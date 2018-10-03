real estate israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Egyptian newspaper reports that Rafah crossing closed from the Palestinians side on Wednesday due to renewal of fighting between Israel and Gaza.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Instead of one portfolio being diversified between various asset classes, you diversify with various advisers and their strategies.
By AARON KATSMAN
ALTO plans to exercise existing building permits to expand the property, which had previously been a Target, to measure 130,000 SF.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A good agent will identify a need and solve it or make sure that it is solved by the right person.
By RAPHI BLOCH
In the event of a recession, half the losses Israel’s banking system will suffer in credit portfolio will come from real estate, housing credit.
By NIV ELIS
The strange-- and true-- stories from the world of Real Estate in Jerusalem.
Sellers are holding firm and prices are not coming down.
Prices of seaside apartments are generally quite expensive, but there are still reasonable alternatives to the pricey apartments in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.
By RACHEL ROTH
The fund purchased a commercial center in California valued at NIS 165 million.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Most financial advisors recommend building an emergency cash fund of between three to six months your net monthly income.
By AARON KATSMAN_1
In recent years, one particular region of Tel Aviv has notably become the most unique part of this fabulous city.
By YONATAN FRIEDMAN
In the center of Jerusalem on Hanevi’im Street, Azorim Investment and Development has built Hanevi’im Boutique, a seven-story structure that includes 87 luxury apartments and a boutique hotel.
By BOAZ BARAK
Dans l’immobilier, le plus dur, c’est la première acquisition. L’achat d’un second bien
pourrait se révéler un jeu d’enfant
By NATHALIE BLAU
Une vague d’immigration française sans précédent est annoncée. Mais les capacités d’accueil de la Terre promise seront-elles à la hauteur des besoins ? Le secteur de l’immobilier se met en chantier
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
How the Peres-Rivlin shift marks a societal change from a focus on war and peace to internal affairs.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The prestigious HaNeviim Court complex offers you the perfect residential experience at the historic heart of Jerusalem,
By HANEVIIM COURT JERUSALEM
This prime location can offer families what ever they need – starting with synagogues, schools, and community services – all within walking distance.
To sell or not to sell, that is the question...
By ALYSSA FRIEDLAND
The city center, with its old-world charm, modern light rail, and wide and clean pavements is quickly becoming a favorite shopping and entertainment area for Israelis and tourists alike.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Rehavia maintains its tranquil, upper-class aura to this day.
At 800 meters above sea level, Arnona’s selling points are its topography, rural ambience and location.
Buyers can get more bang for their buck in Tzur Hadassah, and still live near Jerusalem.
Despite global fluctuations, the Jerusalem real-estate market is still going strong.
South Jerusalem’s Har Homa has evolved into one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods
New real estate series sheds light onto historic hotel - home to the secret cable car used during War of Independence, and hidden luxury properties in best Jerusalem location
By INSIDE
By DAVID TAVDI
Sale of Church property raises tensions among Jerusalem home-owners.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Housing lottery draws 41,856 households who have signed up for the chance to buy some 15,000 apartments in 24 Israeli cities at significantly discounted prices.
By SHARON UDASIN
Wages of independent army reservists to increase by 25%.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Edelstein echoed the calls to re-do a Finance Committee vote regarding the taxing of owners of three apartments or more.
By LAHAV HARKOV,MICHAEL ZEFF
The bill, which addresses the taxing of owners of three or more apartments, has already sparked controversy across the country.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Last Wednesday Or was questioned under caution by police from the anti-fraud squad in Tel Aviv for several hours after a week-long media storm involving allegations of fraud and tax evasion.
By BEN HARTMAN
For the past week Or has been at the center of a media storm surrounding her case.
By BEN HARTMAN,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Though the central problem in Israel’s housing market has been a shortage of supply, it is unlikely that these units will see the light of day anytime soon.
NIS 70 m. complex scheduled to be completed in October 2016, will provide 400 beds.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
When it goes into effect, landlords will not be allowed to raise the rental price by more than two percent a year for three years.
On a visit to police headquarters, president briefed on the procedures of the different departments.
The trip comes a couple weeks after the murder of Yussuf Haj Yahya, a principal at the Amal high school, by masked gunman who shot him in front of a horrified group of teachers.
Purchase levels drop to lowest levels since period following 2011 housing protests.
Real estate website without the agents
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
A Canadian log cabin in sultry Israel? Well, why not?
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Sometimes the most unusual designs come from mom.
The existence of a vast industrial park in Holon influences the city’s residential real-estate scene and its future demographic mix.
After a 60-year decline, Haifa is on its way up.
For the first time, private developers are building houses in Beit She’an.
Up until the mid-1980s, Bauhaus-style buildings could be torn down and turned into new developments.
The Jezreel Valley town’s low prices are attracting new residents.
Ashkelon is fast becoming the new capital of the South.
Spacious, modern apartments can be found in Kiryat Bialik for much lower prices than in the big city.
Bargains can still be found in Safed, but new developments are bringing prices up.
Givatayim is having to upgrade its education system as more families with children move in.
To truly change the image of our city, we need to push Jerusalem as a sound investment for all types of buyers.
By SHIA GETTER
The unique seaside community continues to attract Israeli high society has not reached its full real-estate potential.