03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Iranian president takes hard line as White House reportedly eyes modifications to nuclear accord.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The 11th Tehran International Cartoon Biennial, which is sponsored by the municipal authorities in the Iranian capital, will focus on cartoons depicting the Holocaust.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
At the moment Iran is riding high internationally. The picture at home, however, is not so rosy.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Israel views Iran as a ‘strategic’ threat in the most fundamental sense of the term, as a threat to its survival, on which basis any grand strategy must depart.
By KEVJN LIM
Iran will continue to produce missiles, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
By HERB KEINON
Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says deal could help build confidence between Iran and other countries fighting ISIS.
By REUTERS
Despite online censorship to sites like Twitter, Facebook and Youtube, Iranian president encourages citizens to use World Wide Web as "an opportunity."
Rouhani and his nuclear negotiators are under intense pressure from Islamic hardliners opposed to talks with the United States and five other powers.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Iranian president says he will fight against lies about nuclear program, that Tehran "never pursued nuclear weapons and never will."
"The world’s arrogant powers are bent on making world public opinion gradually forget Palestinians," says Ayatollah Khamenei.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
The protests of the past two weeks are significant.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The country’s financial support for Palestinians and the Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah also angered Iranians, who want their government to focus on domestic economic problems instead.
Turkey's ties with Iran expanded last year as the country's relations with the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia - Tehran's main international opponents - all frayed.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed an emergency summit in Istanbul in response to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron that Hezbollah is an integral part of the Lebanese people.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and says it has no plans to build nuclear-capable missiles.
"With your incorrect words, you made us more united than ever," the Iranian president retorted after Trump announced that he would not recertify the nuclear accord with Tehran.
Finding itself on the losing side in the war in Syria, Ankara realizes it must play ball with the ayatollah.
By SIMA SHINE,GALIA LINDENSTRAUSS
The Iranian president took the floor at the United Nations General Assembly's 72nd session minutes after Trump announced he had made up his mind about the much-contested nuclear deal.
"Iran cannot be allowed to use the nuclear deal to hold the world hostage."
"Some of the actions of the Americans are against the spirit and even the letter of the nuclear accord. We shall resist these plans and actions."
In no way does it violate 2015 accord, AIPAC says
“Drive out the terrorists. Drive out the extremists. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this Earth.”
Saudia Arabia denies supporting its citizens who hijacked planes on September 11, but modern critics wonder if the nation's growing extremism could lead to a repeat of the incident.
Hassan Rouhani’s re-election means that some of the nuclear deal’s loopholes could be filled.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
For Iranians, the election presents a stark choice between competing visions of the country.
The Iranian supreme leader criticized President Hassan Rouhani for his "western-influenced" education plan.
"Some say since we took office the shadow of war has been faded away. This is not correct."
The Iranian president has registered to run for a second term in the May election, according to Iranian state television.
The Iranian president spoke against last week's airstrikes on Syria, which came in reaction to the chemical attack that is believed to have been ordered by the Assad regime and killed scores.
US President Donald Trump's stern approach towards Iran could very possibly be strengthening Rouhani's support base, but it is also challenging the Iranian president on several different fronts.
Trump made the comment on Friday after the Iranian president said during anniversary celebrations of the Islamic Revolution that Iran "will make anyone who speaks with language of threats regret it."
In a speech on Saturday, the Iranian president made remarks that criticized US President Trump's new strategic moves, saying that "they have forgotten that the Berlin Wall fell years ago.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei repeated his call for loyalty to the principles of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, under threat by western influence.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The targeting of the fashion duo is part of a larger operation by the Iranian morality police to enforce Islamic values through social media.
After having achieved a nuclear deal with the West, both Rouhani and Khamenei have a vested interest in setting aside their differences to secure their political futures and turn the economy round.
But the first national elections since the nuclear deal with world powers may reveal some aspects of public opinion.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The activist staged a mock execution next to a banner that hung from the Debilly Footbridge above her, reading "Welcome Rouhani, executioner of freedom."
Officials in Rome said Italian companies were poised to sign deals with Iran worth up to 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion) over the next two days, including in the energy and steel sectors.
The Iranian president will be in Rome on the weekend, his first trip to a European capital.
In preview of NPR interview on sidelines on UN General Assembly, Iranian president indicates future cooperation with US depending on status of nuclear accord.
HRW report details Rouhani’s lack of progress, broken promises
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The five main reasons for death sentences in Iran are heresy, homosexuality, rape, murder and armed struggle.
By HAGAI LAP
An Iran poll survey suggests that the former president now trails incumbent Hassan Rouhani by just eight percentage points in a head-to-head match-up, compared with 27 points in May 2015.
By JASON M. BRODSKY
Khamenei’s Holocaust-denial rant was accompanied by pictures of what appeared to be killed or injured Palestinian children.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ahead of US trip, media continues to present Iranian president as a moderate, and natural ally for the US.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Reaching an agreement with Iran was a brilliant move that served this purpose, and effectively neutralized any call for military action, specifically by Israel.
By EPHRAIM ASCULAI
The critics will continue to pan Netanyahu while giving Rouhani standing ovations.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Iranian president relaxes at home, applauds Islamic Republic's first point as team stumbles to a goalless draw with Nigeria.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF