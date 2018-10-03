righteous gentiles

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Never have they uttered a single word about the burden we must be," Anne wrote about Miep Gies and her associates.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
On December 21, 2009, Yad Vashem recognized Pastor Marcel Ducommun and his wife Hélène Marthe as Righteous Among the Nations.
French peasant widow Louise Roger never ‘contemplated the danger’ in saving a nine-year-old Jewish child during WWII.
“Like Oskar Schindler, Frits used the argument that the Jews he employed were indispensable to company production.”
Seeing the Nazi treatment of the Jews played a key part in Hans von Dohnanyi’s growing opposition to Hitler.
In his castle in rural France, Count Henri de Menthon discreetly and humbly saved Jewish children in during World War II.
Invitation extended amid dispute over Polish Holocaust-related legislation.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Frank Foley's acts of heroism were never acknowledged during his lifetime.
By EYTAN HALON
The event was organized by the organization From the Depths.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The story of the Japanese city of Tsuruga, where thousands of Jews were rescued from certain death, has been under the radar for decades.
By JOY BERNARD
Chilean diplomat honored for issuing passports which prevented the deportation of over 1000 Jews during the Holocaust.
Princess Alice was recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations for hiding a Jewish family during WWII and is buried in Jerusalem on the Mount of Olives.
By JTA
Poland is promoting the stories of the righteous who saved Jews in the Shoah, but critics of the ruling Law and Justice Party charge that it is politicizing memory and stifling a debate.
By ILAN EVYATAR
The tale of Rev. Waitstill and Martha Sharp, who lied and deceived their way to saving more than 100 Czech Jews during the Holocaust.
By AARON LEIBEL
While many have heard of Sweden’s Raoul Wallenberg and Japan’s Chiune Sugihara, there are others who did just as much but who have been all but forgotten by history.
By SAM SOKOL - THE MEDIALINE
The new exhibition is dedicated to the story of the Zabinski's, a family of righteous gentiles during World War II.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
Captured by the Germans during the battle of the bulge, Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds instructed all of the soldiers in the camp to show up alongside their Jewish comrades.
By SAM SOKOL
Exhibits honor those who aided in creating the Jewish state
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Duda honors former members of Zegota, founded to save Jews in Holocaust.
More than 300 Houses of Life have been discovered in Italy and another 200 in France, Belgium, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece.
The fate of the diplomat who rescued thousands of Hungarian Jews has been shrouded in mystery since he was captured by Soviet forces in Budapest in 1945.
By REUTERS
Bartoszewski, former Auschwitz inmate, was honorary citizen of Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Netanyahu dedicated a memorial wall in the Foreign Ministry to 36 diplomats who saved Jews.
By HERB KEINON
Polish family hid two Jews in attic during Holocaust.
Dr. Mohamad Helmy was recognized in 2013, but Yad Vashem was only able to track down his relatives this year.
Educators Janusz Korczak and Stefania Wilczyńska sacrificed their lives to care for the Warsaw ghetto orphans.
More than 100 leaders from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations’ 53 member organizations visited the museum.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) says the proposal to make joining the biometric database mandatory harms citizens’ right to privacy.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Mayor of Saint-Amand-Montrond, is set to lead a delegation of some 20 French mayors to Israel next week on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day.
By RINA BASSIST
Alan Lelchuk’s new novel takes a fictional look at the unknown life – and death – of Raoul Wallenberg.
By BETH KISSILEFF
he man who did so much to save others deserves at least to have a dignified place of burial, next to his late parents and close to his living relatives.
By EDUARDO EURNEKIAN,BARUCH TENEMBAUM
Raoul Wallenberg not only deserves the many honors he has received, but also something more: he deserves justice.
By MARIE DUPUY
The fate of Raoul Wallenberg, who saved thousands of Jews in the Holocaust and was acknowledged
as a Righteous Among the Nations, remains unknown to this day.
By SUSANNE BERGER,VADIM BIRSTEIN
These persons, who added risks to the danger already prevalent to help their fellow Jews – were forgotten after the war years, and no program was devised to bestow upon them the honor they merited.
By MORDECAI PALDIEL
Ultra-nationalist Jews have perpetrated approximately 50 attacks against Palestinians, murdering one teenage boy and leaving dozens of people injured.
By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
The Israeli leadership would do well to bear in mind that commitment to the principle of democratic governance is not a suicide pact.
By MARTIN SHERMAN