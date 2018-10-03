ron prosor

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Prosor after UN approves Palestinian request to fly its flag: No vote can turn “empty symbolic gestures into a state.”
By HERB KEINON
Israel says UN report on children and armed conflict biased.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"War has never been the choice of the state of Israel. Our choice is, as it always was, the path of peace."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Drawing inspiration from Emil Zola's famous response to the Dreyfus Affair, Israeli envoy says UN debate on rights of the Palestinian people is actually about speaking against Israel.
“As the world’s richest country, Qatar has proven that it controls the three B’s; it can buy, bribe or bully its way to owning anything including the 2022 World Cup," UN envoy says.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli-Iranian singer performs at the UN General Assembly Hall, calls for closer cultural ties between Israel and Iran.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Dozens of Palestinian protesters threw rocks at IDF soldiers who responded with crowd dispersal measures, army says.
By JPOST STAFF.COM
Gov't officials say envoy to UN Prosor gave "free publicity" to activist ship 'Estelle' with letter to Secretary-General Ban.
Ron Prosor wrote a letter over the weekend to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and global delegates urging them to publicly censure the contest, which is scheduled to take place this coming April.
“Since its rebirth 66 years ago, Israel has found itself under constant threat from terrorist organizations,” Prosor said.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
Ron Prosor says Palestinian government doesn’t take responsibility for its people because UNRWA’s services are already taking care of them.
Ron Prosor, Israel's envoy to the UN, blasts Security Council for not doing enough to help those living in armed conflict.
Prosor had harsh words for the UN Security Council, calling out those who believe that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will bring peace to the Middle East as a whole.
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
United Nations chief Ban launches "Year of Solidarity with the Palestinians," calling for "viable, sovereign State of Palestine".
By JPOST.COM STAFF/MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST C
Israeli envoy to UN urges Security Council to condemn attacks, decries lack of condemnation from Palestinian leadership.
Yacimovich assails Netanyahu for "slapping Americans in face," igniting the diplomatic front.
By MICHAEL WILNER AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Prosor: Real obstacle to peace is right of return for Palestinian refugees, not settlements; adds transfer of status "misguided."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL AND MICHAEL WILNER JERUSALEM
UN Ambassador Prosor calls on UNSC to act immediately to prevent Assad's chemical weapons falling into Hezbollah's hands.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Israel's UN ambassador says Palestinians aren't ready for statehood, call for PA president to return to negotiations to build foundations for peace.
Israel and Hamas agree to hold their fire unless attacked; Defense Minister Barak praises "resilience" of rocket-wracked South.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Inner cabinet decides to hold fire if Gaza rockets stop; Steinitz: Gaza situation reminiscent of Hezbollah before 2006 war.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli Ambassador to the UN pens letter to UNSC president in response to report stating that Gaza won't be "livable" by 2020.
In address to Security Council, ambassador to UN refutes various "myths" in int'l community's discussion of the Mideast.
UN envoy says Buenos Aires "re-energizing" work on investigation into Jewish center attack, new motivation deserves credit.
By REUTERS
Prosor says woman accused of tweeting inflammatory picture was disciplined for participating in an anti- Israel demonstration in 2008.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Prossor calls for dismissal of OCHA official who posted photo of bloodied Palestinian girl during latest escalation.
UNGA adopts 6 anti-Israel resolutions; International Day of Solidarity exacerbates conflict, Israel's ambassador tells UN.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
After rocket destroys building near kindergarten in South, Israeli envoy to UN calls for Security Council condemnation.
Foreign Ministry spokesman says "it was an error of judgment" for UN ambassador to be photographed with leader of far-right French party.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND EUROPEAN JEWISH PRESS
Israel's ambassador to UN says condemnation would send a forceful message to terrorists, Hamas is de facto ruler in Gaza, not PA.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Israel's envoy to UN tells UNSC members Arab Spring shows Israeli-Palestinian conflict is only small part of turmoil transforming ME.
Prosor: Israel not against Palestinian state, but this is not right way forward; Salam Fayyad hopes for UN support after vote, not just before.
By JORDANA HORN JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
PA foreign minister responds to Netanyahu, Prosor statements that Israel ready to resume negotiations immediately.
UN envoy says Israel ready to restart negotiations with Palestinians, after Netanyahu, Abbas each claim willingness to meet on sidelines of General Assembly in NY.
Ambassador to the UN describes Palestinian statehood recognition bid as "premature, fanciful declaration for an imaginary state."
Israeli envoy to UN says Portugal undecided on resolution vote, key to US efforts to vote down bid without using veto.
Conflict at UN would be detrimental to both sides, says Israel’s envoy; Prosor says back-channel talks conducted by Blair "making progress," have not succeeded in averting Palestinian bid.
Israeli officials pleased with "dress rehearsal" of upcoming United Nations vote in September.
PA envoy says "We can't keep waiting for Israel to negotiate"; Israeli envoy: "Palestinians are not united and are far from united for peace."
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER AND JPOST.COM STAFF
In letter to UNSC president, Israeli ambassador to UN says hostilities are violation of int'l law, demands broader condemnation.
Hanan Goder-Goldberger, co-head of the Foreign Ministry’s workers’ c'tee after it was revealed that he faced disciplinary proceedings.
Ron Prosor faces double challenge of dealing with Durban III conference, Palestinian statehood bid in September.
By JORDANA HORN
New envoy to the United Nations: Flotilla is not humanitarian, has nothing to do with welfare of the Palestinian people.
In letter to UNSC, Ron Prosor calls impending flotilla a "provocation" that is "clearly designed to serve an extremist political agenda.”
By JORDANA HORN, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
British-born diplomat who will replace Ron Prosor considered an authority on humanitarian law and counterterrorism.
Prosor becomes 16th envoy to United Nations, taking over for Meron Reuben; says he is honored by the "great responsibility."
Announcement comes two weeks after PMO leaked that Prosor would indeed get the UN post, would be replaced in London by Uzi Arad.
Following clash between premier and FM, a round of diplomatic posts are filled, including diplomats to India, Finland and Miami.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Netanyahu adviser says he’ll return to academia after Lieberman nixes his
appointment as envoy to London.
FM says he'll continue to work with PM despite disagreement over who would be the next ambassador to the UK.
In an end to long absence of permanent representation in New York, deal apparently reached between sparring Netanyahu and Lieberman.
Watch: Israeli envoy to the UN discusses the mission's strategy on shifting the conversation about Israel, ahead of his speech at the JPost Annual Conference.
President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder receives the French Legion of Honor from President François Hollande.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Russia’s ambassador Stegny says farewell, the Etzioni Brigade gets a long-awaited monument, and Seoul’s envoy Ma honors local Korean War vets.
Massachusetts delegations watch a tackle football game, Nochi Dankner’s IDB Group backs a national teleprocessing project.
PRC statement says Israeli allegations have no credence; are solely based on Israeli intelligence and other sources from within Israel.
Official UN status as an NGO gives groups access to UN premises and opportunities to attend or observe many events and conferences at United Nations sites around the world.
Prosor pointed to the increased terrorist attacks across the world that threaten peace and security, particularly those attacks and groups sponsored by Iran.
Envoy sends letter to Ban Ki-moon, Security Council following Hezbollah claim of Mount Dov attack.
Rita sings to Israeli Ambassador to UN Ron Prosor at annual conference in New York, performs 'Jerusalem of Gold' and other classics.
Prosor will be first Israeli diplomat to supervise a UN election; Israel recently joined the JUSCANZ caucusing group in New York.
Israeli ambassador says patterns of Holocaust repeated themselves in Rwanda, Bosnia, Cambodia and Darfur.
At UN council, Israeli ambassador holds Assad regime responsible after Syrian firing on Israeli military vehicle.
UN ambassador writes to Ban Ki-moon over map of Israel labeled "Arab Palestine" held by director of the UNWRA in Lebanon.
By MICHAEL WILNER JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
UN commemorates victims of Nazism; Prosor: Ahmadinejad denies Shoah, while threatening to carry out another one.
Israeli-initiated resolution sees affirmation that entrepreneurship is a critical development tool; hailed as diplomatic victory.
6 months after Shalev returns from UN, cabinet selects envoy to London as her successor; PM: Prosor's appointment now is "very important."
Israeli UN envoy hammers in J'lem's message not to ease up sanctions; Palestinian envoy bemoans Israeli settlement building.
By MAYA SHWAYDER IN NEW YORK
In letter to UN's Ban, Israeli envoy condemns Iran's appointment to be rapporteur for Disarmament and International Security C'tee.
“A politican needs the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn't happen.”
By PAUL ALSTER
A media storm typically ensues when anti-Israel resolutions are passed at the UN, but according to a delegation of UN ambassadors who visited Israel, there's more to the story.
By NOA AMOUYAL
“Israelis are being attacked and murdered in the streets, in their vehicles, and even in their homes, and the UN stands by in silence."
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Canadian-born Haskell to enter Knesset Thursday
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
If your basic assumption – one backed by years of evidence – is that the United Nations is stacked against you, then does it really matter who the ambassador is?
“I am writing to you, for the third time in three days, to call your attention to a terror attack against Israelis, and to urge you to speak out," wrote Ambassador Ron Prosor to the head of the UN Secretariat.
Israeli envoy to UN addresses Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.
Ron Prosor will give a speech regarding the state of minorities in the region.
We are witnessing the usual hand-wringing,claiming that the tsunami could have been warded off had Israel only been more proactive and flexible. That’s bunk.
By AMIEL UNGAR
Ron Prosor addresses international community on subject of counterterrorism.
United Nations spokesman says Secretary- General Ban Ki-Moon has "full confidence in her, and her work."
Los Angeles-based nonprofit seeks to keep Israelis in the US part of a cohesive community.
Ron Prosor, Michael Oren, Eric Cantor, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Daniel Shapiro, Malcolm Hoenlein, Tzipi Livni, Shai Agassi, Ester Levanon, Moshe Kantor.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Matthew Gould, Ron Prosor issue letter aimed at raising millions which will help victims by setting up eight new social clubs and revamping existing ones.
Prosor: A great prize has been awarded to world’s most dangerous country
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations says "calamity" facing minorities in region cannot be ignored; highlights Israel as only place in Mideast minorities are free.
Israel's envoy to UN says Damascus, Tehran together have "defied every code of morality” in Syrian civil war.
Members of the Jewish community of Virginia Beach, a coastal town near the expected trajectory of the tempest are following developments closely.
Foreign Ministry workers continue their year-long dispute with the Treasury, leading to the cancellation of world leaders' visits.
In a letter to the secretary-general, Ambassador Ron Prosor expressed his outrage on Friday that Hamas had violated a cease-fire agreement.
By ANNA HIATT
At UN Security Council meeting on Gaza hostilities, Secretary General Ban calls Hamas “irresponsible,” calls for halt to rocket fire.
We must give credit to Prosor for sticking it out on this planet, this parallel universe where the laws of right and wrong, good and bad, are suspended.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It is not going to be easy to fill the boots of two people – Prosor and Taub – who possess all the key elements necessary for such critical diplomatic posts.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Details of letter sent to UN by Ron Prosor discussing UNRWA map of "Arab Palestine" categorically rejected as “completely false”.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
The defense of Israel, saving it from a global delegitimization campaign that will have significant diplomatic impact on our country, is sufficient grounds for influential and powerful people to rally around the Jewish state and protect it from our enemies.
By BARRY SHAW
Our duty is clear. It is not enough to be good. We must know what to do when we face evil.
By RON PROSOR
What, realistically, can any Israeli ambassador hope to achieve at the UN?
By ELLIOT JAGER
Prosor mockingly gives Iran, Hezbollah, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinians Oscars.