th, after the complainant, aged 21, left a bar intoxicated and by herself, and was set upon by some of the assailants.
Association's director says military court's decision to turn request by female IDF soldier's to voice opinion of plea agreemnt is "outrageous and extremely unreasonable."
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The 25-year-old American was sexually assaulted in middle of afternoon in the market.
Victim is currently hospitalized.
25-year-old woman was raped and sexually assaulted after entering jewelery store in flea market.
He was arrested on December 16, following his pursuing minors also on Facebook, Kik, Skype and Whatsapp.
Police found the crying, distraught girl in a grove outside Beit Shemesh, authorities says after gag order lifted on case.
Murderer-Rape-Victim lawyer to Court: "If repeat rapist takes victim to dark corner, he does not need to wait to be raped."
In 2013, over 40,000 complaints of sexual violence were reported, of which some 8,637 were new inquiries, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous year.
Prior to his January 2010 arrest, Ratzon had 21 "wives" and over 40 children from those wives who were part of his cult over a period of around 30 years.
A school in the community of Dolev is more than just a home for disadvantaged youth.
By JOSH HASTEN
Some of the victims committed suicide.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
No girl should be "presented as a gift" to her rapist, says a Jordan Parliamentarian.
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
The rape was ordered as revenge for the girl's brother's alleged sexual assault.
"We have come to say: don't marry us off to our rapist," said one protestor. "I think that he should be executed or sentenced to life... the important thing is that he be placed on trial."
A pamphlet distributed to ISIS fighters in October 2014, defines slave women as part of the loot the organization's fighters are allowed to take after winning on the battlefield.
By REUTERS,MAAYAN GROISMAN
The "game," which is believed to be particularly widespread in Egypt, entails orchestrated sexual assaults by groups of men in large events attended by masses of people.
By HAIM ISROVITCH/MAARIV ONLINE
According to the report,the women were buried in large mass graves after they were killed.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The case was opened in June, when police received a complaint from a woman who said she woke up at the man’s house with no recollection of the night before.
Police say lab results still can't determine if man actually did drug women, but still have at least three rape complaints against him.
The committee convened to discuss the prevention of sexual violence in areas of conflict, at the initiative and with the participation of the ambassador.
Demonstrators take to streets in the capital Friday to rally against rape culture.
Several young women told police about a man who exposed himself to them, groped them, while they were jogging or walking in their moshav.
Justice Neal Hendel says Katsav's claims that he suffered a "distortion of justice" are baseless.
The woman and 2 young children did not leave the house for an entire year, police said; man held on charges including rape, child abuse, false imprisonment.
From 1988-2006, Ilan Shmuel, 51, allegedly raped or sexually assaulted several female family members.
Katsav who was convicted for rape in 2011 received a furlough for the Purim holiday last month.
Jilan had been taken to Ba’aj where an ISIS leader took her as his sex slave.
By KHALAF DAKHEEL
In order to make some sense of this community’s abhorrent and cavalier attitude toward sexual violence it is important to emphasize a basic distinction.
By YSOSCHER KATZ
The story of the Hollywood executive's years of alleged sexual misconduct reflects a social tendency to play the 'blame game' and denounce victims of abuse who muster the courage to speak up.
It is not surprising that in the 20th century many prominent rabbis asserted that such behavior would be entirely prohibited in our times.
By RABBI SHLOMO BRODY