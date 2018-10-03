03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Applying sovereignty to an area gives citizenship to all those living there," says president at Jerusalem Conference.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Originally, the trip to the region was meant to include visits to both Israel, Gaza and the West Bank in an effort to mediate stalled Palestinian unity negotiations.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
In his greeting to Rivlin, Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos III noted the link between Passover and Easter, which symbolizes the warm relations between the Children of Abraham.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
President Reuven Rivlin makes the trip against the backdrop of the recent rift in relations between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, as well his concerns about the resurgence of antisemitism world-wide.
The Jewish community in Uzbekistan will receive protection, like other minorities, rabbi says even after the passing of the Uzbeki president.
By JTA
Rivlin recalled that his political tutor, former Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, once told him that "sometimes the obvious should be said."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Reouven Rivlin est fier de l’Etat d’Israël. Et pour surmonter les obstacles érigés sur le chemin de la liberté,le citoyen numéro 1 n’a qu’un seul mot d’ordre : l’union.
Chai masala, pineapple, saffron, arabica coffee, white cheese and berries, and almond and rosewater are just some of the flavors that the Mousseline ice-cream store offers to cool off from the heat.
By YAEL BRYGEL
"The prime minister cannot be someone who chooses to use election tactics to incite against an entire population and to undermine their very citizenship," Joint Arab List leader says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Prime minister would not reach out to Herzog because of "deep ideological differences," Likud claims.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Generally speaking, said Koren, anyone with suicidal tendencies who calls ERAN is unlikely to commit suicide that day.
Who's who of Israeli politics.
The who's who of Israel.
“We’re not pressing you to negotiate with Hamas,” Zijlstra assured Rivlin.
"We could do more for you,” President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged, pledging: “And we will do more for you.”
Four new ambassadors present credentials to Rivlin, with Portugal a first-timer.
President Reuven Rivlin's statements come amid controversy over comments made by Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely.
Police probing photos of Rivlin in keffiah
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM,SHOSHANA KRANISH
In a solidarity campgaine created by Zionist Union MK Revital Swid - Israeli politicians Left Right and Center show support to the President.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
President receives warm hug from 'Wonder Woman' actress on red carpet
By AMY SPIRO
Israeli President Rivlin and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez discussed the importance of sport as a vehicle for inculcating positive values in youth.
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev and Sara Netanyahu’s BFF, Nava Boker, chimed in with their own criticism of the president.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Rivlin lauds public servants, reiterates vision of four tribes.
“In the name of the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences, and wish you a year of hope and fulfillment.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin urges German Chancellor Angela Merkel to recognize the threat posed by Hezbollah on Israel's northern border.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Israeli President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu on his first trip to the region since taking office.
By HERB KEINON
The choice to become a whistle-blower is a hard one, but in some cases the hard decision is honored by the Israeli state.
Alluding to problems arising from disputes over the Temple Mount, Rivlin said that it was important to prove to the entire world that Israel has no war with Islam.
What's next on Israeli's diplomacy agenda?
President Reuven Rivlin lamented that many Israelis "still do not see strengthening the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora as an issue at the root of the existence of the Jewish people."
Rivlin: Judges a bridge between traditional values and those of the present era
Pacific island nation strong supporter of Israel at UN.
“We hope that we can build something together and create an ethos of partnership.”
The law the president was referring to in his statement is a controversial bill seeking to demote Arabic as one of Israel's official languages.
Having come from Yad Vashem and its grim reminders, Steinmeier termed the current relationship of mutual trust between Israel and Germany as “miraculous.”
“The secret heroes of this country are the people who built with never-ending devotion,” the president said.
President Rivlin honored the 121 IDF soldiers, congratulating them on their devotion and hard work.
Of the 25 judges and court registrars officially appointed Wednesday by President Reuven Rivlin, together with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, 15 are women,.
A copy was presented to President Reuven Rivlin at a gathering of rabbis and archbishops at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.
The rabbi opted not to stand in the clearing and, with his back to both trees, recited the blessing, with Rivlin joining in.
Overrides Justice Ministry lawyers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Rivlin: “Most Jews who came in prestate times did not come to the Land of Israel; they came to Jerusalem.”
The Stern Group is also known by the name Lehi, an acronym for Lochamei Herut Israel, or Israel Freedom Fighters.
"It will be good to know we have a friend in the Security Council," says Rivlin.
The honorees covered the bulk of the nation’s demographic tapestry in terms of gender, race, minorities and religion.
President Rivlin tells American Jewish leaders that he appreciates both the Left and the Right and does not want Israel to become a bipartisan issue.
Approximately a year and a half ago, the church was vandalized and set on fire by Jewish arsonists. Police characterized the incident as a hate crime.
‘We must leave behind any misunderstanding,’ president says.
Rivlin also thanked the American people for their friendship and support.
By LAURA SIGAL
The procedure was carried out by Dr. Aharon Medina, head of Shaare Zedek’s electrocardiography department.
Although Rivlin planned to be in Beit El, the outcome of the UNSC vote prompted him to emphasize that he will go there specifically to join in the Hanukka celebrations.
“Israel is changing before our eyes,” he said. “There is no clear majority and there is no clear minority.”
The new Turkish envoy to Israel officially starts his tenure Monday with an event that was marked by a ceremony held in the presence of President Reuven Rivlin.
Acre Chief Rabbi Yosef Yashar said that in his city, where Jews and Arabs have coexisted for decades, dialogue has proven itself.
This year he will visit Acre, where he will meet with community leaders and local residents.
Working to strengthen Israel-Asia ties the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin met with spiritual leaders from the East.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,HERB KEINON
Cohen was a prominent rabbi, serving as as Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Haifa, from 1975 until 2011, after which he was considered chief rabbi emeritus.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Rivlin said that as he looked around he was filled with hope even though there are times when the public spirit and the political discourse give cause for despair.
Biton met Rivlin following the “equality march,” which left Yeroham on June 13, and arrived in Jerusalem on June 23.
Rivlin said that when he presented his partnership vision of a shared national identity last year, it caused a lot of controversy, and he was even accused of being a post-Zionist.
The Ivory Coast was instrumental in helping Israel to restore ties with other African countries.
Named for late MK Yuri Stern, award recognizes contribution to country’s cultural scene by immigrants.
Bat Melech runs shelters for religious women who have been victims of domestic violence.
Rivlin could not refrain from mentioning the legendary player Johan Cruyff who was recruited by Maccabi Tel Aviv to serve as sports director.
Law would encourage public servants to expose corruption in the workplace.
Rivlin to Palestinians: ‘Stop doing this – there is another way.’
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JOSH DELL
President and Secretary of State spoke on the two nations' shared grief after the murder of Jewish US teen Ezra Schwartz.
Rivlin hosts Hernández two decades after he came on a young leadership program
Donald Tusk says labeling Israeli products will be "obstacle to peace."
Luxembourg's FM Asselborn meets with Rivlin after meeting with Netanyahu.
One haredi school disinvited the president to speak after his support of the LGBTQ community.
President presents award based on how teams have expanded their community and social projects in helping to combat racism and to promote cooperation between clubs throughout the country.
Rivlin was scheduled to join a class on Sunday on unconditional love at the Talmud Torah Kehilat Yaakov but was disinvited following his recent outspoken support of the gay and lesbian community.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,JEREMY SHARON
The Croatian president underscored that her country wants to intensify its cooperation at all levels with Israel.
Orthodox, Conservative, Reform leaders meet in bid to heal rift ahead of Tisha Be’av
President visits relatives of Israeli who was shot at point blank range by a Palestinian terrorist last Friday.
A founding father of the settlement movement was laid to rest in Hebron.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Diplomatic sources says Foreign Ministry recommended president not meet with Carter in light of his "anti-Israel" positions in recent years.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
NGO OneFamily helps grieving parents come to terms with loss of a child.
President receives official election results at President's Residence; set to entrust Netanyahu with forming coalition.
The president rejected the pardon because he believes that upholding the values of the IDF is more important than pandering to the majority of his irreverent people.
By BENJAMIN PENG
It's the old story of a prophet not being heard in his own city.
This is the fourth consecutive year in which the The Big Shabbat Dinner is being held. It attracts literally hundreds of people.
In a phone call Thursday evening, Erdogan urged Rivlin to remove the metal detectors from the entrance to the Temple Mount.
By RUTHIE BLUM
There was consensus that this was the best speech that any of them had heard at a state dinner in Jerusalem, because it came from the heart.
"The knowledge in these areas may help us with the required change.”
The Rivlins who traveled extensively through India, have many photographs to show to their family during the days ahead.
The German-born Shalvi spent much of her youth in England and graduated from Cambridge University with a BA in English literature.
TEL AVIV University is about to receive a new building that will be used as the School for Computer Sciences and as a home away from home for science-oriented youth who are seeking to enhance their knowledge and try out their experiments.
Incitement against the president, who seeks to represent all citizens, must be halted wherever it appears.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Rivlin showed a great lack of courage in advancing his full Zionist vision, and instead focused only on the parts of it he knows the world will like.
By DAN ILLOUZ
President Reuven Rivlin is an exemplary model of the fact that democratic values are not the purview of the Left.
By AMIR FUCHS
On Tuesday night both President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Brazil to congratulate Gerbi on her bronze medal and to tell her what pride she had brought to the country.
President Reuven Rivlin earlier in the week went to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem to celebrate Purim with some 100 excited children.