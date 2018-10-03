social protest movements

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday night and will coincide with the march in Washington, DC.
By JTA
Construction and Housing Minister Ariel aims to bring down costs by imposing new guidelines for construction companies.
By NIV ELIS
Annual report says housing prices overvalued by 25%; there is a 20% probability of housing "bust," real estate could lose over a tenth its value.
As of Sunday morning, the GoFund- Me campaign to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center had raised more than $155,000 and raised its goal to $165,000 by Monday.
Cinq ans après, quel bilan peut-on dresser du mouvement de protestation sociale de l’été 2011 ?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Retour sur le sujet du mariage mixte et les controverses sans fin qu’il alimente dans la société israélienne
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
La partialité de la presse est le carburant de ces âmes égarées persuadées que la violence peut mener à quelque chose de bon
By JPost Editorial
Elisabeth Ranassier, a registered nurse from France with 17 years of experience, does not work in her profession here because of the red tape.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The number, scale and contexts of public massacres and police-civilian clashes during the Obama presidency underscore his failure to deliver social change.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The Phoenix mosque targeted on Friday has condemned such violence, and held a series of sermons at Friday prayers last year by an imam who criticized militant Islamist groups.
By REUTERS
250 "PEGIDA" Protesters chanted "we are the people", back up by far-right party leader who calls them "a serious civil rights movement."
Next government will inherit a plethora of socioeconomic problems, including high poverty rates, high cost of living, overcrowding in schools and the state of education.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
“The nation demands social justice, and this is a step on the way,” 2011 protests icon MK Stav Shaffir said.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Estimates for the cost of raising disability payments to equal the minimum wage have ranged from NIS 7 billion to 14 billion.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
This year's report focused primarily on the restaurant and event hall industries, which employ tens of thousands of youth every year.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The findings indicated that there are significant gaps between the periphery and the center of the country with regards to the number of people registered with welfare departments.
Organizers believe that in all likelihood the protestors will not be allowed into the site with the Torah scrolls, which could lead to a blockade of the entrance by the demonstrators.
By JEREMY SHARON
‘Jerusalem Post’ reporter Ben Hartman looks back at the stories that stood out during his seven years covering the country and region.
By BEN HARTMAN
“We think this government is a disaster for our country,” one of the organizers shouted to the crowd to a chorus of boos.
According to the social equality minister, men in the private sector earn 32% more than women, while in the public sector they earn some 36% more.
Rivlin addresses representatives of 20-plus social welfare organizations, most of which focus on the housing crisis, in advance of the second Housing Crisis Congress.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Emergency care provider: Children need cheerful, attentive families.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Naguise: "We have to make sure to stop the separation so that Israelis of Ethiopian descent will be integrated in Israeli society like all citizens."
“May the streets of Jerusalem be purified with the blood of the innocent, who shed it in order to separate from their souls the soldiers of the Israel occupation, also in the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Ahead of election, activists call for affordable housing, a lower cost of living, and great social equality in Israel.
By BEN HARTMAN,REUTERS
The former IDF intelligence officer created the "Olim L'Berlin" Facebook page to encourage Israelis to emigrate to Berlin to protest the high cost of living.
"Ten thousand is a crazy number, but there is no choice. We have to stop this budget somehow," Shmuly said.
Pierre Birnbaum offers a fawning – but partly justified – treatment of Léon Blum in his new biography
By MATI WAGNER
‘Hasbara’ hub: Israeli social media activists are setting agendas and dueling it out on the Internet with pro-Palestinian activists.
Midreshet Shiluv Balev meets each student where she’s at, for her to acquire the confidence and life skills to succeed in the path of her choosing.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
State Comptroller Shapira says state's failure in providing food security was harming the weakest in society.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,Lidar Gravé-Lazi
State also closes cases of 10 other activists; Leef was accused of using force against police and resisting arrest.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Weinstein's concept is to permit protest groups with wide support and which implicate the public interest to apply for a general approval.
The bizarre announcement defied reports that AG had already decided to close the Leef case and other cases.
By Yonah Jeremy Bob
The police may finally be backing off their case against social justice movement leader Daphni Leef, according to several indications on Sunday.
In the Leef trial it is unlikely that either side cares as much about the legal result as maintaining its standpoint.
We hear the story of Esther and give mishloach manot to one another this Purim, let’s all commit ourselves to doing everything in our power to remember that disagreements are just disagreements.
By DOV LIPMAN
no Israeli in his right mind – would view the choice between saving the life of a child and protecting that of a primate as a dilemma.
By RUTHIE BLUM
While the Occupy movement’s legacy continues to be written, its mission of fairness and economic equality has clearly put the “1%” on notice.
By JARED M. FELDSCHREIBER
Israel has stood at the forefront of advances in hi-tech, in advanced technology, but at the same time we are still facing significant socio-economic gaps in Israel.
By GILA GAMLIEL
1. Grunge Never Died (And Neither Did Tupac)
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Polly Bronstein says she "came back to Israel in 2013 to a changed country."
By PAMELA PELED