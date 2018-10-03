relationships

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Israel has become a key intermediary in the shipment of goods between Arab and other Muslim-majority countries.
The adult actress says she is in the process of converting to Judaism; On social media, she posts pictures of kosher products and writes in Hebrew.
La Chine et Israël célèbrent 25 ans de relations diplomatiques
When parents and children don’t speak.
Showcasing interfaith eco poetry for a more sustainable, thriving and spiritually aware society.
Despite obstacles, the region is trying to boost tourism with boutique wineries, cafés, biblical history and rolling hills.
A missive to a potential, gone-forever Romeo reveals the split-second, disposable nature of the dating app.
Eva ruminates on dating in the 21st century.
Chad severed ties with Israel in 1972 after coming under intense pressure from its Arab neighbors, Libya and Sudan.
“He hates gay Puerto Ricans for all the stuff they did to him.”
Christian love demanded that they try and convert the Jews, but more often than not, Jews felt more wrath than grace.
TV’s hot first couple needs to go further than real life
Andrej Kiska visits Haifa, Jerusalem, targets tech cooperation.
It is doubtful Jerusalem is mourning Dion being moved from his position.
France has ‘deep concern’ over demolition of structures it built.
The central Asian nation is interested, the officials said, in tapping into Israel’s experience with homeland security and border vigilance.
The announced plans come just two weeks after President Gnassingbe’s brother-in-law, Marcel Alain de Souza, was in Israel and invited Netanyahu to a summit in Nigeria later this year.
The purpose of the event is to underline the importance of eradicating the phenomenon of divorce refusal.
Tip for the week: Delays, breakdown in communication and mix-ups are all par for the course this week. It’s not you. It’s Mercury in Retro!
best friends
What kind of state does the younger generation want?
"Maya was fed up with herself about being alone for so long, and was determined that it would not last out the evening."
You know how it is when a husband and wife are on the skids. Every little thing becomes an issue. Every petty argument escalates into a major non-state conflict...
A futurist plot envisions an isolationist US president who lets Israel be destroyed.
As a clinical psychologist who observes relationships that extend across the lifespan from cradle to grave, I can only stress the tremendous importance of being fully present when you are with the one you love.
A destination not many Israelis have discovered yet.
A short story set in Jerusalem touches on themes that are familiar to us all.
By LIAT COLLINS
Figure out what your dreams and aspirations are, with whom you want to spend your time, doing what you want to do, and then work as hard as you can to make that happen. Here are tips to get started.
Focusing on the positive creates amazing couple dynamics, which in turn helps lead to well-functioning, happy families.
Nadja Spiegelman digs into her mother’s and grandmother’s past and comes away with painful truths.
Technology is interfering with this, rather than helping.
Being a perfect grandparent is no easy task.
Is there a problem?
After a few minutes of acting as a referee, I suggest that what I’ve just observed likely exemplifies what goes on at home, and sadly, what their children frequently experience.
What marital therapy can teach us about peaceful coexistence.
Behavior becomes potentially problematic when virtual online friends start to be the focus of more communication and become more important than real-life family and friends.
Marriages can lose their spark if either spouse doesn’t realize how important it is to show that one cares for the other person on a regular basis.
Tips for the awakening your inner Romeo.
It is important to put priority on healing after a divorce, to better prepare for the next relationship.
What should you consider?
The Barth family originally had a 10 year plan to make aliya – after talking to an emissary their plans changed to arrive to Israel in one year.
The age at which couples marry has stayed the same: the majority of men are between 25 and 29; women are between 20 and 24.
On memories from bridge club.
Chiburim (Connections) was established three years ago to help singles in Israel meet their potential life partner.
A different type of diplomacy is influencing the Jewish state’s relationship with Berlin.
The Meet to Marry dating program puts the ‘me’ in finding a spouse.
Chananya Weissman exposes the madness of the Orthodox dating world – and his own – in a new webisode series.
Men want to feel they’ve won a prize, something that’s been saved specifically for them.
A letter writer asks if suffering part of God's plan?
The hina ceremony is colorful, romantic and entertaining, but in the early years of the state it went underground.
Who has time to date more than 50 women when you can’t even keep up with the one you have?
To write about open marriage as a soul-expanding blessing being pioneered by the courageous and the enlightened is precisely what we might today call fake news.
Israel is actively promoting cooperation with China and other parties under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Malaysia, it’s time to abandon outmoded thinking and intolerance.
Predictions of a new special relationship that supplants that of Israel and the United States are very premature.
Just as there are patterns in nature, there are also patterns in relationships.
A round up of news from the Jerusalem area.
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions on percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
It is interesting to see what people in this region wrote to each other more than 1,000 years ago.
