roger waters

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Dusseldorf’s Jewish community are calling for a boycott of the Pink Floyd founder's concerts in Germany.
By JTA
Roger Waters takes a defensive stance following a statement by Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who called the Pink Floyd co-founder an “open hater of Jews.”
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Former Pink Floyd bassist asks fellow musicians to join BDS campaign against Israel, calls Israel an "apartheid regime."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Pink Floyd bassist defends himself after ADL slams animation used in The Wall concert, which shows Stars of David next to dollar signs.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Roger Waters allows rewrite of Pink Floyd classic.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guitar legend to play in Caesarea with singer and bass player Rhonda Smith, producer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Rebello.
By JONATHAN BECK
Snowy White is a member of a unique and select handful of British Blues guitarists whose sound and soul echo the original Chicago and Delta masters.
By DAVID BRINN
All axe man Snowy White ever really wanted to do was play the blues – even while he was bending strings for Pink Floyd.
While White may be obscure now, fans who attend his show next month will likely be talking about him for days after.
BY DAVID BRINN
Five state television and radio affiliates of the national ARD network have pulled out of broadcasting the concerts due to antisemitism allegations.
By REUTERS
Roger Waters publicly supports BDS and is widely known for his anti-Israel views.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Waters was responding to Nick Cave, who told a news conference he was performing in Israel to take a stand against BDS.
A local lawmaker has filed a petition that would prevent the concert from taking place.
Rocker supports fellow musicians in opposing anti-Israel campaign by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters.
By AMY SPIRO
Pink Floyd frontman: Israelis live under 24/7 propaganda.
Antisemitism think tank launches website, petition, campaign against Israel boycott-backing rocker.
The BDS rock star battle
Laurie Cardoza-Moore called Waters a "global symbol of Jew hatred."
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters is known for his efforts to antagonize musicians who choose to perform in Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
American Express spoke of the tour stating that though they sponsored the Desert Trip they had "never committed to sponsoring Roger Waters' upcoming tour."
Anti-Defamation League head questions anti-Semitic undercurrents in the British rocker's aggressive campaign against Israel.
Pink Floyd co-founder urges musicians not to perform in Israel "until such time as Israel complies with universal principles of human rights."
Roger Waters to hold back letter calling on fellow musicians to boycott Israel; blames Israel for frozen peace process.
Celebrity journalist and filmmaker Ian Halperin's latest film unabashedly labels singer an antisemite.
Roger Waters did not miss an opportunity during his concert to attack Donald Trump coming up to the elections as well as Israel.
Israeli Supermodel demands British rocker not use her picture in concert visuals after he calls on musicians to join cultural boycott on Israel.
ADL says Rogers should not have used Star of David, but believes he had "no anti-Semitic intent."
In AIC statement, Roger Waters recalls visit to "appalling" security barrier, expresses support for "Palestinians in their civil, nonviolent resistance."
By MICHAL TOIBA
During performances of "Goodybye Blue Sky," Water uses "imagery long associated with stereotypes about Jews and money" organization says.
"We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience."
By EYTAN HALON
"We will show our unending support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, as they so bravely struggle."
Alan Parson has engaged in a longstanding feud with ex-Floyd member Roger Waters over his repeated performances in Israel.
Roger Waters, Thurston Moore, Ken Loach sign letter against upcoming shows.
Artists 4 Israel's infamous Pinocchio statue was present at the protest, holding a sign that read "Roger Waters: We don't need your lies about Israel.''
Influential UK rock band overcomes BDS pressure to produce a memorable night in Tel Aviv
By RONNIE REMENY
Musicians claim ex-Pink Floyd front man ‘has been anti-Jewish for more than 25 years’.
Radiohead’s return to Israel is a significant event on many levels.
The founder of British prog rock greats Porcupine Tree and friend to Aviv Geffen and Ninet muses on his solo career, his 'second home' Tel Aviv and the death of rock.
With Bon Jovi set to play Tel Aviv this weekend, Waters yet again takes advantage of the opportunity to denounce Israeli policy.
Pink Floyd front-man calls on fellow British rocker to cancel show in Tel Aviv in support of Palestinian children's rights.
Waters defends his cultural boycott of Israel, referring to state as a racist apartheid regime that is guilty of ethnic cleansing.
Waters displayed an inflatable wild boar balloon with a Star of David and other symbols.
Pink Floyd founder cancels speaking engagement in Jewish cultural institution, fails to provide reasons for cancelation.
The former Pink Floyd star put the proverbial foot in his mouth when he reached out to his fellow rockers describing Israel as an “apartheid” country that practices ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.
By DR. DAVID LAZERSON
The lead singer’s assertion that a successive variety of extravagant Israeli sacrifices are all two-faced isn’t his private idiosyncrasy.
By SARAH HONIG
Last week, the singer encouraged other performers to follow his lead in joining the BDS movement. But Waters and other far-left critics possess a reductionist moral view of the conflict, based primarily on knee-jerk reactions that favor the underdog.
By CAMERON S. BROWN
The West Bank city is remembered for some of the Second Intifada’s worst violence. Fahkri Hamid, the manager of Cinema Jenin, hopes to change its image through theater.
By ADAM CHANDLER
Nick Cave performance criticized by Roger Waters and Brian Eno.
BDS does nothing to advance the cause of peace, tolerance and understanding, and actually hurts the Palestinian people.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Hundreds of artists do the same every year, creating spaces for Arabs and Jews, religious and secular, Left and Right to come together, sing together, dance together.
By DAVID RENZER,STEVE SCHNUR,CRAIG BALSAM
Waters functioning as a "bull horn" for spreading untruths and misinformation only fan the flame rather than seek to use the power of music and culture to unite.
By DAVID RENZER,STEVE SCHNUR
"The bold music decisions you made 30 years ago in Pink Floyd don’t give you the authority to lecture us on courage. We’ve got plenty."
By BARBARA SOFER
Real leadership is not found in our immortal soul but in our moral courage.
How can it be possible that I admire a man who has so influenced me but who, had he met me, would have despised me?
By ELI KAVON
Rock stars, celebrities, artists, public-opinion leaders and famous personalities in general have enormous influence on us, and especially on the young.
By TZAHI GAVRIELI
In Israel, bashing the government is a national sport, but unlike Waters, for most of us, the older we get, the more sophisticated our way of expressing our criticism.
By LIAT COLLINS
If I trust that a critic truly wants to help me change, I will be able hear and accept the criticism.
By MARCIE LENK
ROGER WATERS is known as a vocal supporter of BDS. His support has provided this movement with legitimization and the iconic status he enjoys in the world of the arts.
By ADAM SHAY
Pro-BDS Pink Floyd rocker and Palestinian writer call it quits.
Israeli Internet troll Dafni Gafni, uses her spare time to drive the world crazy.
By NATI GABBAY