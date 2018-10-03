03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

sheldon adelson

Sheldon Gary Adelson is an American businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist. His business career spans more than five decades and has included creating and developing more than 50 different companies. He is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, a leading global developer of destination properties which owns The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company has several resorts in the US as well as in Asia, where it owns additional casino hotel resorts. Adelson also owns the Hebrew-language free daily newspaper Israel Hayom which was founded in the summer of 2007. Adelson and his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson have donated to a variety of charitable causes, and have founded the Adelson Foundation, a private charity headquartered in Los Angeles. Adelson has earned multiple honorary degrees and has guest lectured at various universities.

