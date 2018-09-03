03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The salary gap has narrowed from 40% in 1995 to 27% in 2011.
By ADRIAN FILUT
Almost two years on, it’s time to examine a much-talked-about law meant to right a historical wrong for exiled Sephardim and offer them Spanish citizenship.
By MARION FISCHEL
"The idea isn't to absorb Ladino into modern Spanish, it's the opposite: to preserve it."
By EYTAN HALON
The Sephardi community both in the UK and abroad is upset over one rabbi's lecture over same-sex love.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar was granted honorary citizenship in recognition of his work with descendants of the Jews expelled from Spain during Spanish Inquisition
By JTA
For the first time, a Sephardi Jew from North Africa has been elected to head Europe’s largest Jewish population.
By BERNARD EDINGER
Ashley Perry is committed to helping Anusim reconnect.
"Spanish Jews are still with us, and we must not forget them," the president said.
By SAM SOKOL
David Serero plays – and sings – a nice-guy Sephardi Shylock.
By STEVE LINDE
Move allows descendant of Jews expelled from Iberian country in 1492 to seek dual Spanish nationality.
According to the bill, similar to one passed by the Portuguese parliament earlier this year, Sephardic Jews descended from those exiled from Spain in 1492 would be eligible to obtain citizenship.
Prof. Jesus Jambrina receives award for his achievements in the recognition, signposting and preservation of the Medieval Jewish quarters of the city of Zamora, Spain.
The law would potentially allow 3.5 million Sephardic Jews around the world to apply for Spanish nationality.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Peu après la création de l’Etat, des centaines de bébés yéménites et séfarades auraient été enlevés après leur naissance pour être confiés à des familles ashkénazes.
By TAL ARIEL AMIR
Le rapport Bitton met en exergue la sous-représentation de la culture orientale dans les programmes scolaires israéliens
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
Une ville du nord de l’Espagne célèbre la première Journée internationale du ladino. Récit à la première personne
Le gouvernement espagnol est en passe d’adopter une loi permettant aux Séfarades de revenir sur leur terre ancestrale. Décryptage d’une annonce pour le moins surprenante
By Nathan Cahn
Le succès de la comédie musicale Bustan Sfardi, qui met en scène la vie séfarade des années 1920, ne s’est jamais démenti
By Barry Davis
Until a truly rational understanding of culture in the most expansive and pluralistic sense is adopted by intellectuals, we will sadly continue to see the militant presentation of racially-biased Eurocentric values.
By DAVID SHASHA
Montaigne’s Jewish ancestry is not widely known, but is critical in understanding his idiosyncratic view of life and how influential it was in the future development of European Humanism.
When see through Sephardic lenses, the fight over ownership of Orthodox Judaism, is largely between different Ashkenazi factions.
Once again, only Ashkenazi Jews count as Jews – even in Spain!
Because so little is known about Sephardic history and culture, its creativity and innovation have been negated and not deployed in the context of the current Jewish dysfunction.
A dog won't smoke cigarettes, so Jews can light up during Passover, says the chief rabbi.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
How the Musrara School of Art and Society brought hope to a forgotten neighborhood.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
At the start of every school year, a number of girls of Sephardi origin in the haredi sector remain at home because no haredi seminary will agree to accept them.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Knesset establishes Bnei Anusim caucus.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
AACI and the Israel Genealogy Research Association present the author of ‘My 15 Grandmothers,’ – a Cuban- American on a cryptic journey.
By GENIE MILGROM
Somehow, whenever we get onto the issue of Israel, instead of reason and reality, our conversation gets governed by esoteric tropes and perverse principles of poesy.
By HAIM WATZMAN
A look at those who leave the Haredi community and the people who help ease the transition.
By SARAH LEVI
Natan Sharansky, the current chairman of the Jewish Agency, intends to leave his post immediately following a June meeting in Jerusalem.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The recording deals the latest blow in what has become something of a civil war within the haredi Sephardi community.
By JEREMY SHARON
Embracing a ‘big tent’ approach to religion, the non-Ashkenazi Diaspora has managed to avoid splitting into Orthodox, Conservative and Reform
By ELLIOT JAGER
Along sandy beaches of a sleepy Moroccan town, Muslims and Jews celebrate their common bond.
By NOA AMOUYAL
“The Holocaust did not skip over anyone. We know that Libyan Jewry went through the Holocaust, even if we found out about it later.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Haredi political leaders were swift to denounce the ruling.
Beit Shemesh banquet treats diners to ancient kosher delicacies – locusts, quail and manna from heaven.
“Eastern Jewry should not be ashamed; Zionism was ingrained in her from the belly and through birth. Now we want our contribution to also be evident in the educational curriculum," says Bitton.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Promotional video by Bemuna about a new housing project in Karmei Gat ridiculed Jews of eastern origin.
For his latest album, the Israeli singer-songwriter immerses himself in the Arabic music of his late grandfather and great-uncle, who were well-known musicians in Iraq.
By BARRY DAVIS
Nina Weiner’s work encourages academic excellence, dedication to communities in country’s periphery
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Controversial professor makes incendiary comments on Facebook blaming Zionist Union's election loss on Jews from the Muslim world.
By BEN HARTMAN
50% of pupils had to be Sephardi, department says.
“The economic situation and origin of the parent should not in themselves affect the decision of the social worker, but it was found that they do," says researches.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Hanukka is replete with religious symbolism, reflected in the holiday cuisine.
By LES SAIDEL
In the Sephardi world of the time, it was not unusual that rabbis would also be involved in commerce, as the two professions often went hand in hand well into the 19th century.
By YAËLLE AZAGURY
Often words that entered British English a long time ago, when some Jews were criminals and others became lords.
By YEDIDYA P. ALAVRAS
Recent fiction has taken to the question of ‘Israeliness' through various – and at times, opposing – lenses.
By ROCHELLE FURSTENBERG
A report charged with addressing the under-representation of Mizrahi Jews in the education system has reignited the ethnic debate in Israel.
Author, poet and Mizrahi activist Almog Behara says real shift in policy for Mizrahim has never happened.
Singer ‘Lolik’ Levy has recorded hundreds of songs in the endangered Judeo-Spanish language and, at 78, is still playing to sell-out crowds.
By MORDECHAI BECK
Armed with an ignorance of all things Sephardi, Matt Nesvisky scours Spain in search of Jews, traces of Jews and memorials to Jews.
By MATT NESVISKY
Professor Oz Almog's extensive research on Israeli society uncovers the truth about poverty, social gaps, and the gaps between different groups in Israel
By SHLOMO MAITAL
"We are fighting an internal culture war that threatens to divide and diminish us."
By ELI KAVON
The Spanish government approved draft law allowing descendants of Sephardic Jews to seek Spanish nationality.
By REUTERS
Abraham Righetto was a converso from Iberia who had to figure out where it was safe for a descendent of converted Jews to go.
By RENÉE LEVINE MELAMMED
Village may have descended from a Jewish community before the Spanish inquisition in 1492.
Groups accuse Spain of double standard, name Muslim families in North Africa as candidates for receiving Spanish citizenship.
WATCH: Members of Israel's Sephardic community weigh in on Spain's recent bill to grant citizenship to Sephardic Jews.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Spain's Justice Minister Alberto Ruiz-Gallardon says Spain owes Sephardic community a debt for spreading the Spanish language and culture.
By SAM SOKOL,MARION FISCHEL
Granada in southern Spain has announced the opening of a museum dedicated to the culture of Sephardic Jews.
The mysterious personality of Rabbi Isaac Qanpanton is key to understanding Jewish life and learning in Spain during the last century before the Explusion.
By AVRAHAM GROSS
Haredi outreach preacher Amnon Yitzhak says Koah Lehashpia party will run despite attack by Shas's Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef.
Survey of 400 unmarried haredi students shows 70 percent see themselves continuing religious studies.
There is a theory that the stone with the carving once belonged to another building; this argument has been used to suggest that it is a Christian symbol, not a Jewish one.
His story/Her story
A city in norther Spain celebrates the first International Ladino Day.
The paradox was that what made Shas so popular among Sephardi Israelis also seemed to per perpetuate many of the problems that Sephardim faced.
By MATI WAGNER
Arye Deri says the Sephardim are discriminated against the most, but is his solution the correct one?
By JEREMY SHARON AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Avi Shilon’s book is a welcome addition to the paucity of literature about the country’s sixth prime minister.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
How do these people know about their Jewish origin? After all, so many years have passed, and there is no documentation.
By YOSSI BENDOR
Tarbut Sefarad members from the city of Tarragona organized an
event during which they presented Yossi Bendor with the key to the city.
The president of Tarbut Sefarad-Jerusalem writes about returning to his ancestral home town in Spain.
In the meantime, the draft bill, the text of which was supplied to the Post by a spokesperson for the Federation, and may be slightly altered in the process of its becoming law, includes the following information.
One woman’s search for lost Sephardim leads to a groundbreaking conference at Netanya Academic College.
Just as Ladino is recognized in Spain as “a sister language,” he said, the “Jewish footprint is beginning to be reevaluated.”
Just after he arrived, Spain and England declared war on each other.
By GLORIA MOUND
Shas city council member claims 30 Sephardi girls in Jerusalem kept out of Ashkenazi schools.
The Chief Rabbinate and Israel’s religious establishments should stop battling windmills.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
A family whose example of leadership and sense of mission is unparalleled.
By DAVID HATCHWELL ALTARAS
The majority of Israelis today don’t care about being welcomed in Europe and don’t seek European approval.
Jews could never simply ignore the world around them. And if they did so, it was at their own peril and ignorance.
Is the Ashkenazi hold on Jewish destiny slowly diminishing?
When reading modern Jewish history, it often seems that Sephardi Jews and other Jews from Arab and Islamic lands are simply “off the radar.”
"The forced conversions of Jews which took place on the Iberian Peninsula from the 14th century onwards left an indelible mark on Jewish history."
By ROBERT ILATOV,ASHLEY PERRY
"It would be an excellent thing if the Sephardi movements begin to base their activities on the love of tradition, the Land of Israel and the State of Israel, instead of Ashkenazi Zionism."
By DAN ILLOUZ
Even if it’s been more than 500 years since the Jews were expelled by the royal order, the signs of righting a historical wrong are welcome indeed.
By LIAT COLLINS
Fifty years or so ago, two chief rabbis might have been realistic, but we certainly have no need for more than one today.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
A radical reevaluation of the Chief Rabbinate’s relevance must be part of such a discourse.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
According to a recent study, most Israelis do not categorize themselves today as Sephardic or Ashkenazic.
By BEN CASPIT
Terra Incognita: Some in the Israeli Left have selective amnesia when it comes to their own past actions.
The graduate of both an Ashkenazi haredi yeshiva and the Zionist Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, Rabbi Menahem is best known as a performer of Sephardi liturgical songs and for his interfaith work with Muslims
Likrat Neilah is a show that encompasses a broad spectrum of Selihot renditions