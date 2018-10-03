rishon lezion

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The annual Spring Festival takes place next week in Rishon Lezion.
By BARRY DAVIS
Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon Lezion’s new season includes popular favorites, as well as more challenging compositions.
By MAXIM REIDER
The Basher Resto-Cheese Bar is designed to refine one’s palate.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
The opera was an arrogant attempt at improving on Gluck’s masterpiece.
By URY EPPSTEIN
Prices rise in 11 of 16 cities surveyed, climbing 6% in Tel Aviv, 2% in Jerusalem; prices fall by 3% in Herzliya.
By NADAV SHEMER
Hundreds of employees at Austrian furniture chain in Netanya find store locked.
By BEN HARTMAN
Rocket marks first successful rocket hit on Tel Aviv area, levels apartments on the top two floors of building.
Hamed planned attacks: Zion Square December 2001, Cafe Moment March 2002, Hebrew University July 2002.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A Rishon Letsion, une exposition fait revivre les débuts historiques des caves viticoles Carmel désormais entrées dans la légende
Rishon Lezion-based company Water-Gen takes up challenge to ensure troops have access to water at all times.
By NO CAMELS TEAM
JPost special feature: Library of Congress photographs that document Israel before the creation of the state.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
Reporter's Notebook: Terrorist bombing of TA bus was a painful reminder of our fragile sense of security.
Special trees in Rishon tell stories about the modern history of Israel.
By KKL-JNF
In the week leading up to Rosh Hashana, many Jerusalemites found an extensive IKEA catalogue in their mail boxes.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Jerusalem population differs in the extent of their religious observance.
By AVIEL YELINEK
As of January 2008, it is obligatory to provide pension insurance to every employee in Israel.
By LIOR LEHRS
The Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court, which issued the verdict, left open to the sides to argue about how severe Arbiv's sentence should be.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
American hard rockers will stop in Rishon Lezion as part of European tour.
By AMY SPIRO
The victim was attacked during his weight-lifting set.
By ERIC SUMNER
Iconic British funk band heading to Rishon Lezion in May.
“Because you are pressuring people to deliver false testimonies, I use my right to remain silent.”
By UDI SHAHAM
'The Jerusalem Post’s' sister publication 'Maariv' reported that coalition chairman David Bitan was confronted for the first time with testimonies and evidence that ties him to the case.
Glen Rice Jr. led Holon with 28 points, with Blatt finishing with 14 points.
By ALLON SINAI
Bitan’s first questioning took place on Sunday for over 13 hours.
Coalition chair's wife named as close relative suspected.
Many of Paul's biggest hits came out before some audience members were born, but the crowd at the Live Park in Rishon Lezion skewed decidedly young.
The deputy mayor is suspected of advancing real estate-related projects for contractors in return to money.
From Metulla to Eilat, the volunteers of United Hatzalah work miracles 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
“We've wanted to come to Israel for so freaking long,” one of the DJs said.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
The 24 year old, living in the central Israel town of Rishon Lezion, was also held on suspicion to be residing in Israel illegally.
Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee will perform in Rishon Lezion this month.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The annual Spring Festival is chock full of high-energy entertainment
The Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra hosts two Brazilian musicians for an eclectic concert.
They will perform Brahms’s second concerto under the baton of Avi Ostrowsky.
The monkey was later tranquilized in order to be transported back to the zoo.
What to do this weekend and beyond.
Without a loss in the capital since January, Jerusalem hopes to capture back-to-back championships.
Rishon is the only Israeli team still playing in continental competition, with both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem suffering disappointing exits in the Euroleague and Eurocup.
American pop sensation's collaborations have included Israeli favorite sons Balkan Beat Box and Snoop Dog.
Dozens of scattered pig parts were splayed on road after door hinge breaks on truck transporting load to a local hot dog factory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
Police say Hirsch was not arrested or questioned by police forces.
German conductor Frieder Bernius leads several choral concerts
The four-member, Leeds-based band, whose Israeli fan base seemed immeasurable in its size and enthusiasm, managed to imbue the outdoor arena with good feelings.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI,MAYA PELLEG
Reds withstand last-gasp rally from hosts to notch one-point triumph, take 2-0 lead in semifinals.
The investigation has been overseen by the LAHAV 433 unit and the special YAMAR investigative branch of the Tel Aviv police.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Hapoel Holon managed to hold Maccabi Rishon Lezion star Shawn Dowson to just nine points last night, but Rishon still claimed a 93-81 win to wrap up the BSL quarterfinal series.
Hip-hop singer has recently come under pressure to cancel her tour to the region.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LIOR PHILLIPS
A look back at 66 years of celebrations.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The suspect is suspected of assaulting women who came to him for relationship advice and for assistance with other problems.
The owners of the five restaurants must destroy and evacuate their facilities by April 20, the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court ruled.
By SHARON UDASIN
Paramedics found the two men lifeless in the burning plane.
The woman, aged 44, was found inside her apartment on Arnon Street with stab wounds across her upper body.
Would-be bank robbers, aged 12 and 13, were remanded into custody.
The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court ruled that the group "Lehava" could protest the event, but at a location chosen by the police.
By BEN HARTMAN,GREER FAY CASHMAN
The 13th International Spring Festival Rishon Lezion opens on Saturday, and this year the focus is on surprising combinations.
The use of public transportation in Jerusalem is in fact the highest among Israel’s large cities.
By LIOR REGEV
Senior employee of charity suspected of aggravated fraud, money laundering, falsifying corporate documents and forgery.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Artist Ben Simon has made many stops along the way to Jerusalem – and he is here to stay
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Julia Ziskin came for a holiday 18 years ago, met the man of her dreams and decided to live here without converting.
By CARL HOFFMAN
The Great Synagogue was the first spiritual-religious center of the evolving moshava – agricultural colony – while Haviv School was the first Hebrew-language-based institution of its kind in pre-stat
A short drive is long on forgotten buildings from Ottoman-era Palestine.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The old citrus orchards and vineyards in the city are today housing estates and shopping centers.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
A former home to vineyards and orchards, today Rishon Lezion is incorporating the Tzrifin military base to accommodate its high population growth.
City Notes: Baha'i Temple close in Haida for maintenance work; Israel Police officers recovered 110 stolen sheep in the Negev.
By COMPILED BY MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Small aircraft crashes while trying to land in Rishon Lezion; pilot sustains light injuries.
Rights groups and data security advocates say the new initiative violates privacy rights of citizens.
By BEN HARTMAN AND YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Post's Ben Hartman tags along with a police cruiser on one of the most busiest nights on the calendar for revelers.
Critically wounded boy critically injured while filming Bar Mitzva video on ATV; man suspected of owning ATV arrested.
Unclear if explosion was an intentional hit or if the bomb went off by mistake in a "work accident."
High Court demands that Rabbi Yehuda David Wolpe explain why he sends couples seeking to register for marriage to a private company for clarifications about their Jewish ancestry.
By JEREMY SHARON
Police believe Rishon Lezion native robbed 14 banks in Central Israel over the past year and a half.
Police arrest a chief suspect in the 2005 beating death of a Bnei Brak teen; Tel Aviv Police also arrest 3 suspected accomplices.
Truck driver struck motor scooter before fleeing scene; incident follows hit-and-run in rishon Lezion in which bicyclist killed.
Arab-Israeli couple from Tel Aviv unable to book table at Rishon Lezion's Soho restaurant; establishment flatly denies claim.
By JTA
Missile developer, computer engineer and security guard are suspected of carrying out a wave of top dollar heists.
Lahav 433 fraud unit raids 29-year-old Tel Aviv suspect’s home, find dozens of illicit residence and work permits.
2 additional officers injured when car flips and hits truck; four officers were en route to Ashdod naval base where they served.
Police said the boys, aged 15 and 16, who were allegedly intoxicated, began rioting at the cafe and damaging property.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Victor Chernish, 42, allegedly would hit, strangle, tie up his mother who suffered from schizophrenia.
For months the Customs Authority, Health Ministry’s unit for pharmaceutical crime have being carrying out a secret investigation.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Suspect in Rishon Lezion murder, a Russian native, has denied the suspicions during police questioning.
Rishon Leion's Boris Gelfand trains in Swiss Alps ahead of World Chess Championship match in Moscow.
Will the PM follow through on the tough rhetoric of his FM? With Netanyahu, one never knows.
By JEFF BARAK
When a war breaks out, there is so much to worry about, so much that preoccupies the mind.
By HERB KEINON
After a weekend of tragic violence on our streets, our society is in desperate need of a soul-searching session.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Barak Netanya to face Hapoel Jerusalem in decisive fifth game, while Hapoel Eilat and Rishon Lezion will fight for semifinal spot.
Hapoel enters the derby two games ahead of rock-bottom Ironi Ashkelon, its offense scoring a league low 71.9 points a game.
Shushan keeps Hap TA’s State Cup four-peat chances alive; Ramat Gan, Hap Haifa also in last 16.
Team seemed set for perfect start to 10-game qualifying campaign when it held 8-point gap over Montenegro in 4th period.
Shamir’s men snap three-game skid with home win as matchup shifts to Malha.
Maccabi outscores Holon 27-7 in the first quarter; Gilboa clinches the win against Rishon courtesy of a late run.
Maccabi Rishon Lezion claimed an important win in the battle for BSL playoff seeding.
Damian Marley makes his Israeli debut in Rishon Lezion.
By LIOR PHILLIPS
Renowned pianist Alexei Volodin plays Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto with the Rishon LeZion Symphony.
Irish pianist Barry Douglas performs ‘Resurrection,’ a tribute to 9/11.