refugees in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A concrete jungle of massive buildings surrounds dirt roads with no sidewalks, and the smell of burned garbage hovers over the narrow streets.
By UDI SHAHAM
Minister Yuval Steinetz discusses the implications for Israel of recent regional developments.
By ARIEL WHITMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
"They don't have the same language, so they can't communicate,” urban farming consultant Lavi Kushelevich told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. “But they can communicate through food.”
By SHARON UDASIN
Czech Jewish leaders have refused to comment on the incident.
By JTA
Réagissant à différentes initiatives de la société civile, le gouvernement justifie sa politique
By HERB KEINON,DANIEL EISENBUD
Un centre d’études pour migrants africains tente de renverser le cours de la fatalité
By BERNARD DICHEK
"Fake news," one Rwandan diplomat said of the deal.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Among the slogans: "Money for the neighborhoods — not for another Holot [Detention Center]" and "No expulsion, no Holot — rebuild the neighborhoods."
By MAARIV ONLINE
Under the Refugee Convention, which Israel is a party to, persons who cannot return to their country of origin because of threat of persecution must be granted refugee status.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Last week, we spent time in south Tel Aviv chatting with asylum seekers on the verge of deportation as well as with residents who expressed their concern over the degradation and
crime in the area.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
"A Jewish and democratic state – which Israel is – can address and redress these problems, thereby reflecting and representing the best of our tradition and our democracy.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Rabbi Hartman: Israel society becoming more xenophobic, calls rejection of asylum seekers embarrassing
By JEREMY SHARON
Several Israelis attending the protest said it was inhumane to send "the refugees back to the horrors they ran from."
“We must remember the concept that ‘the poor of your city come first’ and that there are in the State of Israel many people who we need to pay attention to.”
Expulsion is a ‘violation of ethical standards,’ write doctors in letter.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
‘The refugees should remain and be treated as human beings - just as the Jews used to be refugees and wanted to be treated like human beings and not thrown out.'
Nearly 500 college professors sent an open letter condemning the government’s refugee plan
‘We call on Israeli pilots to stand on the right side of history,’ says the petition.
“These people are not looking for problems; they wanted to flee violence and work hard to support themselves. Where is the humanity?”
Netanyahu was discussing an initiative announced last week by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Interior Minister Arye Deri to close Holot, an “open” detention center.
The Interior Ministry is reviewing only a fraction of the 3,300 annual applications that the High Court requested it evaluate.
Money to be returned once they leave Israel.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“As Jews, we can’t ignore what is happening here and celebrate our freedom at Passover when there are people who don’t have their own freedom in this country.”
MK Ohana: We will not make it easy for Trojan horses operating among us.
The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants NGO claims that the Israel Prisons Service is providing African asylum seekers in the country with substandard conditions in order to pressure them to leave.
In Tel Aviv and Jerusalem activists show solidarity.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
According to the new version of the law, the state would be allowed to detain new illegal migrants for up to 18 months.
By BEN HARTMAN
Progressive Jewish groups are disproportionately involved in the issue of African asylum seekers.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Monday’s ruling appeared to accept the state’s reasoning that a migrant detention period may not need to be limited once the authorities reject a request for refugee status.
“I’m very afraid now. I don’t know what people could do. They could kill me and then say it was a mistake,” says Eritrean asylum seeker.
Can the popular sport be leveraged to resolve conflict?
A medical clinic in Tel Aviv provides basic treatment free of charge for migrants who have no insurance.
By PAUL ALSTER
By HAIM WATZMAN
Israel has to deal with the vexed question of what to do with over 50,000 illegal migrants/asylum seekers/refugees.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
How the persistence of Israeli activists helped one lucky family finally reach safety in Canada.
By TAMAR DRESSLER
Gillian Braunold, 60 From London to Zichron Ya’akov , 2012.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Weekly wrap up of local news around the country.
Hundreds of detainees rally outside detention facility, located in one southern Israel's most remote corners.
Dangerous times are ahead and it is our duty as a society to stand up for those most in peril.
By YONATAN GHER
The Eritreans/Tigrayans are proud people, who have survived for the past 3,000 years, kept our Orit/Torah religion and culture, language and way of life.
By HABTOM MEHARI
The lies around this affair go beyond the basic facts of the situation.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Deporting people against their will to the countries they escaped from evokes strong and disturbing recollections of dark episodes in Jewish history.
By YUVAL SHANY,ALONA VINOGRAD
Talk to your congregations; demand that your communities apply whatever pressure they can on the Israeli government to stop this disgrace.
By KARNEY LAHAD
Asylum-seekers can provide Israelis with greater understanding of African conditions and culture needed for Israel to promote development, expand trade, and make friends in Africa.
By SHELDON GELLAR
Israel is creating an abomination, and over the next few weeks it plans to create a much-larger one.
UNRWA has done nothing to build a sustainable, peaceful Palestinian state.
By LIAT COLLINS
The debate about African migrants in Israel kicked off as early as 2005 when asylum seekers began making the treacherous journey through the Sinai desert into Israel.
By YONI DAYAN
This is the untold story of the Jewish forgotten refugees. These Jews, who survived ethnic cleansing and were systematically expelled, were now forgotten.
By TZAHI GAVRIELI
UNRWA should gradually be disbanded. In the meantime, it should tell the truth.
In Israel it appears that madness and reason are intertwined in the most intimate elements of life.
By TAL HARRIS
Syrian refugees can’t catch a break.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Granddaughter of Romanian refugees repays moral debt in Israel.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM