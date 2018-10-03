shmuley boteach

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Shmuley Boteach's 'Kosher Jesus' is essentially the Orthodox Jewish side of a classic medieval disputation on Jesus’s Messianic credentials.
By DAVID PARSONS
Bannon famously has an itemized agenda of goals handwritten on a whiteboard in his office. And because that whiteboard was the backdrop for Boteach’s photo, it is now (partially) the world’s to see.
By BEN SALES/JTA,DANIELLE ZIRI
In letter titled 'Dear Susan Rice, I'm sorry,' Boteach says he never intended to personally attack Rice.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Author Shmuley Boteach lecture draws large audience to synagogue; the truth about tent city's origins; Beitar football club receives a booster in the form of NIS 1 million
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Shmuley Boteach says he wants to raise $6m. to buy property linked to Gadhafi, build Jewish center.
By AP
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and Peter Beinart faced off in Tel Aviv.
By ORIT ARFA
Conservative rabbi Shmuley Boteach slammed by prime minister, US Jewish organizations over campaign against Susan Rice.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"What changed my life is traveling through a country that has been traumatized, yet sees so much hope," says Oz.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Shmuley Boteach defeats 2 other candidates, cites Maccabees as inspiration.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Rabbi would run as Republican in New Jersey's 9th district, wants to "bring Jewish values into the political discourse."
By JTA
MP Louise Mensch joins support for popular author, but some say Boteach less likely to be chief rabbi than “Baroness Neuberger.”
Tour of Israel taken by US Rabbi declared to be “incredibly intensive, very challenging and utterly rewarding.”
By JEREMY SHARON
Benzion Netanyahu was a man of rare humility, scholarship, patriotism, and sacrifice.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The festival of freedom bears significance for Christians as well as Jews.
Obama’s doublespeak when mics are off or on summarizes his knack for feigning friendships.
Flags at half-staff should be reserved only for those who have made great sacrifices.
Rabbi Boteach is running for congress but Torah shouldn't be used as a political weapon.
By YEHUDA KURTZER
Who gives the fairest guide for those seeking to "discover the authentic story of Jesus of Nazareth".
Can God play a part in popular culture and sport?
It was the tragedy of Michael Jackson to have been so successful that he became an industry that supported so many that they were prepared to look the other way as his life slowly sunk deeper and deeper into the abyss.
Ever since humans began worshiping other humans as deities they have held out perfection as the singular standard of greatness.
While British editors and journalists may have behaved criminally and must be held accountable, they were feeding the British public's insatiable habit that is also to blame for the country's moral decline.
A recent article in the NY Times' magazine calls for society to renounce the 'dishonesty' of monogamy and encourages men to yield to their natural inclinations of infidelity.
The history of religion demonstrates that faith alone cannot make a man moral or ethical. More than abstract beliefs, words and actions are needed to restore one’s moral compass.
Bent on sabotaging the PM's address to Congress, one woman may have got more than she bargained for when her disruption ironically became a testament of the values Israel shares with the US.
Our readers weigh in.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Qatar, it appears, won’t actually do anything productive to earn Jewish friendship.
When will we see these people who are dragging the good name of our country through mud standing before a judge?
To write about open marriage as a soul-expanding blessing being pioneered by the courageous and the enlightened is precisely what we might today call fake news.
The moral of the story is that not every dispute in Chabad is about pure ideology.
It’s amazing how when all the croaking is silenced, we begin to hear an old, familiar tune: the melodious song of our own souls.
The prominence the president has given to observant Jews is without precedent in American history.
When accusing a man of being an antisemite, let’s be a bit factual lest we falsely libel friends and label allies as foes.
How indeed could orthodoxy produce someone like Jared? Because of orthodoxy’s power to instill deep Jewish pride in its adherents.
When you’re the parent of a lone soldier serving in Israel, your life changes substantially.
Concerning is the fact that Hillary Clinton has portrayed herself as Obama’s successor – someone who will continue this administration’s policies.
When hundreds of people at AIPAC asked me why not simply forgive Cory for Iran and resume a friendship that made us indivisible soul-friends, I tell them it’s a lot more complicated than they think.
Comparing Trump to Hitler is utterly abhorrent.
It was gratifying to hear from others who share my astonishment of any talk of Israel being barred from discussion in Jewish societies on British campuses.
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
King Solomon wisely warns such men (Proverbs 6:25-26): “Do not lust for her beauty or let her captivate you with her eyes.
BDS seeks nothing other than economic annihilation of Israel. BDS is not about opposing occupation.
Let the opera go on. But let it be met with the voices of American Jews and others who wish to speak out for Klinghoffer – who did not “die,” but was murdered.
An analysis of Naomi Wolf's views demonstrates an irreconcilable contradiction between her feminist, humanitarian side and the radical left-wing propaganda she has so thoroughly embraced.
Indeed, didn’t Penelope and Javier ask themselves why Israel didn’t just decide to nuke Gaza if they want a genocide?
I have no problem with Rabbi Yoffie criticizing Chabad, Sheldon Adelson’s comments about a nuclear detonation in an empty Iranian desert, or me, for that matter.
Cory Booker is a special and unique man, a true friend, a devoted public servant, an inspiration to millions nationally.
The growing American and Jewish culture of “one strike and you’re out” is tragic and disturbing.
Democracy is all about the infinite worth of each individual, and the powerful see their fate rise and fall by the will of the people.
No holds barred: Why would a rabbi run for Congress? Because the problems we’re seeing in our great nation are caused by a values erosion.
Mushki, you are my eldest child and we have always shared a special bond.
The strange thing about a child getting married is that as soon as it’s announced, you have very little time to enjoy it.
The president should have opened the gates of freedom to Jonathan Pollard, thereby symbolizing the exodus and acquiescing to the pleas of many powerful legislators.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Yale Professor Amy Chua’s latest book on Chinese-style parenting promotes type of child-rearing that breeds real narcissism.
UK Jewry has been fortunate for the last 20 years to have a man with the eloquence and intellect of Chief Rabbi Sacks as our representative.
By SAUL TAYLOR
Chabad is no longer merely a Jewish movement. It is Judaism
Enforcement of the rule of law was the key, regardless of the perpetrator’s race or religion.
Perhaps outside objection is all it takes to persuade Iranian villagers that it’s wrong to pick up a stone, take out a woman’s eye and turn her brain into mush.
A writer’s twisted argument is that the purpose of having children is parental happiness.
The Jews who were murdered in Germany and Poland cannot speak out. The rest of us, however, have absolutely no excuse.
The organization’s attack on Elie Weisel, after his ad on Jerusalem appeared in major US newspapers, was pure PR suicide.
If Obama gets 20% of Jewish votes in 2012, it proves we can't defend ourselves.
I would readily forgo the White House Manischewitz in exchange for an end to the bitter herbs he is dishing out to Israel.
Parents these days withhold their approval in order to motivate their children to do better.
While gays petition the Supreme Court to tie the knot, straight guys are running to the hills every time their live-in girlfriends of five years push for a ring.