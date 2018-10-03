03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump also asked his former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, how his interview with the special counsel investigators had gone and whether they had been "nice."
By REUTERS
Democrats said the four-page memo mischaracterizes highly sensitive classified information and was intended to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's criminal probe into the Russia matter.
US President Donald Trump vowed to stop waiving US sanctions unless the Europeans agreed to strengthen the deal's terms.
Islamic State was effectively defeated last year, but Washington says its troops are prepared to stay to make sure the Islamist militant group cannot return.
Ambassador Ron Dermer reportedly had been a key go-between for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Republican officials under the Obama administration.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Retired US Army lieutenant general Micheal Flynn agreed to cooperate with the investigation into the Russia's involvement in the Trump campaign.
In the lead up to the anti-settlement resolution which angered Jerusalem, Trump’s team had urged the US to veto the resolution.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The charge against him is another escalation in an investigation that has cast a cloud over the Trump administration since the Republican president took office on Jan. 20.
The mission was to gather intelligence on an Islamic State plot to transform computers into bombs undetectable by airport security.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Both Trump and Abbas are relying more heavily on Russia to play a larger role in their relations with Israel.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Saturday's escalation marks the first time in more than a decade that an Israeli jet has been lost during combat.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Why the failed Russian Sochi conference last month matters to Jerusalem.
By JONATHAN SPYER
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has said repeatedly that the US has forfeited its role as a mediator due to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The son was able to walk across the Syrian border into Turkey and finally settled in Ukraine.
Russian Jewish leaders spoke out against the sweet treat, calling it "racist."
By JTA
Launched in 2012 by the country’s branch of the Chabad Hasidic movement, the program takes hundreds of Jewish men and women aged 18-28 on fully subsidized trips each spring to Europe.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The return of the unique wooden shul by the city of Tomsk lends closure to a saga that dates back to the mid-1800s.
Chabad of Russia, which enjoys friendly relations with President Vladimir Putin, strongly protested the US rabbi’s expulsion.
Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor, a Russian billionaire, is reportedly "close to the Kremlin" according to a report released by the US Treasury Department.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Russian President Vladimir Putin cited alleged antisemitism in justifying the invasion into Crimea, which he said was to protect ethnic minorities there during revolution.
The university’s gym teacher also told this student to “cross himself” and “get baptized” when he asked for permission to skip a class for Yom Kippur.
a monthly benefit to the tune of 1,000 rubles ($17.3) will be awarded to Israeli nationals who used to live in the former Soviet Union and fought for their country between 1941-1945.
The first night of Hanukka commenced with festive Menoras being lit around the world by Jewish and non-Jewish people keeping the night illuminated together.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The claim was repeated by Russian justice ministry official, Marina Molodtsova.
Akita Instant Privacy security device analyzes sources that Internet-of-things devices should be communicating with and instantly flags any anomalies.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three firms last month with interfering in the 2016 presidential vote.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Gazprom had no right to suspend its contracts, and he expected them to remain in force.
Russian operatives attempting to discourage US energy production posted thousands of messages on social media supporting environmental activists.
Speaking weeks before an election he is expected to win, Putin said that a nuclear attack on any of Moscow's allies would be regarded as an attack on Russia itself and draw an immediate response.
Turkey, which has been fiercely opposed to Syrian President Assad, has recently been working with his allies Russia and Iran for a political resolution to the conflict.
To prove his point about Zionism, he cited Jewish-sounding last names of people he said were involved in protests against a plan to phase out the instruction in Russian in the country’s schools.
Akiva Talmi, who went to school in Kfat Blum in the upper Gall before moving to the US, had been bringing Russian culture to the US since 1992.
Former Switzerland President Samuel Schmid told a news conference that his report confirmed 'the systematic manipulation of the anti-doping rules and system in Russia.'
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art hosts an exhibition about the censorship of music in the former USSR
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
Speaking to a conference of NATO ambassadors on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all but spelled it out.
A report by Channel 10 says the meetings focus on the "day-after" Syria returns to Assad's control.
At a press briefing, the Yesh Atid chairman took on Netanyahu's policies with half a dozen countries, criticizing the prime minister's relaxed attitude with certain leaders.
By HERB KEINON
What would be the tipping point that could directly embroil Netanyahu or Trump in these probes?
On an official visit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said his country's relationship will only continue to improve.
Russian state TV cited military officials as saying the aircraft had not been brought down by enemy fire.
The Russian proposal did not specify where the rebels would go.
High-ranking Russian officials claim countries are lining up to purchase battle-tested hardware.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies, supported by Turkish air strikes, have pushed the Kurdish fighters back from most of Turkey's border with Afrin.
Israeli satellite confirmed images seen on Twitter of advance Sukhoi Su-35s.
"Let's do this tonight", tweeted U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, "The Syrian people can't wait."
A tracking of the conflict.
Russian officials downplayed the casualties.
They are Russian citizens but not Russian service personnel, according to a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson.
Grigory Yavlinsky, a veteran liberal politician who is running for president in elections next month, called on President Vladimir Putin to disclose how many Russians had been killed in Syria.
Iran sent the drone into Israeli airspace Saturday in order to signal Israel that it will not accept further Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in Syria.
Her lawyer, Mohamed Saleh, claimed the dancer was declared a threat to Egyptian National Security.
Questions surround unprecedented battle between coalition and pro-regime forces included tanks, artillery and rockets near an gas field in Syria.
Iran is a key ally of the Syrian government in the seven-year civil war and it says it has no intention of withdrawing unless Syria requested it do so.
Chemicals dropped from the air caused at least nine people to suffer breathing problems in an attack in northwest Syria.
"The Americans are shamelessly threatening Russia with a new atomic weapon," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech.
The United States is considering several possible UN options for action against Iran.
A statement at the conference will call for the lifting of unilateral sanctions and urge the West to help in the reconstruction of Syria.
Nine rounds of UN peace talks between the warring sides of the Syrian Civil War have made little progress toward ending the civil war in which hundreds of thousands have been killed and 11 million.
The United States and Russia have both urged Turkey to show restraint in its military campaign in Syria called Operation Olive Branch.
France calls for UN Security Council meeting as Turkey seeks support for its offensive.
What does it all mean for Israel?
Ahead of a peace congress in the Russian city of Sochi planned for the end of January Kurdish leader says US is in "no hurry" to leave Kurdish controlled areas.
There is a growing need for media organs to report the facts as they are, and not as people want them to be
By MEDIA LINE
Syrian Preisdent Assad now appears militarily unassailable, but relies heavily on his allies Russia and Iran, as well as regional militias backed by Iran.
Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become "a black hole" where militants operate unhindered.
An integrated bank card system will allow Russians and Iranians to use their credit, ATM and debit cards in both countries.
A Russian representative was speaking in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, ahead of a new round of Syrian peace talks between Russia, Iran and Turkey.
Assad said he also welcomed a United Nations role in Syrian elections as long as it was linked with Syria's sovereignty.
Study reveals radical Islamic group was able to acquire top-grade European-produced weapons as well as Russian and Chinese-produced ones.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Cairo reflects the deepening ties between Russia and Egypt.
Putin made the announcement during a surprise visit to Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia Province where he held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Cairo for talks with Egypt's political and military leadership on Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Iranian and Turkish presidents had agreed to support a Russian proposal for a "Syrian people's congress."
Policymakers in Washington should consider that trade fosters long-term global stability.
By NIMA SANANDAJI,JUDITH LEVY,DENNIS AVORIN
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Newly labeled as one of the top two enemies of the US, Russia might be selling plenty of weapons, but it's lacking in nearly every other category.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
The popular perception is that Putin is building a political process outside of the UN exercise.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Why do we always have to be in the news alongside dictators, despots and White House wackos?
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
While the country has changed much in the last 40 years, St. Petersburg has remained eerily the same.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
On courage in difficult times.
Yadlin noted the importance of Israel’s good relations with both the US and Russia and hailed the development that Israel and the United States see eye to eye on almost every issue.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Just when it seemed that Iran would dominate weak Syria and Lebanon Israel increased its military pressure.
By ELY KARMON
The Israeli strategy in the past few years was sufficiently successful to keep Israel out of the civil war in Syria, and yet conducive for forging positive relations with the people.
By SARIT ZEHAVI,IBRAHIM ABU AHMAD
Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan are right that, as of now, they are the victors in Syria. But let us not empower them by believing them invincible.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Russia's Internet Research Agency "had a strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election," the indictment states.