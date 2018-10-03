03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
If you do succeed in moving your fiscal residence away from Israel, beware of the Israeli exit tax.
Prices fall 1.2% in 2011 but social justice protest fail to make significant dent in prices; global housing prices continue to fall around the world.
Global Property Guide says Israel ranks behind only Hong Kong and Singapore.
ImpacTech was founded in 2015 in Singapore to promote social entrepreneurship through the use of technologies and to promote impact investing in Asia.
“We see Singapore as one of the major financial global capitals in the world and are really excited to be part of their ecosystem it is the obvious hub to start from.”
Singapore's United Overseas Bank said it would invest $10 million in Israel-headquartered crowdfunding platform.
Mossad, Singaporean authorities foil Hezbollah-Iranian plot during Israeli minister's visit, according to Kuwaiti report.
Defense minister attends annual air show; attempts to assist Israeli defense companies secure contracts.
There has been significant international interest in the system, particularly among coalition forces in Afghanistan.
IAF inaugurates new squadron of unmanned aerial vehicles; can fly higher, stay in air longer, carry larger payload than predecessors.
"Any religious leader from any religion who makes such statements will be held accountable for their actions."
Deputy FM Ayalon reiterates that Israel won't cooperate with UN probe into effects of settlements on West Bank Palestinians.
This is the latest move by the Singaporean authorities to put a curb on individuals from spreading divisive views.
PM says Singapore a target for Islamic State because it is "a rational, open, cosmopolitan country."
The success of Singapore’s founder, who died this week, challenges Western political axioms and carries implications for a turbulent Middle East.
Attack triggers outrage in Dehli, protests; India PM says emotions should be channeled into action.
Oil in Iranian tanker - destined for China - could bring Assad government $80 million despite Western sanctions.
Obama and Netanyahu consult on peace process, Tehran’s nuclear program.
Chinese defense minister seeks to reassure Asia Pacific neighbors, says We didn't seek to, we are not seeking to and we will not seek hegemony and we will not threaten any country."
Japan earthquake, tsunami is world's costliest natural disaster at $300 b. in damages; 9,523 found dead and 16,094 still missing.
Photo gallery: Most serious midair incident involving the A380, the world's largest jetliner since its debut in October 2007.
Jerusalem may freeze joint economic ventures with PA after UN decision to probe settlement effects of West Bank Palestinians; diplomatic source tells Israel Radio PA cannot act against Israel in the UN.
Meridor, differing from PM, focuses on closing of Iran’s nuclear facility at Qom instead of int’l supervision.
Liberman meets Jews in Singapore, says Iran seeks to "spread the Islamic Revolution to as many countries as possible."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will find a series of legal and political challenges on his return from Australia and Singapore.
Singapore lives in constant fear of a Malaysian invasion; this fear has encouraged the tightening of the bond between Singapore and Israel.
Prime Minister Lee backs two-state solution
Netanyahu was greeted by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a military honor guard.
PM sets off for first ever visit by a sitting Israeli premier to the two countries.
Singapore has one of the top education systems in the world with regards to mathematics and sciences.
Within the next three months, Netanyahu will travel to Australia, Singapore and Kazakhstan along with Azerbaijan, where he briefly visited during former premiership in 1997.
Israel and Singapore’s discreet but flourishing defense relationship.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong makes unusual public admission by an Asian country of a close military relationship with Israel.
Lee Hsien Loong calls on Israel and the Palestinians during his speech at Hebrew University to resume direct negotiations.
Rivlin's visit to the Southeast Asian state is the first by an Israeli president since that of Chaim Herzog in 1987.
Still, in many ways, the bat mitzvah held last Shabbat resembled those held every Saturday around the world.
As far as is known, the first Jews arrived in Singapore toward the end of the 18th century
The Marina Bay Sands resort is not the only Israel or Jewish related element you will see in beautiful Singapore
Education experts from Singapore visit Israel to study the school system here.
“People all over the world are seized with the Israeli-Palestinian issue,” Lee said.
“Israel doing an amazing job” dealing with the many conflicts on its border, says Siddhant Srivastava at StandWithUs conference.
Netanyahu’s visits to Singapore and Australia are long overdue; We hope they lead to closer cooperation, particularly on security issues.
The two-state solution is over.
The historic handshake between the presidents of Taiwan and China lends a visual symbol of reconciliation and practical cooperation to the quiet work which has been done for years.
Concerns about Meron Reuben; Netanyahu needs to stand up to Obama.
Iran withdraws from a taekwondo final against Israel in Singapore.
Israel’s first Youth Olympic medal comes in taekwando; Iran claims injury, Israel says it’s politically-based.
